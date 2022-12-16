Jake Rogers
Orman C. “Jake” Rogers of Faubush, KY, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He was born on March 11, 1934 in Faubush, KY to Clarence Rogers and Opha Roberts Rogers. Jake left the testimony that he was ready to leave this world. He was a lifetime resident of Faubush, a fifth generation farmer on family property and loved working on his farm. He was very personable, he loved his neighbors and friends. In Jake’s spare time, he enjoyed trapping.
He married the love of his life, Margaret Robertson Rogers, on August 19, 1967 at Margaret’s parents’ home with her father, Bro. Monroe Robertson, performing the ceremony. They shared 55 years together.
In addition to being survived by his wife, Margaret, other survivors include; Niece, Renee (Scott) Monfort, Sellersburg, IN; Great Niece, Emily Hogan, Louisville, KY and many, many special friends and neighbors who mourn his passing.
Along with his parents, Jake was preceded in death by three sisters; Juanita Rogers, Alfreda Rogers Swanson (C.L.) and Evalia Rogers Burden (Paul).
Visitation will be Monday, December 19, 2022. From 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland with Bro. Garland Wilson officiating. Military Rites will be performed by Somerset American Legion Post # 38. Burial will be at Mill Springs National Cemetery, Nancy, KY.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Weddle Cemetery at Nancy, KY where three generations of his family are buried.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Jake Rogers.
