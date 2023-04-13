Winifred Dodson
Winfred G. Dodson, 95 of Somerset, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, KY.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the chapel of Somerset Undertaking Company. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 12:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at 1:30 PM in the Mill Springs Cemetery.
Gladys McGinnis
Gladys D. McGinnis, 89, of Somerset, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset.
She was born August 25, 1933, in Hidalgo, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ambros Arvin and Nellie Inez Davis. She worked as a sales clerk for Goody's for 10 years and prior to that she worked as a nurse's aid for the Ottowa County Nursing Home in Oak Harbor, Ohio. She also worked as a lifeline caregiver in Somerset and as a homemaker for her family. Gladys was a Christian and loved the Lord with all her heart.
She is survived by her husband, Robert William McGinnis; two sons, Ronal & (Julie) McGinnis of Monticello and Quintin McGinnis of Somerset; one sister, Dorothy Aaron, of Monticello; a son-in-law, Harold Davis of Port Richey, Florida; daughter-in-law, Teresa McGinnis of Somerset; seven grandchildren, Necole, Tanya, Jeremy, Kevin, Jacob, Quintin II, and Ariel; 9 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Robbie Ann Davis; her brother, Jesse Davis; two sisters, Doris & Lois Davis; and one great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, April 14, 2023, in the chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. David Bullock officiating.
The burial will be in Elk Springs Cemetery in Monticello, Kentucky.
The family will receive friends after 11:00 AM Friday, until the time for services.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to the Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
Serving as pallbearers will be; Kevin McGinnis, Jacob McGinnis, Quintin McGinnis, II, Matthew McGinnis, Tony Rogers, and Mike Gironda.
Kenny Perkins
Kenny V. Perkins, age 68, gained his heavenly wings and entered into Heaven's gates on April 12, 2023, in Somerset, KY. He so looked forward to "going home" to see his Lord and Savior which he accepted on May 9, 2019, and was a member of the Calvary Separate Baptist Church at Nancy, KY. We joy in knowing that he will be walking around Heaven, greeting friends and family members without the use of his wheelchair.
Kenny was a former employee of Lear Siegler, McGowan Excavating, a school bus driver for the Russell and Wayne County School systems, Lake Cumberland 4-H Camp Center in Jabez, helped his grandparents operate Polston's Store for a few years, and a "jack of all trades". He was a 1972 graduate of Nancy High School.
Kenny was a talented musician who played bass guitar for his family's gospel group, The Cumberland Valley Trio, The Chordsmen Quartet, and The Chimney Rock Boys.
He loved to fish, ride 4 wheelers and horses, share stories of times past, building and repairing things, putting puzzles together, listening to gospel and bluegrass music, and attending bluegrass festivals to watch his son, Kyle, perform as a member of some of the best bluegrass bands.
The light of his world was his only grandchild, Lucy Marie Perkins. He always looked forward to her visits and their time spent together.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Lana Frye Perkins, having been married on May 21, 1976; a son, Kyle Lewis Perkins and wife Tara of Mt. Washington, KY; granddaughter, Lucy Marie Perkins of Mt. Washington, KY; his mother, Roberta Perkins of Jabez, KY; his sisters Lanna (Hiram) Draughn and Janna (Marty) Gaines of Jabez, KY; his uncles Roger (Freda) Perkins of Russell Springs, KY: and Kendall (Velma) Polston of Somerset, KY; and his aunts, Norma Ramlow of Russell Springs, KY and Janice (Ronnie) Decker of Somerset, KY: and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, RV Perkins; a brother, Kevin Perkins; maternal grandparents, Elza "Buck" and Mary Bell Polston, and paternal grandparents, George and Ina Perkins.
Visitation will be held on April 15, 2023 from 11:00 to 1:00 at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home; funeral services at 1:00; burial in the Smith Grove Cemetery at Faubush, KY, with Bro. Mark Polston and Bro. Josh Polston officiating. Donations may be given for Gideon Bibles in his memory. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
