Phillip Hill
Phillip Albert Hill, 43 of Spartanburg, South Carolina, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023.
He was born in Pulaski County December 20, 1979. Phillip was the son of the late Phillip E. Hill and the late Norma Jean Spears Taylor. He was a former lineman and had accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior.
Survivors include one brother; James Wesley and Lisa Houge of McKinney, Kentucky and one sister; Pamela Wesley Mofield of Science Hill, Kentucky, three nephews, two nieces and four great nephews, as well as five great nieces.
Phillip was preceded in death by his parents and a brother in law, Norman R. Mofield.
He was loved and will be missed by all.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Bethelridge Methodist Church Cemetery at 11:00 AM with Bro. Matthew Mofield officiating. Burial will follow after the service.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.
Lewis Spears
Lewis Spears, 82, of Somerset, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Monday, February 20, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Burnett officiating.
Burial will be in Bethelridge Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 11:00 AM Monday, February 20, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Helen Wesley
Helen Louise Wesley, 71, Science Hill, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
