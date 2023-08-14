Emma Jo Mangold
Emma Jo Mangold, 83, of Somerset, passed away 8/12/2023. Visitation: 8/16 11:30am to 1:30pm Funeral: 8/16 at 1:30pm at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial: Mill Springs National Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Luke Rogers
Luke Edward Rogers, age 27, of Nancy, KY, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Luke was born on March 6, 1996 in Lexington, KY to Edward Lee Rogers, Jr. and Connie Rogers. He grew up in First Church of the Nazarene on Crawford Avenue in Somerset. He loved farming, fishing and his dogs. Luke drove a dump truck for Royce McGowan and was a grain farmer with Wesley Logsdon. He loved hunting, collecting arrowheads, trucks and four wheeling.
He is survived by his parents, Edward (Connie) Rogers of Nancy; brother, Hunter Rogers of Nancy; maternal grandparents, James (Betty) Dalton of Somerset; aunt, Vickie (Mark) Froedge of Edmonton, KY; uncle, Tracy (Darla) Dalton of Somerset; cousins, Colt and Riley Froedge of Edmonton, KY and Daniel and Katie Dalton of Somerset; and many friends and co-workers. Luke will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edward (Elsie) Rogers, Sr.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
His funeral service will follow on Wednesday at 1:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Jamey Epperson and Bro. Ben Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Hunter Rogers, Corey Robinson, Dustin Wood, Paul Thorton, Jordan Burton, Jacob Goodearl, Colt Froedge and Daniel Dalton.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to the Gideon Bible Memorial Fund in memory of Luke Rogers.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to the Gideon Bible Memorial Fund in memory of Luke Rogers.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Luke Rogers.
