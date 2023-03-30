Helen Sneed
Helen Sue Sneed, age 54, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center.
Helen was born on September 25, 1968 in Somerset, KY to the late William Theo Decker and Mary Carrender Decker. She was a member of Bronston Holiness Church. Helen loved her family and they were #1 in her life.
She is survived by one son, Jerry Sneed, Jr. of Somerset; one adopted step-daughter/sister, Ita Ann Decker of Somerset; two brothers, Kelley O. Decker of Bronston and William Decker, Jr. of Somerset; four sisters, Mary Cherry of Bowling Green, Pauline Bunch of Frazer, Patricia Schott of Richmond and Frances Sneed of Somerset.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Josephine New of Somerset.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 10:00am until 12:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will follow on Monday at 12:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Clark officiating. Burial will be at Alexander Chapel in Bronston.
Anna Wallace
Anna Ruth Wallace, the daughter of Eula Cole Wallace and Everett Wallace, was born in Quinton, KY, on April 22, 1936, and passed away on March 28, 2023, in Somerset.
Anna Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Pat, Bob, and Rex Wallace, and a niece Wendy Wallace.
Anna Ruth is survived by one sister, Nancy Munchhof of Indianapolis, one brother, John (Teresa) of Somerset, and two sisters-in-law, Ginger Wallace and Myrtie Wallace. Also surviving are nieces Mara Wallace, Kristy McIntire, Amy Beattie, and Melissa Jopes and nephews Michael Munchhof, Ralph Wallace, Roger Wallace, Bruce Wallace, Steve Wallace, and John Wallace. Also surviving are several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Anna Ruth spent 40 years in an elementary classroom doing what she loved, working with children. After retirement, Anna Ruth enjoyed working at her church, reading, and knitting. She enjoyed nothing more than having a room full of people at her house to watch UK basketball and cheer on the cats.
Visitation for Anna Ruth will be on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM. at Pulaski Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Roger Wallace officiating. Burial will be in Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to your favorite children’s charity in honor of Anna Ruth.
