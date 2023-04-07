Noah Fugate
Noah A. Fugate, age 86 of Burnside, Kentucky, passed from this life on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023 in the Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Southern Oaks Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post #38 Honor Guard.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with Noah A. Fugate.
Frieda Sluder
Frieda Sluder, 82, Eubank, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.