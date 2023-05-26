Stella Maxine (Stinson) Bertram
Stella Maxine (Stinson) Bertram, age 89, widow of Woodrow Bertram died Wednesday, Funeral Sunday 2:00 p.m. New’s Monticello. Visit Sat. 5:00 p.m. ONLINE CONDOLENCES & INFO AT www.news-monticello.com
Lee Cook
Lee Cook, age 76, of Somerset, Ky passed away May 24, 2023. Visitation: May 30th 6-8 P.m. Funeral: May 31st at 11 A.m. Burial: Grave Hill Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Lorena Davis
Lorena Davis, age 75, of Burnside, Ky passed away May 24, 2023. Visitation: May 31st 6-8 P.m. Funeral: June 1st at 3 P.m. at Southern Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Jones officiating. Burial: Grave Hill Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
