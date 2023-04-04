Andrew Dodson
Andrew Graham Dodson, age 17 of Somerset, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY.
Visitation will be at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset, KY on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 5:30 pm until 9 pm and again on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am at the Center with Pastor Ed Amundson and Mr. Scotty Grimes officiating.
A complete obituary will follow.
You may offer condolences and sign the online guestbook at www.somersetundertaking.com.
Somerset Undertaking Company is entrusted with the arrangements of Andrew Graham Dodson.
William Bruce Hansford
If ever there lived a man who never met a stranger, it was William Bruce Hansford (Bruce), born December 23, 1949 and who passed away April 1, 2023.
Born in Somerset to the late Clyde Vernon Hansford and Pauline Wright Hansford, he was married for 48 years to his devoted wife, Hazel Margaret Wathen Hansford, who survives him. Brother to Barbara Ann Hansford Sawyer (W.L.) and Maria Maxine (Mia) Hansford, he was father to four amazing children: Jonathan Niles Hansford (Dr. Melissa), Whitney Ames Hansford (Alicia), Austin Bryce Hansford (Laura) and Hannah Margaret Hansford (Damon Ballinger).
Bruce also treasured three beautiful grandchildren—and a soon to be fourth: Andrew Bryce Hansford, Hailey Jade Hansford and Lucas Samuel Hansford (Austin and Laura, parents); another baby granddaughter (parents, Whitney and Alicia) is to be born any day.
Special extended family, many nieces, nephews, and a legion of friends loved Bruce as an uncle, a friend and one of the most unforgettable people in their lives.
Bruce graduated from Somerset High School in 1967 and stayed close to his classmates through the years. He was a gifted musician and played the bass guitar in the popular Stubborn Kinda’ Fellas band of that era.
Hansford attended Morehead State University following high school, and then served his country in the Vietnam War. He was a U.S. Army Ranger, Company D, 201st Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne, and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant after being awarded honors for his distinguished service including the Medal of Valor. Bruce and his fellow Vietnam vets gathered regularly and shared close friendships as long as he lived.
A born salesman and a man of many talents, Hansford was an entrepreneur and business owner. He was co-owner of Hansford Seed Company and Founder/Owner of H & H Land Company, Southern Stakes, Super South Fibers and Ridgeway Wood.
Bruce was a great storyteller—but also the lead character in many a tall tale himself. To know him was to love him and even a few minutes in his company, resulted in a new friend.
Both visitation and funeral service honoring Bruce Hansford will be held at Saint Mildred Catholic Church, 203 South Central Avenue in Somerset, Kentucky. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening April 5, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and the following day from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. The funeral will be Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 11:00 am. Friends and family are invited to lunch at the O’Bryan Center following the funeral. Burial to follow at 2:30 at Mill Springs National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: John David Hansford, Jonathan Muse, Amber Fitzgerald, Justin Price, Tony Hahn, Terry Hahn, Jesse Eastham and Robert John Schwager. Honorary pallbearers will be: Dr. Harry Kennedy, Jr., Jerry Stykes, Kenny Davis, Buddy Haney, WE Allen, CV Hansford, John Bennett, Paul Schooley, Raymond Merriam, Bruce Catron and Jenkin Gaines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts honoring Bruce Hansford are suggested to Somerset High School Band Scholarship in the name of William Bruce Hansford.
You may offer condolences and sign the online guestbook at www.somersetundertaking.com.
Somerset Undertaking Company is entrusted with the arrangements of William Bruce Hansford.
Jackie Rainwater
Jackie Ferrell Rainwater, 72, of Science Hill, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.
He was born October 9, 1950 in Somerset; son of the late Beecher Ferrell & Mary Margaret (Wesley) Rainwater. He was a production line worker for Crane Plumbing and had attended vocational school for body work.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Rainwater; a daughter, Melissa K. & (Steve) Goings of Kirksville, Missouri; three sisters, Valerie & (Roger) Floyd of Bethelridge, Patricia & (Clayton) Watts of Danville, and Pamela & (Edwin) Foley of Bethelridge; three grandchildren, Shyainna & (Donald) Hoskins of Woodstock, Justin & (Shelby) Goings of Nixa, Missouri, and Brittany Goings of Westville, Missouri; two great-grandchildren, Hensley R. Hoskins and Riley Lynett Goings; five nieces; two nephews; and three great-nieces & nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Pastor Judy Lowery.
Burial will be in King Bee Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.