Charles Bishop
Charles Bishop, 90, of Eubank, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at his residence.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
David Clay Dick
David Clay Dick, 58, of Casey County, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at his residence.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morgan Kidwell
Morgan Kidwell, 22, of Russell Springs, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at her residence.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Faustine Eller Norfleet
In Loving Memory of Faustine Eller Norfleet (03/21/33 - 08/22/23)
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Faustine Eller Norfleet at her home surrounded by loved ones on August 22, 2023. A devoted wife; loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother; and cherished friend, Faustine's presence graced the lives of all with her kindness and unwavering love.
Faustine was born on March 21, 1933, to Ralph William and Fannie Stringer Eller in the Possum Trot Community of Pulaski County Kentucky. She is survived by her children, Ralph (Mary) Norfleet – Somerset, KY, Tina (Randy) Barker – Somerset, KY, Jimmie (Jeannette) Norfleet – Mansfield, OH, Peggy Dick - Colonial Heights, VA, and Scott (Linda) Norfleet – Dayton, OH; her grandchildren, Jason Norfleet -Somerset, KY, Devin Barker - Somerset, KY, Hannah Barker (Tyler McGowan) - Somerset, KY, Aimee (John) Campbell – Mansfield, OH, Rebecca (Mark) McDaniel – Chester, VA, Jennifer Dick – Colonial Heights, VA, Scott (Tico) Bridges – Huber Heights, OH, Jamie (Maria) Bridges – Huber Heights, OH. Faustine joins her husband, Wilbur Ray Norfleet; parents, Ralph William and Fannie Stringer Eller; brother, Christopher Eller; and grandson, Michael Norfleet that preceded her in death.
Faustine dearly loved and cherished her family and above all else devoted her life to them. She had a love for and collected antiques of all types, restoring to their original beauty the ones that needed a little extra care. She enjoyed spending time taking care of her flowers; her green thumb amazed and brought joy to all lucky enough to see the beautiful assortment painstakingly arranged around her patio. She took great pride in the Victorian style house she renovated and brought back to its earlier splendor to make a home for her family. She enjoyed being with and taking care of her much-loved pets, the last remaining one staying by her side until she left this world.
Faustine was an inspiration to all. She led a life marked by compassion and grace. Her radiant smile and open arms brought warmth to all those fortunate enough to know her. Her feistiness and unique, clever wit kept everyone smiling and always on their toes... letting you know in no uncertain terms if she disagreed with something you said or did. Her strength and resilience in the face of challenges, especially in her later years, and her boundless love for her family and friends left an indelible mark on all those who knew her.
Faustine's life exemplified the power of love, unity, and companionship. Her memory will forever remind us of the beauty found in family bonds and the comfort of lasting friendships.
As we say our farewells, let us celebrate Faustine's well-lived life—a life that brought love, joy, and comfort to many. Her legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and all who were fortunate enough to know her.
Rest in eternal peace, dear Faustine. Your memory will remain alive in our hearts and minds forever.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Bishop Cemetery, PO Box 871, Somerset, KY 42502 and Hospice of Lake Cumberland,100 Parkway Drive, Somerset, KY 42503.
A funeral service celebrating Faustine's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 28th, 2023 at the Chapel of the Pulaski Funeral Home with Bro. David Pendley officiating. Faustine will be laid to rest following the service in the Bishop Cemetery.
The family of Faustine Eller Norfleet will receive friends at the Pulaski Funeral Home on Monday August 28th, from 1:00 p.m. until time for services.
