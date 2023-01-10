Terry Coomer
Terry Lance Coomer, 75 of Nancy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset.
He was born on July 24, 1947 in Somerset, son of the late Arthur Columbus Coomer and Virginia Lee Pierce Coomer. Terry was a member of the 1965 graduating class of Nancy High School. He furthered his education in college and technical school. He holds certificates from Marine engineering to Marine Technology and Mechanics. Terry was an innovative and creative man that could make, fix or repair just about anything. He enjoyed boating, building, singing, and spending time with his family and friends. Terry was of the Baptist Faith and a member of the Saline Baptist Church. He was a fun loving, inspirational and kindhearted man and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Besides his parents, Arthur and Virginia Coomer, he is preceded in death by a sister; Wanda Pruitt, a brother; Larry Coomer and brother-in-law; Don Sears.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife whom he married on July 12, 1997 and celebrated 25 wonderful years together; Tina Garner Coomer of Nancy, his daughters; Shane Denhoff of Rochester, New York, and Yvette (Dennis) Russo, Joy (Lawrence) Butcher, Alicia Coomer all of Titusville, Florida, Jessica Stringer, Samantha Barber (Kathy) and Carrie Barber all of Somerset, Kentucky, one son; Lance Coomer of Titusville, Florida, 20 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren, his sisters; Elizabeth Ann Sears, Kathy (Dean) Campbell, Rita (Ken) Davis and Carol Bogle and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023 in the Chapel of Somerset Undertaking Company. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2:00 pm in the Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Charles Prater Officiating.
You may offer condolences and sign the online Tribute Book at www.somersetundertaking.com. In lieu of Flowers, contributions are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Hospice of Lake Cumberland, 100 Parkway Drive, Somerset, KY 42503.
Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Terry Lance Coomer.
Christine Erp
Christine Erp, age 103, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Somerset, Kentucky at the Jean Waddle Care Center.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM. Friday, January 13, 2022 at Rock Lick Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at Pulaski Funeral Home after 6:00 PM Thursday January 12, 2023 and from 10:00 AM Friday at the church until time for services.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.
Larry Henderson
Larry Henderson, 71, of Eubank, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center.
He was born October 31, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio; son of the late Edwin & Alvena (Wells) Henderson. He was a member of the Beacon Hill Baptist Church, at which he was also a Deacon. Larry loved traveling, going on cruises, and spent a lot of the time working. He was the owner of L-Tech Enterprises.
Larry was a United States Army Veteran. As a member of the VIP Unit in Ft. Knox, he attended two Presidential inaugurations as security; protected Presidential candidates all over the US; and responded to chemical and explosive threats. While in Germany, he served in 52 countries protecting US Government officials traveling in foreign countries. Stationed in Maryland, his unit worked at the White House during the term of President Jimmy Carter. After discharge he returned to Somerset, joined the 100th Army Reserve Unit, worked five years as State Fire Marshall, then joined the Kentucky State Police, where he started the Hazardous Devices Unit (Bomb Squad), in which he served as Commander. During Desert Storm his unit was activated to Fort Knox. He served in the Lexington Headquarters with the rank of major. He was voted Officer of the Year from Kentucky in 1994, and placed second nationally in 1995. He is the grandson of WWI veteran, Edgar Henderson.
He is survived by his wife, Eula (Stout) Henderson; a son, Jason Henderson of Richmond; a daughter, Jaci & (Reece) Turner of Eubank; a brother, Dale & (Shirley) Henderson; a sister, Beverly & (Sam) Morgan; a brother-in-law, Raymond Hranicky; six grandchildren, Grayson Turner, Charlie Turner; Riley Turner; Jackson Turner, Blake Henderson, and "Miss" Molly Henderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, colleagues, friends, and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Brenda Hranicky.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Beacon Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Sam Crawford officiating.
Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post # 38.
Burial will be in Mill Springs National Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 9:00 PM Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Beacon Hill Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to God's Food Pantry.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Thurman Mullins
Mr. Thurman Mullins, age 82, of Nancy, KY, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center.
Thurman was born on October 13, 1940, in Letcher County, KY to the late Lonnie Mullins and Pearl McGowan Mullins. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a 30 year employee of General Motors in Norwood and Dayton, OH. He was a 50 year member of the Melrose Masonic Lodge #671 in Norwood, OH. After retirement they moved and decided to make their home in Nancy, KY. Thurman was a people person and always very humorous. He enjoyed fishing, riding his mower and cutting his grass. Thurman enjoyed his Saturday visits to the Flea Market and Vegetable stand.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Campbell Mullins, whom he married on July 25, 1964 in Newport, KY; and one granddaughter, Cailee Renee Mullins of NC.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 10:00am until 12:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
His funeral Service will follow on Friday at 12:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Hall officiating. Burial will be at Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Thurman Mullins.
Curtis Wayne Thompson
Curtis Wayne Thompson, age 76, of Crossville, Tennessee, passed away at his home June 14, 2022.
Mr. Thompson was born on April 30, 1946 in Juggernaut, Kentucky, Son of the late Steven Thompson and Desdia (Hair) Thompson.
He attended the Juggernaut School and was of the Baptist faith and came to know the Lord at an early age.Wayne loved to fish and hunt and coon hunting was his passion. He loved children and could always make you laugh. He was an employee of Kingsford Charcoal in Burnside, Kentucky and later retired from Royal Oak Charcoal in Crossville, Tennessee.Curtis was the type of guy that if he liked you he would give you the shirt off of his back, but if he didn't like you he would let you know!
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Darlene Mae (Troxtel),one great granddaughter; Lilly Russell, one step daughter; Nicole, nine sisters; Zula, Madeline, Letha, Viola, Beulah, Shirley, Bonnie, and Violet, one half sister; Lula, 4 brothers; Steve Junior, Orville, Noel and Harmon, as well as two half brothers; Theo and Charlie.
He leaves behind his second wife, Myrtle (Pugh) Thompson, his four children; Roger, Angela, Tony, and John (Lindsey) Thompson, three stepchildren; Lonnie, Johnny and who he raised as his own. One sister; Joanne, one brother; Roy, 10 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren as well as numerous great grandchildren, all who mourn his passing.
He will be interred at Thompson Cemetery in Somerset, Kentucky where a memorial honoring his life will be placed.
Roger Thompson
Roger Wayne Thompson, passed away January 1, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Roger was Born on October 24, 1968 in Somerset , Kentucky to Darlene and Curtis Wayne Thompson. Roger would want to be remembered as a very kind hearted person, who could take junk and turn it into treasure, and take scrap wood and make pieces of art. He once took the parts of an old motor and turned it into a windmill. He was very handy and good at fixing things mechanically. He loved hunting and fishing and could survive in the wilderness. He was an avid Wildcat fan and loved to cheer the Cats on and Roger could tell a story like no other! He would often help others before he helped himself, even when he was down on his luck, even with his passing he was still helping others by giving them the gift of life as an Organ Donor. He was a Member of Piney Grove Baptist Church.
Roger is survived by his Son; Caleb Wayne Thompson, the lady who was his second mother; Joanne Thompson, three grandchildren; Caleb David Thompson, Payten Wayne Thompson, and Graysen Luke Thompson, his three siblings; John (Lindsey) Thompson, Tony (Patsy) Thompson, and Angela Thompson Bowman, as well as a host of nieces and nephews who will greatly miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Darlene Mae (Troxtel) and Curtis Wayne Thompson.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 13, 2023 at Pulaski Funeral Home at 6:00 PM.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM.
Burial will follow in the Thompson Cemetery.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.
