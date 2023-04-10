James Robert Brumley
James Robert Brumley, 74, went to his Heavenly home on April 2, 2023. Born on May 28, 1948 in Somerset, KY to Carl Brumley and Hulsey Burton.
He retired from Chrysler Corporation in New Castle IN, where he worked from 1967-1998.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Melvin and sister Carolyn. Grandsons Randall Coomer and Kelly McGuire.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kathy Brumley; daughters, Joy Coomer, Beverly Stoker and Kristen Wommer; grandchildren, Mindi Chapman, Amanda Fitzgerald, Ryleigh Mounce and Emilee Coffey; great grandchildren Lexi, Braden, Damien, Beau and Brooklyn; brother, Alvin Brumley; along with several nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.
No service is being planned. He requests that you donate to your local food bank to remember him.
You may offer condolence’s and sign the online guestbook at www.somersetundertaking.com.
Somerset Undertaking Company is entrusted with the arrangements of James Robert Brumley.
David Hamblin
David Nelson Hamblin, 69, of Somerset, KY, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023. He was born October 4, 1953, in Hamilton, OH, to Claude and Nannie Hamblin and was raised in Williamsburg, KY.
On November 11, 1972, he married Gloria Croley and to this union two children were born, Stephanie and David.
David could often be found enjoying the great outdoors. He was always up to go hunting or fishing. His family and friends would describe him as being "quite a character."
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Hamblin; son, David J. Hamblin; his parents and brother, Daniel Hamblin.
David is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Burton and husband Chris; grandchildren, Tripp and Joplin Hamblin; brothers, Don Hamblin and Dennis Hamblin; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family celebration of David's life will be held at a later date.
Billy Bruce Keeney
Billy "Bruce" Keeney, age 66, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed unexpectedly from this life on Saturday, April 9, 2023 at his home.
Bruce was born on December 31, 1956 to Billy Joe Keeney and Shirley Jackson Keeney in Somerset, Kentucky.
He was a member of Rock Lick Baptist Church. He enjoyed his mowing business and all his customers. He enjoyed vacations at the beach, making others laugh and loved his furbabies "Wyndi" and "Pea Oui".
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Keeney. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 32 years, Charlotte Keeney; his mother, Shirley Ann Jackson Keeney; son, Gary Douglas Gibson II of Louisville, Ky; daughter, Ginger Renee Gibson (Matt) Shelley of Ferguson, Ky; sisters, Teena (Kenny) Beshears of Somerset, Ky; also survived by nephews, Bart (Amanda) Beshears, Tony (Heather) Beshears; nieces, Emily (Darin) Haste and several great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 5 to 8 P.M. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 11 A.M. at the funeral home with Bro. Brad Gover officiating. Burial will follow in Rock Lick Baptist Church Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Billy "Bruce" Keeney.
Phyrell Mills
Phyrell Mills, 82, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Cumberland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Robert Phelps
Robert C. Phelps, age 88, of Somerset, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He was born in Norwood, OH on November 14, 1934 to Derill Phelps and Martha Hargis Phelps. Robert was a retired carpenter, having worked many years for Young Construction.
Survivors include his wife; Emma Patrick Phelps and one son; Anthony J. Phelps (Sarah), of Lexington.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Robert D. Phelps, and siblings; Carroll Phelps, Irene Chapman, Curtis Mae Phelps Dykes, Vera Jean Woodall, Glen Phelps, Lou Irma Woodall, William Phelps and Juanita Chapman.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 1:00 pm at Pine Thickett Cemetery, with Lonnie Dale Sewell presiding.
You are welcome to view the obituary and offer condolences to the family at www.LakeCumberlandFuneralHome.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Robert C. Phelps.
Freida Sluder
Freida Sluder, 81 of Eubank, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.
She was born on December 15, 1941 in Lincoln County, Kentucky to Walter and Ruth VonLinger. She married Paul Sluder on June 4, 1966 and they were married for 56 wonderful years. Freida loved her Lord and was a member of Floyd Switch Baptist Church. She was active for many years in the Gideons Auxiliary where her favorite duty was to share the gospel of Jesus by handing out Bibles. Freida was a great cook, and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She liked spending time in her garden working with her flowers and growing vegetables. Freida really loved a good hug and playing the occasional prank on her friends and family. She was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.
Freida was preceded in death by her parents, Walter VonLinger and Ruth Tillett Von Linger, her son; Danny Randolph, one brother ; Rollie VonLinger as well as two sisters; Flo Harmon and Rose Coffman.
She leaves behind two daughters; Sheila (Ron) Greco and Paula Sluder, one stepson Dean (Debbie) Sluder, one brother; James VonLinger,sisters; Sue Nordin, Fonda Hamilton, Judy VonLinger, Linda Maddox, Loretta VonLinger,and Donna Wilson, who she loved like a daughter, grandchildren, Dr. Candice Cress, Austin Cress and Alex Oeder and one great grandchild, Kaysen Oeder.
A funeral service will be held at Morris and Hislope Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 10, 2023 at Noon with Bro. Troy Roberts and Bro. Ricky Saylor officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM with burial to follow in Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy, Kentucky.
Pallbearers will be, Ricky Saylor, Austin Saylor, Austin Cress, Kenny Hamilton, Aaron Hamilton and Ron Greco.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
