Wanda Nyleen Hood Acton
Wanda Nyleen Hood Acton, 87, of Eubank, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center.
She was born January 18, 1935 in Rockcastle; daughter of the late Elmer & Lucretia (Rash) Cromer. She worked for Sherwin Williams and was a member of Walnut Grove Church of Christ.
She is survived by her children, Kathy & (Philip) Scott and Karen Hood; a daughter-in-law, Gayle Hood; a brother, Jerald Cromer; grandchildren, Ashley & (Matt) Stepp, Morgan & (Justin) Henson, Meagan & (Nick) Garrison, Joshua & (Courtney) Scott, Jeremy Hood, Travis Hood, and Kayla Gentry; great-grandchildren, Emily Henson, Jaxon Hood, and Collin Hood; and her husband, Lowell Acton.
She is preceded in death by her first husband of 50 years, Lance Hood; two sons, Gary Hood, who died in infancy, and Terry Hood; and her siblings, Lester Cromer, Joe Cromer, Ed Cromer, Ina Bullock, Lina Dilbert, Essie Payne, and Dessie Bullock.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Marvin Cromer and Bro. Philip Scott officiating.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hilsope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Laura Campbell
Laura Campbell, age 51, of Russell Springs, Ky passed away July 25, 2022. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Terry Allen Martin
Terry "Pappy" Allen Martin, 70, of Eubank, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He was born April 17, 1952 in Tacoma, Washington; son of the late Kenneth & Doreen (Eckhart) Martin. He was a supervisor for Red Wing Shoe Factory.
He is survived by his wife, Helen (Jones) Martin; two daughters, Kimberly & (Jon) Bixler of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania and Amy Kate & (Myron) Baldwin of Nicholasville, Kentucky; a brother, Rodney & (Anita) Martin of Brockfields, Missouri; eight granchildren, Kevin Bixler, Justin Bixler, Chad Martin, Brianna Martin, Bryce Baldwin, Chris Caldwell, Brittany Caldwell, & Asia Bolin; five great-grandchildren, Chandler Martin, Kallie Bixler, Natalie Harvey, Alicyn Harvey, & Serenity Caldwell; and a special uncle, Buzz Brown.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Craig Martin; step-son, Anthony Caldwell; and a brother, Timothy Martin.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Buzz Brown.
Burial will be in Buncombe Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 12:00 PM Friday, July 29, 2022 at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy in the form of donations to the Buncombe Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
John Michael Mize
John Michael “Mike” Mize, 66, of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, formerly of Somerset passed from this life on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born on December 10, 1955 in Somerset, Kentucky, son of the late Joseph Asa Mize and Sara Ford Mize. He was a 1974 graduate of Somerset High School and became an accomplished Heavy Equipment Operator. He traveled extensively across the country, while working in the construction business. He was accompanied for approximately 16 years by his favorite dog “Savannah”. Mike enjoyed fishing, motorcycles and tinkering with machinery (not necessarily fixing anything), he also enjoyed cooking and being around the lake. Mike was a family-oriented man and was a lover of all things. He was of the Christian Faith and a member of the First United Methodist Church. he will be fondly remembered for his loving, kind-heartedness and generosity to others and will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving friend and companion dog; Savannah.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved daughter; Amanda Mize, of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, step-daughter; Brya-Ane Tindell (Daniel) of Taylorsville, KY, two brothers; Joel Clark (Judy) Mize of Louisville, Kentucky, Salem “Sam” (Jackie) Mize of Naperville, Illinois, and three sisters; Judy Branston (Trevor) of England, Patty Mize (John) Morse and Mickey (John) Wilson all of Somerset, two loving grandson, whom he loved dearly; Korbyn Michael Mize and Caysen Bruce Mize and a maternal aunt; Ann Ford Cobb of Louisville as well as a several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date and will be announced by the family.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the “Over My Head” Shelter for the Homeless, 150 Turner Street, Somerset, Kentucky 42503.
You may offer condolences and sign the online register book at www.somersetundertaking.com
Somerset Undertaking Company and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. John Michael Mize.
Rebecca Owens
Rebecca “Becky” Sue Owens, 58 of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life unexpectedly on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Becky was born on July 20, 1964 in Dayton, Ohio to Elmer Pratt and Virgie Pratt. She was of the Baptist faith.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed playing games, crafting and spending time with friends and family, and she loved her animals dearly.
Becky is preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Virgie Pratt and brother, Bobby Pratt.
She is survived by her husband; Charles Owens of Somerset, Kentucky and son; Colt Owens of Somerset, Kentucky, Sisters; Connie (Tony) Clark of Somerset, Kentucky; Penny (Henry) Bourne of Bradenton, Florida; Joann (Ronald) Siler of New Lebanon, Ohio, a Brother; Roger (Barbie) Pratt of Somerset, Kentucky; along with several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 2 pm until 6 pm in the chapel of Somerset Undertaking Company. A Time of Reflections and Tributes will begin at 5:00 pm in the Funeral Home Chapel.
You may offer condolences and sign the online guestbook at www.somersetundertaking.com
Somerset Undertaking Company is entrusted with the arrangements of Rebecca “Becky” Sue Owens.
Glen Pitman
Glen Pitman, 83, of Science Hill, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his residence.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
James Previtera
First Class Sergeant, James " Jimmy" Vincent Previtera, age 76, left his earthly home on July 24th, 2022 at the Jean Waddle Care Center. He was born on July 20, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Vincent J. and Marilyn Paxton Quitter. He was raised by his stepfather Nicholas Quitter whom he considered his father.
Jim was a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S Army. He was a double Purple Heart recipient, he also had accommodations which included the Vietnam Service Medal, the Combat Infantry Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Expert Rifleman's Badge. He completed three tours of duty and was also special forces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, baby brother Martin Quitter, and Granddaughter, Isabella Dawn Carpenter.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 40 years, Alice Previtera; daughters, Kimberly (and Jamie) Martin of Louisville, KY; Angela Nicole Previtera of Louisville, KY and Natalie (and Roger) Bedenbaugh of Nancy, KY; sons, Craig (and Athena) Previtera of Happy Valley, Oregon and Brian (and Kristi) Previtera of Indiana; two sisters, Nancy Notarianni and Denise Biel; one brother, Charles (and Peggy) Privitera; the following grandchildren, Kailyn, Shadae, Gregory, Garrett, JC, Devin, Ava, Alana, Angelina, Ace, Amanda, Jenna, Jordan, Ethan and Emmalynn; the following great grandchildren, Jax, Jamir, & greyson; a special cousin, Edward "Bucci" Stewart,; a special friend, Gary Carter; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who mourn his passing.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, July 29th, 2022 at the Chapel of the Pulaski Funeral Home with Father Danny Taylor and Bro. Bill Dawson officiating.
The family of Mr. Previtera will receive friends at the Pulaski Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. Friday until time for services.
In lieu of flowers the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Jean Waddle Care Center, Hospice of Lake Cumberland or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Pulaski Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.