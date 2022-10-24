There was, I believe, a WWII song meant to lift the spirits of those off to war and those remaining at home. These were the opening lines: Now is the hour when we must say goodbye.
“Soon you’ll be sailing far across the sea.
While you’re away, oh, then, remember me.
When you return, you’ll find me waiting here.”
Those words came to me as I read two newspaper articles.
The Northwest Indiana Times carried a quote from state Sen. Michael Griffin (D-Highland): “I am heartened by the words of Paul of Tarsus who in his letter to the Church at Galatia urged: ‘Let us not grow weary in well-doing for in due season we shall reap, if we do not lose heart.’”
In the Indianapolis Star I read, “GOP voters told to hold onto ballots. Voting strategy based on conspiracy theories.”
There is a state of war today in America. It is being fought with words and votes. Truth and honesty must win, or it will be won by lies and violence.
As in all wars, there are deniers and liars. Many good people are denying an ongoing, daily battle. They discount the harm done by the insistent liars who deny the validity of our nation’s virtue, the benefits of our institutions. They fail to recognize the havoc and destruction caused by our too long flirtation with madness.
It is not harmless to believe that election fraud is a problem in America.
It is not acceptable to insist that citizens are powerless to correct the distortions of reality imposed by ideological tyrants currently in our legislative and judicial institutions.
It is neither rational nor responsible to yearn for a time that never was and abandon the progress we have made.
Outrage cannot compete with action. Americans who see this nation being transformed from a landscape of great heights and fertile plains to barren deserts of uniformity, must vote for sanity and responsibility.
It is not partisan to say good people must cease voting Republican because Mom and Dad did so. The Republican party we knew and respected is dead, killed by its own deception and sloth, nationally and in Indiana.
The remnants of the Democrat party have fought off their radical left wing and currently offer our best hope for security. But if not supported vigorously in this election, we are in danger of on-going erosion of social programs, public education, and the judicial system..
Now is the hour, not to say goodbye, but to become active in defense of our nation’s traditions and institutions. If we leave, emotionally or physically, if we absent ourselves from the battle by not voting because we value entertainment more than involvement, who will be waiting when we return?
Mr. Marcus is an economist. Reach him at mortonjmarcus@yahoo.com.
