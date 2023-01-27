Ronald Burton
Ronald Eugene Burton, age 70, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Ronald was born on June 29, 1952 to William Burton and Elsie Pittman in Somerset, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elsie Burton, a brother, Wayne, a sister, Nancy.
He is survived by a step son, Brian (Tina) Moore of Bowling Green, Ky; 2 sons, Shane (Keshia) Burton of Science Hill, Ky; Doug (Danielle) Burton of Somerset, Ky; 3 brothers, Doug Burton; Tommy (Linda) Burton; Melvin Burton; 2 sisters, Shirley (Ed) Sneed and Madean Dean; ex-wife, Linda Branscum all of Somerset, Ky; along with 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Ronald believed in God, he liked going camping, fishing, loved the outdoors and hiked in the woods. He loved to read western books. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to his memorial fund. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Ronald Eugene Burton.
Joseph Shadoan
Joseph Shadoan, age 35, of Frankfort, Ky passed away Jan. 16, 2023. Visitation: Jan. 31st 12-2 P.M. Funeral: 2 P.M. at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Wolf
Shirley Ann Dick Wolf passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, January 25, 2023 at her home with the love of her life, Charlie, at her side.
Shirley was the daughter of James Crawford and Ethel Marie Vaught Dick and was born on April 1, 1951 in Somerset, Kentucky.
She and her family lived in the Science Hill community, where she attended Science Hill Elementary School and the Science Hill United Methodist Church. It was here that Shirley learned of God's love and gave her heart and life to Him at the age of 11.
After graduating from Somerset High School, Shirley attended the University of Kentucky where she earned her Master's Degree in Education.
Shirley was a gifted teacher. It was her desire that her students be the very best that they could be. She set high expectations for her students and in return the students respected her and wanted to do their very best. Shirley retired from Somerset Board of Education, completing many years of teaching school aged children and school administration.
After retirement, Shirley continued to dedicate her life of service to others and teaching. She felt a call to start a women's Bible study at First Baptist Church and was actually preparing, with great anticipation, the next lessons.
Shirley had just recently started leading a Bible study for the residents of The Neighborhood Assistant Living; having just prepared next week's lesson on the day of her death.
Shirley served as Past President of the Pulaski County Retired Teachers Association, Past President of the Mid Cumberland Retired Teachers Association, Past President of the Kentucky Retired Teacher Association, Past President of the Pulaski County Library Board and served on Broads, Advisory Boards and was a member of many local and state organizations. She was an avid reader, loved studying her Bible and traveling.
Shirley met her future husband, Charlie Wolf from Maryland, when he was invited by his uncle to visit Kentucky. Charlie, realizing that Shirley was an educator and very intellectual lady, tried to impress her by telling her he was an artist, published book illustrator, held a Bachelor of Arts Degree and two PHDs. After impressing Shirley with his published arts work, he confessed that the two PHDs were actually post hole diggers. Shirley WAS impressed with his art and his sense of humor. After a long distance courtship, they were married on September 20, 2009 at Trinity Episcopal Church; St Mary's City, Maryland.
Shirley was a member of First United Methodist Church, Somerset for many years and served on various committees and advisory boards.
Most recently, she and Charlie were faithful members of First Baptist Church, Somerset and were baptized together on August 30, 2020. They enjoyed the fellowship of their Friends in Faith Sunday school class, where she often taught and was faithful to Sunday worship services.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 14 years, Charlie Wolf of Somerset, Kentucky; brother-in -law Coy Godby also of Somerset; sister-in-law Anita James of Nicholasville, Kentucky; nieces Karen Godby (Gary) Chadwell of Palmetto, Fla, Lisa Godby (Jim) Carter of Dayton, Ohio and Kendra Godby (Jim) Kinney of West Orange, NJ; nephew Jonathan (Heather) James of London, KY; great nieces McKenzie Chadwell, McKayla Chadwell, Mary Grace Carter, Keira Kinney, Maya Kinney, Shelby (Jared) Arnold and McKenzie (Hunter) Osborne; great nephews Bryan Crozier, Bret Crozier, Stephen (Hannah) Carter, Benjamin Carter, Cameron James, Jacob James, Lucas James, Russell James, Samuel (McKayla) Allen; great-great niece Jordan Crosier, great-great nephews Parker Espiris and Hudson Osborne and a host of friends, former co-workers and students who will miss her love, guidance and encouragement.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by two sisters, Wiladean Dick Godby and infant sister Glenna Jean Dick, and a brother Russell (Dick) James.
A funeral service will be held in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, Somerset on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 1:00 pm with Bro. Ryan Coffey and Bro. Leighton Lavey officiating.
Burial will follow at Science Hill Cemetery.
The family of Shirley Ann Dick Wolf will receive friends at the church on Monday from 11:00 am until time of service.
In lieu of flowers the family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church designated to Project 58:10, FBC Library or Friends in Faith Sunday School Class.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
