Paul Lee Abbott
Paul Lee Abbott, age 79, of Nancy, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at The Terrace in Berea, surrounded by his family.
Paul was born in Nancy, Kentucky to the late William Ray and Ruth Roberts Abbott. He was a farmer and a member of the White Oak Baptist Church in Nancy.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Humphrey and one sister-in-law, Judy Abbott.
He is survived by his siblings, Lewis R. Abbott and his wife Evelyn, Clinton Abbott, Kenneth “Dale” Abbott, and his wife Virginia, and Roger Abbott; his nieces and nephews, Lesa (Travis) Douglas, Randy (Lynn) Abbott, Angela (Attila) Donmez, Deana Abbott, and Christina (Andrew) Daugherty.
Funeral services will be 1pm, Monday, January 23, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home and the burial will follow in the White Oak Baptist Church Cemetery in Nancy. Visitation will be Monday from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Tom Mosier, Ricky Wilmot, Rodney Himes, and Travis Douglas.
Donald R. Bolin
Donald R. Bolin, age 73, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Donald was born in Somerset, KY, on April 22, 1949 to Dorothy Strunk Bolin and the late Estle Bolin. He loved to travel, enjoyed knives and guns, flea markets and car shows. He was raised in McCreary County, then lived and worked in Ohio most of his life before retiring and moving to Pulaski County.
Donald is survived by his mother, Dorothy Bolin, of South Lebanon, OH; two daughters, Elisa Sibcy, and Samantha Spanel of Lebanon, OH; three grandchildren, Courtney Sibcy, Andrea Biggs and Peyton Biggs; three brothers, Ronald (Beverly) Bolin, Bronston, KY, Bob (Shari) Bolin, Clearwater, FL and Lenville (Paula) Bolin, Lebanon, OH; four sisters, Gail Sutherland, Lebanon, OH, Vicky Allen (“Speedy” Elbert), South Lebanon, OH and Marcia Bolin, Lebanon, OH and Shirley (Limuel) Gabbard of Clarksville, OH; many nieces and nephews, also, a special friend and longtime caretaker, Deanna Hammond of Monticello, KY
He was preceded in death by his father, Estle Bolin.
Visitation for Donald R. Bolin will be Sunday, January 22, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 10:00 am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro Jack Stallsworth officiating.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Bronston Cemetery c/o Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502-1441.
You are welcome to view the obituary and offer condolences to the family online at www.lakecumberlandfuneralservice.com.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements of Donald R. Bolin.
Sharon McGowan
Sharon McGowan, age 68, of Somerset, Ky passed away Jan. 19, 2023. Visitation: Jan.24 at 10 a.m. Funeral: Jan. 24th at 11 a.m. at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Vernell Walker
Vernell Walker, daughter of the late James and Ella Maddox McQueen was born in Harlan County, KY on March 11, 1928 and she departed this life on Thursday, January 19th, 2023 having attained the age of 94 years.
She was united in marriage to Howard Galen “Doc” Walker. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include; two sons, Howard Galen Walker (and his wife Sharon), Morris Walker (and his wife Bernetta) all of Somerset, KY; one daughter, LaVerne Wiles (and her husband Gordon) of Somerset, KY; nine grandchildren, Galen walker, Shannon Walker, James (and Allison) Drew, Josh Walker, Wesley Walker, Caleb (and McKayla) Walker, Macie (and Tory) Kidd, Kara (and Andy) Vaught, Angie (and Brent) Guess; and nine great grandchildren, Sam Walker, Zack Walker, Evelyn Walker, Amos Walker, Ezra Walker, Abbie Morrison, Ben Morrison, Jacob (and Caitlin) Vaught , Emily Vaught; and a daughter-in-law, Gloria Walker.
Other than her parents, and husband, Vernell was preceded in death by; one son, Daniel “Dan” Walker, three brothers, Jackie, James and Vernon McQueen; and three sisters, Christine Leopard, Charlene Huddleston, and Anita Cooper.
Vernell was a lady who enjoyed life to the fullest, she vary very dedicated to her church as long as her health would permit, she enjoyed dancing, family gatherings and gardening. She was a kind lady who will be greatly missed by all who knew her and she leaves a host of relatives and friends who mourn her passing.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, 24th of January at the Pulaski Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Lakeside Memorial Gardens. The family of Vernell Walker will receive friends at the Pulaski Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 24th from 11:00 a.m. until time for services.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Vernell Walker.
Elizabeth Wood
Elizabeth “Beth Ann” Phelps Wood, 54, born on October 25, 1968 to Jimmy Dale (Jill) Phelps and the late Barbara Oakes Gibson. Beth passed from this life on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family and friends. Her passions in this life included her family, doing hair, all of her bus kids who lovingly knew her as Ms. Beth. She never met a stranger with her larger than life personality, and treasured her many lifelong friends that she met in each of her endeavors. She was the assistant manager at the Lake Cumberland Flea Market, where she enjoyed spending time with her daddy. Beth has recently retired from being a school bus driver in Pulaski County. Beth is survived by her father, Jimmy Dale (Jill) Phelps, her son Ross (Cheryl) Price, her grandchildren Jackson, Carter, Ally and Tristan, her brother Jon (Amber) McKinney, her sister Kelli (Chris) Fain, her special friend Kevin Gay. Beth had wonderful neighbors and her special group of girlfriends that were always up for Beth’s adventures. Beth will be missed by Lancelot and Sadie, her beloved yorkies, that laid by her side until her very last day.
Beth was preceded in death by her mother Barbara Oakes Gibson, maternal grandparents, Odis and Evelyn Oakes, paternal grandparents Elvis and Helen Phelps. Beth was of the Baptist faith, and had given her heart to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Beth will be remembered by making her presence known, and her ability to live out loud unapologetically.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. with Bro. Scotty Nix and Bro. Chris Fain officiating. Burial will follow in Southern Oaks Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland or your local school youth resource service center.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Elizabeth “Beth Ann” Phelps Wood.
