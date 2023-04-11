Betty Pierce
Betty Jo Garner Pierce, age 84, of Nancy, KY passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 at her residence.
Betty was born on February 21, 1939 in Nancy, KY to the late William "Bill" Garner and Versa Ard Garner. She was a member of Burnetta Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and boating on the lake. Betty loved spending time with her family and hosting family meals, especially on the Holidays.
She is survived by two sons, Kim Pierce (Loretta Maybrier) and Steve (Heather) Pierce; three grandchildren, Matthew (Tracy) Pierce, Jordan (Sadaf) Pierce, and Stevie Nicole Pierce; two great grandchildren, Ilyas Lee Pierce and Aliya Noura Pierce; her twin brother, Billy Ray Garner; and one sister-in-law, Wanda Pierce.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Denton Pierce, whom she married on March 8, 1957 in Somerset and he preceded her on May 9, 2007; two brothers, Roy Lee Garner and Charles Prate "C.P." Garner; three sisters, Inez Garner Combs, Wilma Iris Garner and Barbara Lou Garner Pierce; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ezra (Ona) Pierce; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Linville (Lettie) Pierce, Ralph (Virginia) Pierce, Paul (Margaret) Pierce, Thelma (Irvin) Dalton, Norman (Charlene) Pierce and Gordon Pierce.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will follow on Friday at 1:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Mounce officiating. Burial will be at Burnetta Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Burnetta Cemetery Fund.
Wilma Wilburn
Wilma Wilburn, age 94, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center.
Visitation will be on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will follow on Thursday at 1:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Burial will be at Woodstock Cemetery.
