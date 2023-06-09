Delores Jones
Delores Louise Jones, age 90 of Somerset, passed away on June 7, 2023 at her residence. She was born on October 12, 1932 to Hulen Norfleet and Hattie Adams Norfleet of Nancy, KY. She married Edgar Lee Jones on October 17, 1953 in Rossville, GA and they shared almost 70 years of marriage. Delores was a long time member of Langdon Street Baptist Church, she worked at Young World Childrens Store..... her life was centered around her family.
Survivors include her husband, Edgar Jones, two daughters; Beverly Sue (Eddie) Dalton of Edgewater, Fl and Kathy (David) Molen of Somerset, one son; Steve (Jane) Jones, seven grandchildren; Holly Ashley, Krista Russell, Charlie Sears, Jordan Molen, Kelsee Vancil, Kent Jones and Kellan Jones, five great grandchildren; Channer Sears, Addyson Sears, Maddelyn Russell, Eddison Elaine Jones and Ella Ray, and one great-great grandchild; Grayson Sears, one sister; Maxine Nelson of Somerset, one brother; Dale Norfleet of Louisville, KY and several nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends who are saddened by her passing.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters; Ruth Fry and Evelyn Norfleet, five brothers; Leon, Harold, Wendell, Linville and Herschel Norfleet.
Visitation for Delores Louise Jones will be held on Monday June 12 , 2023 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
Her funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Dr. James Floyd and Bro. Kurt Neeley officiating. Burial will be at Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
Pall Bearers will be Charlie Sears, Channer Sears, Jordan Molen, Wesley Vancil, Kent Jones and Kellan Jones.
The family requests that donations be made to Langdon Street Baptist Church Building Fund or Hospice of Lake Cumberland in memory of Delores Jones. Donations can be mailed to Lake Cumberland Funeral Home at P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502.
