Debbie Hammond
Debra K. “Debbie” Hammond, the daughter of Verna Abbott Hammond, was born in Somerset, KY on March 26, 1960 and she departed this life on July 12, 2023 having attained the age of 63 years.
Survivors include her mother, Verna Hammond, one brother, Raymond Hammond, her longtime companion, Dale King and a host of other relatives and friends who mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by one son, Gary Wayne Messer, two brothers, Charles Dudley Hammond, and Gary Wayne Hammond and her maternal grandparents Cynthia and Bradsford Abbott.
Debbie was a kind person who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She adhered to the Baptist faith and she enjoyed skiing, swimming, and her dogs, she also enjoyed spending time with her family.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Chapel of the Pulaski Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Grave Hill Cemetery.
The family of Debbie Hammond will receive friends at the Pulaski Funeral Home from 12:00 noon Monday until time for services.
Pulaski Funeral Home is in charge of all arangements.
Irene Meadows
Irene Meadows, age 95 of Frazer, passed away on Wednesday July 12, 2023 at the Hospice Center of Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born at Whitley City, KY on February 29, 1928 to Robert Andrew Jackson Wood and Mabel Carrie Price Wood. Irene was married to Billie Abe Meadows on September 24, 1949 and they shared 32 years of marriage prior to his passing on February 24, 1982. She retired from Midtown Nursing Facility as a Nurse’s Aide. Irene loved her family. She enjoyed her flowers and gardening, she had a passion for quilting and taking care of her family and others. Irene was a faithful member of New Salem Baptist Church and she loved God and her church family.
Survivors include three sons; Billy Anderson Meadows, Martin Robert (Sarah) Meadows and James Lewis (Beverly) Meadows, all of South Shore, KY, one daughter; Jean (Homer) Nolen of Vanceburg, KY, ten grandchildren; Ethel, Jason, Penny, Barry, Katie, Christopher, Jeff, Hagen, Megan and Teresa, several great grandchildren including a very special great granddaughter; Alliyah Dunn, three great great grandchildren, four brothers; Stanley Wood of Somerset, John Marion Wood of Louisville, KY, Ron Wood of Frazer, Glen (Lee) Wood, of Somerset, KY, and one sister; Helen Peterson of San Pueblo, CA.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Irene was preceded in death by one son; Frank Richard Meadows, two daughters; Mabel Ruth Meadows and Orpha Meadows, one grandson; Billie Meadows, one granddaughter; Jennifer Ruth Nolen, two brothers; Lewis Wood and James R. Wood, one sister; Faye Lois Phillips and one daughter-in-law; Kathy Meadows.
Visitation for Irene Meadows will be Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
Her funeral Service will follow on July 15, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Keith McKim officiating. Burial will be at the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in memory of Irene Meadows. Donations may be mailed to Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502.
You are welcome to view the obituary and offer condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Irene Meadows.
Karen Scott
Karen Scott age 58 of Burnside, Kentucky, passed from this life on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at her home.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023 at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in the Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial will be in Southern Oaks Cemetery.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Karen Scott.
