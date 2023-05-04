Sammy Joe Allen
Sammy Joe Allen, a long-time resident of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 84 years old.
Sammy, or Sam as he was known to many, was born on June 24, 1938, in Somerset, Kentucky. He moved to Las Vegas with his family in 1949 and fell in love with the city, where he spent most of his life. He owned and operated Maggie’s Coffee Shop on Las Vegas Blvd for over 30 years before retiring with his wife, Shirley, to Roseburg, OR. They eventually moved back to Southern Nevada 10 years later to be closer to family and friends.
Sam was a kind and patient person, known for his dry wit and infectious laughter. He found joy and humor in every situation and was always happy to engage in conversation with anyone. He was a gregarious guy and personified the term “salt of the earth.” He had a great love of family and friends and cherished the time he spent with them.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Lyman Q Allen and Audrey Cowan Brown; his stepfather, Louis Brown; his wife Shirley Allen; his son Ronald Allen; and his brother, Lyman “Skip” Allen. He is survived by his four daughters, Sherri, Karen, Kathy, and Audra of Las Vegas, and his son Casey of St. George, UT. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Per Sam’s request, there will not be a formal memorial service. Sam will be dearly missed by all who knew him, and his legacy of kindness, humor, and love will live on in the hearts of his loved ones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.