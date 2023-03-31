Jodi Hart
Jodi R. Hart, age 61, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Jodi was born on December 2, 1961 to T.L. (Pete) Thurman Lee Whitaker and Carrie Whitaker in Somerset, Kentucky.
She was a member of Sinking Valley Baptist Church, she enjoyed boating, camping, riding four wheelers and spending time outdoors. She cherished her family.
Jodi was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Cecil Whitaker, Mickey Whitaker and sister, Hazel Whitaker.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Douglas Hart, son, Brandon (Julie) Mink of Somerset, Ky; brothers, Dale Whitaker, Donnie “Butch” Whitaker, Danny Whitaker, Steve Whitaker, Micah George Whitaker, sisters, Norma Price, Janet Phelps, Patty Ping and Tammy Glover, grandchildren, Dylan (Shannon) Mink, Shelby Mink and great-grandson, Cole Mink.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Kevin Bullock officiating. Burial will follow in Renfro Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Jodi R. Hart.
William Milford Neely
William “Milford” Neeley, age 72, of Somerset, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Hospice of Lake Cumberland. He was born on December 12, 1950 at Somerset, KY to Estil Neeley and Sarah Carrender Neeley. Milford worked in Logging and as a Tobacco Presser at Somerset Tobacco Warehouse. He loved his family and he enjoyed cutting wood and mowing yards.
Survivors include one daughter, Betty (Ronnie) Bolin of Nancy, one granddaughter; Danielle (Lucas) Brumley of Nancy, KY, two great grandchildren; Kinsley Brumley and Logan Brumley, four sisters; Mary Branscum and Sheila Neeley of Nancy, KY, Myrtle Lee Neeley of McCreary Co and Alma Neeley Hill of Monticello.
In addition to his parents, Milford was preceded in death by one great grandchild, Jaden, three brothers; Charles Neeley, Cressell Neeley and Dallas Neeley, and two sisters; Norma Jean Mayfield and Judy Neeley.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 4th at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro Glen Richardson officiating. Burial will be in the Alexanders Chapel Cemetery at Bronston, KY.
Pall Bearers will be Lucas Brumley, Douglas Branscum, Jamie Bolin, Jake Bolin, Richard Carrender and Bobby Coomer. Honorary Pall Bearers are Kinsley Brumley and Logan Brumley.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Service is entrusted with the arrangements for Milford Neeley.
Anna Ruth Wallace
Anna Ruth Wallace, the daughter of Eula Cole Wallace and Everett Wallace, was born in Quinton, KY, on April 22, 1936, and passed away on March 28, 2023, in Somerset.
Anna Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Pat, Bob, and Rex Wallace, and a niece Wendy Wallace.
Anna Ruth is survived by one sister, Nancy Munchhof of Indianapolis, one brother, John (Teresa) of Somerset, and two sisters-in-law, Ginger Wallace and Myrtie Wallace. Also surviving are nieces Mara Wallace, Kristy McIntire, Amy Beattie, and Melissa Jopes and nephews Michael Munchhof, Ralph Wallace, Roger Wallace, Bruce Wallace, Steve Wallace, and John Wallace. Also surviving are several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Anna Ruth spent 40 years in an elementary classroom doing what she loved, working with children. After retirement, Anna Ruth enjoyed working at her church, reading, and knitting. She enjoyed nothing more than having a room full of people at her house to watch UK basketball and cheer on the cats.
Visitation for Anna Ruth will be on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM. at Pulaski Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Roger Wallace officiating. Burial will be in Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to your favorite children’s charity in honor of Anna Ruth.
Sue Carol Young
Sue Carol Cowan Young age 82, of Brownsburg Indiana went to be with the Lord and Savior on Sunday March 26th at her home. She was born in Connersville Indiana on February 13, 1941. A proud graduate of Somerset High School class of 1959.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Young whom passed just two weeks earlier at their residence on March 12, 2023. She was also preceded by one Son, David Mize, her Father Lee Estle Cowan, Step Mother Hettie Cowan, and mother Wilma Jean Bennet, and a Step Son Robert Young.
She is survived by her Son Jeff Mize and Daughter Becky Beddow. Two Step Sons, Terry and (Kim) Young Scott Young. Granddaughter Jessica and (Jeremy) Linn their children Jamison and Jaylee Linn. Granddaughter Taylor and (Michael) Switzer and their children Caden, Haylee, Hayden, Luke, Wyatt and Laurajane Switzer. All of Indiana. Two Brothers, Steve and (Debbie) Cowan of Eubank KY. Bruce Cowan of Science Hill Ky. One Sister Patsy Hudson of Indiana. A special neighbor Judy Wernsman. A host of Cousins, Nieces and Nephews to mourn her passing.
Sue loved visiting KY where she lived for several years. She loved her family and pets dearly. Her grandchildren brought her great pride and enjoyment. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Hope Community Church in Brownsburg IN.
