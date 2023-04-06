Robert Lawson
Robert Jesse Lawson, age 90, of Eubank, KY, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Laurel Heights Nursing Home in London, KY.
Robert was born on June 27, 1932 in Putnam County, IN to the late Robert Lawson and Nancy Ellen Taylor Lawson. He was in the United States Marine Corp and served in the Korean War where he was a Heavy Equipment Operator. After the military he continued down the same path and he owned/operated his own company, Bob Lawson Excavating. Robert was a lifetime member of the International Union of Operating Engineers IUOE Local #103. He loved animals, gardening, mowing and taking care of his yard. He was a professional "Piddler".
He is survived by four daughters, Cynthia Ann Lawson of Somerset, Linda G. Lawson of Eubank, Barbara Lynn Lawson of Eubank and Lisa K. Lawson of Burnside; two step-children, Nancy Lane and Marcia Whitaker; three brothers, William Lawson of Morgantown, IN, James Lawson of Somerset and Sam Lawson of Somerset; one sister, Doris Pearl Placek of London; his grandchildren, Amber Lawson, Autumn Beggan, Nicole Beggan, Keith Beggan, Lindsey Harris, Wesley Flaskamp, John Ross (Irene) Flaskamp, Jimmie "Axel" Roberts, Shane (Katherine) Lawson, Shelby Lyons, Jeff Carrender, James Carrender and Jessica Carrender; his great grandchildren, Lillian Beggan, Josie Crockett, Jamison Foster, Olivia Beggan, Uriah Beggan, Raylan Clark, Luna Flaskamp, Ethan Simpson, Conner Simpson, Sophie Simpson, Kobe Lawson, Kamber Lawson, Kamron Carrender and Trayton Carrender; and one great-great grandchild, Kolson Simpson.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Avanell Harris Lawson and former wife, Virginia Lawson; two infant sons, Jeffrey Lawson and Gregory Lawson; one brother, Leon Lawson; and three sisters, Georgia Whitaker, Ethel Wright and Betty Turner; and two step grandchildren, Michael and Debbie.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Lawson and Bro. Scottie Nix officiating. Burial will be at Chaney Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #38 Honor Guard.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to the Chaney Cemetery Fund in memory of Robert Lawson.
