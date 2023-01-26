Howard Huff
Edwin "Howard" Huff, age 78, of Science Hill, KY, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center with his family by his side.
Howard was born on July 26, 1944 in Bobtown, KY to the late Thomas E. Huff and Alena Perkins Huff. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Nancy. He loved his church family and hardly missed any services until his health didn't allow him to attend. He enjoyed NASCAR races, old cars and farming. Howard could fix almost anything and he liked to tinker around in the garage. He worked in the concrete business for 17 years in Ohio. Howard was self-employed for five years doing odd jobs such as building and car repair. He also worked at Sunrise Manor for 19 years in the Maintenance Department.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Harness Huff of Science Hill; one son, James Huff of Science Hill; one sister, Josephine McClendon of Kettering, OH; two sisters-in-law, Minnie McClendon of Somerset and Rella Huff of Kettering, OH; one brother-in-law, Bobby Harness of Somerset; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim (Myrtle) Harness; one brother, David Huff; one nephew, David Huff, Jr.; three brothers-in-law, Gary McClendon, Doyle McClendon and R.T. Ard; and two sisters-in-law, Lillie Ard and Glynis Harness.
Visitation will be on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
His funeral service will follow on Sunday at 2:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Shanks officiating. Burial will be at Carter Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rick McClendon, Steve McClendon, Dannie Cain, Darrell Cain, Jason Cain and Hunter Cain.
The family requests donations be made to the Carter Ridge Cemetery Fund or Cain Town Cemetery Fund in memory of Howard Huff.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Howard Huff.
Paul Glenn Rogers
Paul “Glenn” Rogers, 73 of Somerset passed from this life on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Jean Waddle Care Center after an extended illness.
He was born on November 8, 1949 in Colo, (Pulaski County) Kentucky son of the late Paul Rogers and Yvonne E. Edwards Rogers. Glenn as he was called by those who knew and loved him was a graduate of Pulaski County High School and furthered his career with an Associates of Arts Degree in History from Somerset Community College. He was of the Baptist Faith and a member of the Flat Lick Baptist Church. Glenn enjoyed golfing, Somerset football and was an avid reader and a UK sports enthusiast. He was a kind hearted, generous and loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Glenn is preceded in death by his parents; Paul and Yvonne Edwards Rogers.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 52 years; Johnnie Keith Rogers of Somerset, a daughter; Rhonda Rogers (Nick) Cantrell of Somerset, one grandchild; Zachary Andrew Cantrell, a brother; Larry Wayne (Trish) Rogers, a sister; Karen Rogers (Jim) Davis all of Somerset and four nephews; Eddie, Brian, Phillip and James and one niece; Patti and other relatives and friends.
In accordance with Glenn’s wishes, there will be no formal services at this time.
Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Paul Glenn Rogers.
Dawn Taylor
Dawn Michelle Taylor, 43, of Waynesburg, KY passed away from this life on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born on May 18, 1979, to Regina Moore in Cincinnati, Ohio.
She enjoyed trucking, reading, clogging, collecting guns, cooking new recipes, getting new tattoos, and spending time with her dog, Twila. Dawn was a local and cross-country truck driver for many years. She enjoyed her work and the travel and sights she got to see.
Dawn was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Dallas and Jean Taylor and an uncle, Randy Taylor. She is survived by her mother, Regina Moore (Dennis); her daughter, Ashley Butler; her sister, Vanessa Noorani (Daniel); her nephews, Levi and Garrett Noorani; her uncles, Dale "Tony" Taylor (Bev) and Mike Taylor (Rose); along with a multitude of other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Double Springs Baptist Church in Waynesburg, KY where she was a member at. Services will begin at 11 A.M. with Bro. Jami Hamilton officiating. A private burial for immediate family will follow later.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heritage Hospice in Danville, KY in Dawn's name.
Shirley Wolf
Shirley Wolf, 71, of Somerset, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
