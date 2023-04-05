Donna Blankenship
Donna Blankenship, age 67, of Somerset, Ky passed away April 4, 2023. Visitation: April 7th at 11 A.M. Funeral: April 7th at 12 P.M. at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial: Mill Springs National Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Castle
Mary Castle, age 69, of Somerset, Ky passed away April 2, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held by family. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Andrew Dodson
Andrew Graham Dodson returned to the presence of Almighty God on April 3, 2023, at the age of seventeen years, two months, and seven days. God, by His goodness and grace, gifted this world with Andrew on January 27, 2006.
He was born to Alan and Amy Dodson and welcomed by the best big brother, Allistair, in Columbus, Georgia. He grew up in Lexington and Somerset, Kentucky. Andrew's life is not defined by its brevity or the circumstances of his passing but by its fullness. So much life was packed into seventeen years.
Andrew loved to travel and visit new places. In addition to most of the lower 48 states, he visited many foreign countries, including Canada, Mexico, several Caribbean nations, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and, his favorite, Israel. He cherished the memories of the sights, sounds, and culinary experiences his travels afforded him and loved to tell others about them.
Andrew was Mr. School Spirit. He was a proud Shopville Elementary alumnus. Always a Tiger, he loved competing in green as an academic team member, on the basketball floor and football field, and on the highly acclaimed Shopville Elementary archery team that won state and national championships. Forever a Maroon, with his team at Northern Middle School, he helped bring several more archery titles to Pulaski County and competed in golf and soccer. In Northern's choir, he sang at several notable events, including the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival and Governor's Inauguration. He was a Kentucky All-State Middle School Choir singer.
As a Pulaski County High School Maroon, in addition to playing golf and tennis, he was a rising senior on the football team. He was so excited about the upcoming season. Andrew participated in FFA, FCA, and recently won a state competition in DECA. Andrew was a vocal leader in the student section at basketball games. From the high school gym to Rupp Arena, he roared for the Maroons. He poured out his Maroon heart as a beloved personality on the Maroon Sports Network.
Most importantly, Andrew was a born-again Christian. Saved by God's grace, he was baptized in the Jordan River and a High Street Baptist Church member. He was active in the church youth group and served in the multi-media ministry.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather Noel (Grandad) Dodson of Somerset, KY; step-grandmother Charlotte (Grand-Char) Wilson; step-grandfather Kary (Pops) Shumate—both of Warner Robins, GA.
Andrew Dodson is survived by his parents, Alan and Amy; his brother, Allistair; his grandmother, Della (Mamaw) Dodson—each of Somerset, KY; his grandmother, Pamela (Grammy) Shumate; his grandfather, Summie (Grandaddy) Wilson and fiancee' Christine Armstrong—both of Warner Robins; his aunt, Jennifer (Adam) Walker of Acworth, GA; his aunt, Lillian (Billy) Norris of Somerset, his cousin, Evan Walker of Acworth; his cousin, Allison (Ross) Buskey of Lexington, KY; his cousin, Grant Norris of Somerset; his uncle of the heart, Brandon Carrier of Somerset; his love, Allie Elise Baird of Somerset; and numerous extended family members and friends who celebrate his return to the Lord.
Visitations will be from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at The Center for Rural Development 2292 South Highway 27 Suite #300, Somerset, KY and from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Center. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am at the Center with Rev. Ed Amundson and Mr. Scotty Grubbs officiating. Interment will be in the Somerset Cemetery.
The Active Pallbearers will be; Allistair Dodson, Grant Norris, Evan Walker, Ross Buskey, John David Baird, Kaden Richardson, Owen Stevens, Josh Amundson, Ryan Beam, Keegan Measel and Brock Green. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Pulaski County High School Football Coaches and Team.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be shared to the Andrew Dodson Pulaski County Youth Development Fund. Proceeds will be used to help Pulaski County youth enjoy experiences similar to Andrew's. Tax deductible donations at this time should be made to High Street Baptist Church clearly marked for the Andrew Dodson fund. Checks may be submitted High Street Baptist Church; 102 Bourne Ave; Somerset, KY 42501. An online giving portal is available at https://highstreetsomerset.churchcenter.com/giving/to/andrew-dodson-youth-development-foundation.
Donna Floyd
Donna Jean Floyd, 69, of Eubank, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at her residence.
She was born in Indianapolis, IN on April 1, 1953; daughter of the late Leslie H. and Thelma Jewell (Hargis) Floyd. She worked as an LPN at Oakwood until her retirement. She enjoyed watching TV, reading, and animals. She also enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by two brothers, Larry Edward Floyd, and Jerry Wayne & (Robin) Floyd; nieces and nephews, Amanda Floyd, Robert Floyd, Sarah & (Kenny) Jones, and Edward Floyd; great-nieces and nephew, Kaylee Jones, Kaylynn Jones, Chloe Gray, Jaxon Floyd, and Layla Floyd; two cousins, Elaine Floyd, and Linda Lou Miller; a special long-time friend and fellow nurse, Faye Wesley; two lifelong friends, Margie Alexander Thomas and Linda Rogers Blanchard; and all of the nurses, employees, & "her kids" at Oakwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and aunts, Emily Floyd and Justine Tackett.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, April 7, 2023 at the chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. David Bullock officiating.
Burial will be in Floyd Cemetery.
The family will receive friends after 11:00 AM Friday, April 7, 2023 at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
David Stonecypher
David Lane Stonecypher, 65, of Somerset, KY, photographer, author, artist, and poet, passed away gently into eternity on February 2nd, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones, at Stanford Care and Rehabilitation in Stanford, KY.
He is survived by his sister, Lori Stonecypher Yeager, his brother, Mike Stonecypher, his nieces, Katie (Tim) Yeager; and Adrienne Anne Stonecypher, his nephews, Jordan Yeager; Joshua (Jenny) Yeager; and William Woods Stonecypher, his great-nephews, Jesse (Ashley) McLean; and Noah McLean, his great-niece, Kamaryn Diamond, his great-grandnephew, Landon McLean, his cousins, LeMoyne (Karen) Pilcher; and Kim Sweet, and a beloved nephew whom he raised as his own son, Jason Diamond.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Brownlow Stonecypher, his mother, Ada Sue Diamond, his sister, Lisa Stonecypher, his brother, James David Stonecypher, and many beloved canine companions: Augie Doggy, Cole, Winnie, and Cocoa.
Lane was a 1975 graduate of Tates Creek High School in Lexington, KY. After spending years working as a mental health associate at Eastern State Psychiatric Hospital, he began his career at the Kentucky United Methodist Children's home, serving as the Director of Substance Abuse Prevention Services. He was Program Manager of Connections Community Outreach, a mental health first aid instructor, and the author of SIGNALS (Setting Important Goals Now Against Life-threatening Substances), a teen substance abuse prevention curriculum and recipient of the 2007 Department of Health and Human Services Project Award.
Throughout his life, Lane always placed great value on the arts. While in high school, he began working as the light and sound technician for Apple, a band made up by his close friends. After, in the fall of 1976, he joined his cousin LeMoyne's band, Cinch, and began to hit the road full time. From there, he and his best friend Grant continued to work with different bands: first Tara, then Coda, where he remained until his return to Kentucky in the early 90s.
Along with his love for music was his appreciation for art and poetry. In his words, his work as a painter and poet sought to enlarge discernment of meaning in the past, present, and future, creatively (the value of all that we create), experientially (when we are moved to splendor), and attitudinally (how even in the most confining circumstances, "the human spirit soars with the freedom to dictate our attitude"). In addition to the hundreds of poems he composed, he created numerous paintings, utilizing mixed media and both abstract and expressionist styles to comment on a wide range of social and psychological issues.
Lane remembered fondly his travels throughout Italy, having had the opportunity to see Rome, Venice, Florence, Alberobello, San Gimignano, and many other sites. Per his wishes, a portion of his remains will be scattered in the Ligurian sea near Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Kentucky United Methodist Children & #39;s Homes, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, or the Simon House of Kentucky - c/o Pulaski Funeral Home P.O. Box 697 Somerset, Kentucky 42502.
Lane's family invites all those who knew him to attend a celebration of life on April 8th from 1-3pm. at the Pulaski Funeral Home in Somerset, KY followed by a benediction at 3pm. Attendants should come ready to admire his art, hear his poetry, enjoy music, and honor a life that was lived to the fullest.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.