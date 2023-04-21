Margaret Acrea
Margaret Jo Everitt Acrea, age 86 of Somerset, KY, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, KY after an extended illness.
She was born on April 25, 1936 in Gomachie, Texas, the daughter of the late Columbus Doom and Vervia Ellen Mehaffery Everitt. She was employed as a secretary/ office manager for West Ken Petroleum that was located in Bowling Green, KY and was a loving homemaker. Margaret was of the Methodist Faith. She was a Life Master in Duplicate Bridge and will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband Jan C. Acrea whom she married in Gorman, Texas on July 11, 1954, and two daughters, Kay Linda Acrea Kissick and Shryl Lyn Acrea Wood; 3 grandchildren, Taylor Harris Wood, Ryan Wood and Sara Elizabeth Kissick: 5 great- grandchildren, Finn Wood, Quinly Wood, Ella Wood, Remy Wood and Royce Wood.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jan Acrea, Jr; siblings, James Everitt, Mary Ellen Mehaffey and Bill Everitt.
Family and friends will gather from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, April 23, 2023 in the Chapel of Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory. An Inurnment will be Gorman, Texas at a later date. You may offer condolences and sign the online Tribute Book at www.somersetundertaking.com.
Somerset Undertaking Co. & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Margaret Jo Everitt Acrea.
Lois King
Lois Faye Meeks King, 77 of Somerset, Kentucky passed from this life on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Jean Waddle Hospice Care Center in Somerset after a brief illness. Perhaps her transition was made easier knowing that her loving savior had extended his hands to welcome her to her eternal reward.
She was born on June 12, 1945 in Somerset, Kentucky, daughter of the late Ollie M. Meeks and Ora Bell Perkins Meeks. Lois was a Manager of Space Center Mini Storage Units for a number of years and won the friendship of many. She was of the Church of God Faith and a member of New Life Church in Ferguson. Lois enjoyed feeding birds and squirrels, gardening and planting flowers as well as eating out, traveling and spending time with her family and especially her only grandchild; Kenlie Ray. Lois would like to be remembered as “a person who tried to be nice and help others” She was a kind-hearted, generous and loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband; Robert Ray King, a son who died in infancy; Marcus Ray King, her siblings; Elsie Wilson, Lonnie Meeks, Eugene Meeks, Nathan Meeks and Rosie Hughes, her nephews and nieces; Ray Meeks, Katie Wilson, Glenda Muse, Ronnie Meeks, Lorene Hutcherson, Bobby Wilson, Arlis Wilson, Arless E. Wilson and Geraldine Coomer and a sister-in-law; Ruth Meeks.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, a faithful friend and companion; Jackie Dye, Jr., of Somerset, a loving and devoted daughter; Kimberly Faye (Troy) Mink of Somerset, a granddaughter; Kenlie Ray Mink of Somerset, her nieces and nephews; Juanita Wheelden, Debbie Price, Janice Allen, Virginia Cox, Kenneth Brewster, Tim Hughes, Lee Hughes, Jenny Cord, Steve Meeks and Doyle Wilson. She is also survived by a sister-in-law; Mary Stringer of Somerset as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday, April 23, 2023 in the Chapel of Somerset Undertaking Company. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, April 24, 2023 in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Doug Walden Officiating. Interment will be in the Somerset City Cemetery.
You may offer condolences and sign the online Tribute Book at www.somersetundertaking.com
Somerset Undertaking Co. & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Lois Faye Meeks King.
Marilyn Merlin
Marilyn Lawanda Merlin, age 72 went to Heaven on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Somerset, Kentucky.
She was the matriarch of our family and will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends, she was our angel on Earth. Marilyn went back to school and obtained her bachelors degree at 65 years old! She also obtained her certificate in Holistic Medicine. She spent 35 years in the nursing profession and she used her nursing skills every day whether it was at her job with the Cancer Treatment Center of America or helping family and friends who called for advice on the medical problems that they were having.
Marilyn was a avid gardener and loved flowers and plants for which she had a great gift of nurturing and growing a wide array of things. She loved to read books of all kinds and was always reading and teaching herself new things. She always had many cookbooks and loved to try new recipes. Marilyn loved to frequent resale and thrift shops where she always seemed to be the one to find that great deal! She spent the majority of her life in Illinois but bought a home in Somerset three years ago and she loved living there. Marilyn was also set in her ways and could be very stubborn at times on how she wanted things done. She will be greatly missed not just as a mother, sister and friend but as a beloved grandma and great grandma, who we made into our "GG" so all the little ones had a easier time with her name. We will love and miss you always.
Marilyn leaves behind two sons; Bobbie (Katya) Jackson of Wheeling,IL and Billie Jackson of Antioch, IL. as well as two daughters; Marenda (Robbie) Schultz of Gages Lake, IL. and Sherry Jackson of Antioch, IL. brothers; Robert VanCleve of Monticello, KY , Steven Hill of Simpson, IL, Barry (Kelly) South of IL. Danny South of Somerset, KY, Kurt South of NY., Michael South of Somerset, KY. sisters; Christine South of Round Lake, IL, Mary Kathy (David) Snell, Tammy Pogue and Cindy South all of Somerset, KY. Twelve grandchildren; Terry Learsch III, Emily Learsch, Kayla (Justin) Knoll, Zack (Raechel) Schultz, Destiny Jackson - Debo, Catalina (Kristopher) Staroske, Logan Jackson - Debo, Kathryn Auckland, Gennessie Revelle, Robert Jackson, Anna Jackson, and Stacy Plakhutina, as well as eleven great grand children, Justin Jr Knoll, Kaylin Knoll, Jace Knoll, Abigail Schultz, Alyse Auckland, Brantley Auckland, Emberlyn Barnett, Malakai Jackson, Wolfgang Staroske, Valentina Staroske, Valentine Learsch.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Billee Hill and Mary Hill South and her "dad" Frank South, one son Terry Lee Learsch II, and one brother Frankie South and one son in law; Arturo Debo.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Maranatha Baptist Church from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Bro. Steven Griffis and Bro. Mike Griffis officiating.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.
Hazel Stevens
Hazel Stevens, age 87, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Visitation for Hazel will be on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
Her funeral service will follow on Tuesday at 1:00 at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Woodstock Cemetery.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the services for Hazel Stevens.
