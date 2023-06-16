Gary Richard Belcher
Gary Richard Belcher passed away on June 3rd 2023 at his home in Burnside, KY., following a long illness. He was born in Sharonville, Ohio to Paul Belcher of Harlan, KY and Mable (Weaver) Belcher of Crab Orchard KY. He is survived by his daughter Rachel Riddle of Somerset, KY and his son Sean Belcher (wife Rafaela) of Holden, MA. Gary Richard was the proud Papaw of 3 granddaughters, Korissa Meece (husband Cody) of Somerset, KY., Gloria Hendrickson of Somerset, KY., and Victoria Belcher of Holden, MA., and 1 Great Granddaughter McKenna Price of Somerset KY. He was also survived by 2 brothers, Ronnie Belcher (wife Debbie) of North Carolina and Larry Belcher (wife Joyce) of Texas, and 2 sisters Violet Belcher and Charlotte White both of Somerset KY. He served proudly as part of the 1st Battalion 9th Marines, also known as “The Walking Dead” and received a Purple Heart as part of injuries earned in combat during The Vietnam War. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 31 years of service. He was and always will be greatly loved and truly missed.
Hubert Cox
Rev. Hubert Cox, age 94 of Somerset, passed away June 14, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital following a short illness. He was born on November 15, 1928 to Thomas and Louisa Cox of Monticello, Kentucky. He married Juanita Mae Young on September 10, 1954 in Cincinnati, OH. They Shared 61 years of marriage.
Hubert Cox was the owner / operator of Cox Auto Body Shop in Somerset, He served in the Korean War in the ambulatory motor pool unit for two years. He moved from Cincinnati in 1966 to establish and pastor the First Apostolic Church of Somerset, Kentucky. He was an ordained minister with the United Pentecostal Church International for over 50 years.
Survivors include two daughters, Tina Hill, Somerset, KY and Jennifer Mutters (an) of Bethel, Ohio; three sons, Dr. Michael Cox (Bethel) of Livingston, Tennessee, Rev. Joe Cox (Rebecca) of Somerset, Kentucky and Rev. Randall Cox (Jennifer) of Russell Springs, Kentucky. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, David Cox, Daniel Cox, Jonathan Hill, Aslynne Hill, Emily French, Bethany Chavez, Adam Cox, Jacob Cox, Olivia, Mutters and Allison Mutters; two great grandchildren, Lincoln and Adalynn Cox.
Rev. Hubert Cox was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Cox; three brothers, Roy, Raymond, and Ernest Cox, and one sister, Ina Mae Hicks.
Visitation for Rev. Hubert Cox will be held on Sunday, June 18th, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the First Apostolic Church on 118 East University Drive, Somerset, Kentucky.
His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 19, at the First Apostolic Church. A graveside service will be held in the Elk Springs Cemetery in Monticello, KY at 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Franklyn Russell
Franklyn Richard Russell, age 90, was born February 26, 1933 in Shopville, Kentucky and departed this life at his home in Somerset, Kentucky on June 14, 2023. He is survived by Mary Lou Russell, his loving wife of 70 years. He is also survived by his 3 daughters, Rosanna (Jack) Adams, Sheila (Johnny) Whitaker, Jennifer (Garry) Norton and his son Brian (Brenda) Russell; Grandchildren, Robbie (Mary) Adams, Kelly (James) Poynter, Jared (Kathy) Whitaker, Stefanie (Troy) Chapman, Madison Whitaker, Jackie (Ronnie) Hall, Dylan Norton, Jessica (Jackson) Lockard, Breanna Russell, Brooke Russell and Bryce (Caitlyn) Russell, 10 great-grandchildren and his sister Brenda (Jay) Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Alta Russell; sister Dorothy Mounce; brother Ralph Russell; and grandson David Adams.
Franklyn was a Korean War Veteran and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Franklyn was a man who loved growing things. Earlier in his life, he spent countless hours on the farm planting crops, caring for livestock and raising his children. As the years passed, he found a love for growing vegetables and flowers. In his twilight years, his family looked to him to plant seeds of wisdom with them. Through it all, he knew it was important to grow the Kingdom of God.
He valued so many things in life and knew that nurturing and caring for something was better than replacing it. You could see that in his 70-year marriage, his worn and notated Bible, his relationships with his family and friends, his favorite coffee cup and his old truck that he never replaced after more than thirty years of Sundays driving through the car lots.
Franklyn didn’t have to work at being a good person. It’s just who he was. He didn’t take tomorrow for granted and he said “I love you” as often as he could. He is leaving behind a beautiful legacy of love, honesty, kindness and faithfulness that he has entrusted each of his family members to carry on and share for generations to come. He left his loved ones knowing that family prayer will continue each time they gather together around the dinner table and that some day in the future we will all celebrate a great reunion once again.
A funeral service for Franklyn Richard Russell will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17th, at the Chapel of the Pulaski Funeral Home with Rev. Jamey Epperson officiating. Burial will follow in the Renfro Cemetery.
The family of Franklyn Richard Russell will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. Saturday until time for services.
Jeffrey Drake Wilkinson
Jeffery Drake Wilkinson, 70 passed from this life unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 14, 2023 at the Jean Waddle Hospice Care Center in Somerset.
He was born on October 21, 1952, in Bogota, Panama, son of the late William Wilkinson and Shirley Swartz Wilkinson.
He is survived by his wife; Debra Foley Wilkinson, his Anam Cara, and their shared children, biological and children of the heart; Wendy Wilkinson (Matthew) Ridout, John (Toni) Wilkinson, April (Adam) Frank and Brandie (Jonathan) Brinson and a sister; Julie Wilkinson Peterson. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and was expecting his first great-grandchild in October as well as many nieces and nephews, in-laws and friends all of whom he loved dearly. Jeff was a wonderful and loving person to all of us. In his memory, forgive a grudge, lose a prejudice and hold one another in love and friendship.
A Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in the Chapel of Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2”00 pm in the Funeral Home Chapel.
