Joyce Roop Bates
Joyce Roop Bates, age 86, of Somerset, Kentucky passed from this life on Friday, June 16, 2023. She was born on June 27, 1936 to the late David “Dave” Roop and Merlin Syck Roop in Zebulon Community of Pike County, Kentucky. She was a member of Denham Street Baptist Church. She loved playing cards, listening to Bluegrass Gospel music, attending church, reading her Bible and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lester Bates, brothers, Tommy, Jessie, Harold, Bobby Dean and David Jr. Roop, sister, Jean Meade, grandson, Jeffery David Bates, sisters-in-law, Barb and Loretta Roop. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Lester Bates Jr. (Joyce) of Cincinnati, OH; daughter, Kathy Lynn Scott (Bobby) of Somerset, Ky; brother, Billy Roop (Sue) of Prestonsburg, Ky; sister-in law, Mary Roop of GA; grandchildren, Leslie Bates, Kevin Hall; along with 11 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. with Bro. Doug Walden and Bro. Moses Frasure officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Joyce Roop Bates.
Dalton Harold Morgan
Dalton Harold Morgan, 88, of Tampa, Fl passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Jimmy Howard
James “Jimmy” L. Howard, age 75, of Science Hill, Kentucky, passed from life on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Jimmy was born on April 6, 1948 to the late Roy B. Howard and Joyce Hobbs Howard in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was of the Pentecostal faith. He enjoyed working with his Kubota tractor, clearing his fields, enjoyed his horses and his dog “Heidi”. He was a giving man and helped everyone that he could. He was an outdoorsman, loved to fish, camp, drive his semi- big rig and was an accomplished musician. His grandchildren was his world and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Joyce Howard, brothers, Glen and Terry Howard and great-grandson, Hudson Allen. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 55 years, Patricia Howard, daughter, Krista Eichner (Scott) of Science Hill, Ky; brothers, Wendell and Larry Howard, sisters, Sheila Prather and Connie Anderson both of Cincinnati, OH; along with grandchildren, Austin and Brayla Eichner.
Graveside will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor David Howard officiating.
Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Honor Guard Post #38. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for James “Jimmy” L. Howard
