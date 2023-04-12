Gladys McGinnis
Gladys D. McGinnis, 89, of Somerset, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset.
She was born August 25, 1933, in Hidalgo, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ambros Arvin and Nellie Inez Davis. She worked as a sales clerk for Goody’s for 10 years and prior to that she worked as a nurse’s aid for the Ottowa County Nursing Home in Oak Harbor, Ohio. She also worked as a lifeline caregiver in Somerset and as a homemaker for her family. Gladys was a Christian and loved the Lord with all her heart.
She is survived by her husband, Robert William McGinnis; two sons, Ronal & (Julie) McGinnis of Monticello and Quintin McGinnis of Somerset; one sister, Dorothy Aaron, of Monticello; a son-in-law, Harold Davis of Port Richey, Florida; daughter-in-law, Teresa McGinnis of Somerset; seven grandchildren, Necole, Tanya, Jeremy, Kevin, Jacob, Quintin II, and Ariel; 9 great grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Robbie Ann Davis; her brother, Jesse Davis; and one great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, April 14, 2023, in the chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. David Bullock officiating.
Burial will be in Elk Springs Cemetery in Monticello, Kentucky.
The family will receive friends after 11:00 AM Friday, until time for services.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Phyrell Mills
Phyrell Mills, 82, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Cumberland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born July 14, 1941 in Sneedville, Tennessee; daughter of the late Woodrow Homer & Laura (Seal) Mills. She worked in telecommunications.
She is survived by sisters, Jean Ard & Sandra White; nephew, Todd Hines; and numerous cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Private services will be held.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Donna Tarter
Donna Kay Burton Tarter was born August 11, 1947 to Everett and Magola Daws Burton
and passed from this life at the Jean Waddle Care Center of Somerset on April 11, 2023 having attained the age of 75 years.
She married the love of her life, Herman Tarter on June 20, 1964 and he preceded her in death on June 1st, 2022. Donna was the bookkeeper for Nancy Elementary for many years. She was a proud mother and grandmother who loved to care for others and was a very loving caregiver to all of her family as well as others. She was a member of Parkers Mill Road Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking for all of the church socials and events and was an excellent cook. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by daughter Lori Wallace (Brian Abbott) and a son, Randy Tarter (Marty Mathis). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Logan Wallace (Lauren Brown), Ashton Tarter, Adriene Tarter, Seth Abbott, Austin Abbott, Jordan Emerson (Jaren), Tanner Eubanks (Sheranda), Delaney Eubanks, Brittany Cook (Chris Cook), Chase Mathis (Rebecca Wheeler) and great grandchildren, Rhys, Drew, Josie, and Maison Emerson and Tatum Eubanks, as well as Colton and Wesson Cook.
She was Preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Tyler Aaron Wallace, as well as her mother and father in law, Arthur and Clara Owens Tarter.
A funeral service will be held at Pulaski Funeral Home, Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM. with Bro. Darry Hatfield officiating.
The Family will receive friends Friday, April 14, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. in the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in the Tarter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Lake Cumberland in memory of Donna Tarter.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.
Wilma Wilburn
Wilma Wilburn, age 94, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center.
Wilma was born on March 31, 1929 in Pulaski County to the late Ben and Bessie McWilliams. She was a head cook for over 37 years at Woodstock Elementary School where she fed, loved, and cared for many students and staff. Wilma was a member of Woodstock Baptist Church and loved serving others. She enjoyed cooking, watching westerns, playing “Rummy,” shopping, especially shopping at Kroger. Wilma also enjoyed talking on the phone with old friends. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Timothy Glen (Rhonda) Wilburn of Somerset and Tamara “Tammy” (Ryan) Birchfield of Somerset; one daughter-in-law, Debra Wilburn of Richmond; six great grandchildren, Erin Leslie (Tyler) Mullins, Tara LeeAnn (Jordan) Wilburn, Shelbi Delayne (Jerrod) Watson, Brannen Dale (Annie) Wheeldon, Kirsten Paige Wilburn and Jessica Lynn (Savannah) Wheeldon; twelve great-great grandchildren, Jameson Wilburn, Griffin Mullins, Paisley Watson, Thomas Layne Wilburn, Serenity Whitaker, Hattie Watson, Jaxson Weddle, Amelia Wheeldon, Bennie Labelle, Jenson Watson, Declan Mullins and Reese Wheeldon; one sister, Roberta Poynter of Woodstock; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Glen” Wilburn whom she married on December 18, 1948 in Somerset and he preceded her on November 28, 2007; one son, Thomas Glen Wilburn; one grandson, Tyler Layne Wilburn; one brother, David McWilliams; two sisters, Anna Mae Nicely and Margaret McWilliams.
Visitation will be on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Wilma’s Celebration of Life service will follow on Thursday at 1:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. David Green and Bro. Charles Hines officiating. Burial will be at Woodstock Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Woodstock Community Center or Hospice of Lake Cumberland in memory of Wilma Wilburn.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Wilma Wilburn.
Beuna Wooten
Beuna Wooten, 80, of Eubank, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, a promise of resurrection, we'll see you again!
She was born May 9, 1942 in Cumberland, Kentucky; daughter of the late Hamp C. Wooten, Sr. and Mary (Johnson) Wooten. God was her source for everything. Saved as a child, she lived and served God until she wasn't able to go. Always looking for the soon return of Jesus. Graduated from Lynch High School in Lynch, Kentucky and Fugazzi Business College in Lexington, Kentucky. Buena worked for the State Government Capitol Annex in Fankfort, Kentucky. She traveled with the Wooten Family Gospel Singing Ministry for years and made it home to see the one she had sung and worked with over the years.
She is survived by her brother, Hamp C. Wooten, Jr.; her sister, Naomia Wooten; and her nephews, Darrell & (Chasity), Chad, Cole, Clay, and Chase Wooten.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Arzona Wooten.
Private graveside services were held.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
