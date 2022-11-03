Ann Lay
Ann Lay, age 82, of Somerset, Ky passed away November 2, 2022. Visitation: 11/4 12-2 p.m. Funeral: 11/4 at 2 p.m. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Gibson
Kenneth Gibson, age 55, of Burnside, Ky passed away Oct. 31, 2022. Visitation: 11/5 12 to 2 p.m. Funeral: 11/4 at 2 p.m. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Kyle Miller
Kyle Rasheid Miller, age 42, formerly of Somerset, Ky, transitioned October 25, 2022 at UK Medical Center ICU. Kyle lived and worked in Lexington, KY for several years at the time of his passing.
Kyle is the son of Dianne Miller Andrew of Louisville, Ky and was preceded in death by maternal Grandparents Lyle and Madeline Miller, Uncle John Miller II, a nephew Montrey (Trey) Miller, and Tobias Napier, and his Father Robert Primm of Canton, OH.
Cherishing his memory are his “mommy”, siblings Donyelle (Donni) Miller and brother-in-law Paul Warren of Tijeras, NM, Kristia Miller (Tia) of Covington, KY, Ameer Miller of Akron OH, and Shalitria Miller of Somerset KY, and cousins Anton Miller and Niahima Epps as well as his committed partner for life Kristina Pettyjohn, her children and Grandchildren.
Kyle was a SHS graduate, attended SCC and online classes where he excelled. His artwork was renowned.
Services are scheduled at Southern Oaks Funeral Home with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m on Saturday, November 5, 2022 and funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Stanford Pike Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Dare to Care or the Social Justice charity of your choice. Vote on November 8th and consider signing your drivers license as an organ donor.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Kyle Rasheid Miller.
Carl Phelps
Mr. Carl “Doc” Eugene Phelps, 71, of Leesburg, GA passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Willson Hospice House in Albany, GA.
A celebration of life will be held at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home in Somerset, KY on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10:00am to 12:00pm. All family and friends are invited to come share in the celebration of Mr. Phelps’ life.
Born in Somerset, KY on November 20, 1950, he was the son of Josephine Phelps. Mr. Phelps retired as a Bridge Crew Foreman from the Kentucky Department of Transportation after 32 years. Mr. Phelps was a devoted UK Basketball fan and enjoyed turkey hunting and fishing. He was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include his wife, Audrey Bradley Phelps of Leesburg, GA; a daughter, Kimberly Lawhorn of Albany, GA; a granddaughter Savanna Leigh Lawhorn of Albany, GA; three brothers, William Edward Phelps of Somerset, KY; Earl Beaty and his wife Sandy of Somerset, KY; Murrell Phelps and his wife Judy of Jeffersonville, IN; and a sister Elise Phelps of Somerset, KY.
Mr. Phelps was preceded in death by his mother and three sisters, Wanda Parkey, Ann Phelps, and Faye Phelps.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland, 100 Pkwy Dr., Somerset, KY 42503, the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047, or Willson Hospice House 320 Foundation Ln., Albany, GA 31707.
Hila Williams
Hila W. Williams, 92, North Scranton, died Monday following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, George E Williams.
Born in Quinton KY, daughter of the late John D. and Grace Abbott Woodson, Hila’s early years were spent on the family farm on what is now known as Woodson Bend Resort. After moving to Bandy, KY she helped on the family farm during her formative years. She was a graduate of Eubank High School class of 1948 and attended Eastern Kentucky State College. She lived in Scranton for the past 70 years where she was the proud owner of the second oldest house in Scranton, circa 1827.
Hila began a short-lived career as a school teacher at Brown Schoolhouse, which was a one room school where she taught three of her brothers. Prior to retirement she worked in customer service at Int’l Salt Co./Akzo Nobel N.V. She was a long-standing member of the First Christian Church, N. Scranton until its closing. She served as the church Treasurer for many years.
Hila was an official member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. She was also a proud member of the PA Voters Hall of Fame. She was well-traveled, having visited all 50 states. She was a member of the Social Salties, serving as Recording Secretary. She enjoyed sports, especially baseball, having been a season ticket holder of both the Red Barons and RailRiders. She attended games right up to Sept. of this year. Mom was an avid card player, whether it be poker, pinochle, blackjack or phase 10. On occasion, you might find her at a blackjack table at a local casino. If you asked her if she won or lost, her response was always that she won. At home, she was a marvelous baker, cook, and seamstress.
Hila is survived by four daughters, Gayle Williams, Scranton and Clayton NC, Sandy Williams, Clayton NC, Laura and husband Barry Fitzgerald and Nancy and husband Kevin Lance, Throop. Five grandchildren, James and wife Becky Williams, Clayton NC, Kristopher Lance, Scranton, Amanda Lance, Throop, Kaitlyn and husband Brian Ricciuti, Bluffton, SC, Lauren Fitzgerald and companion Chris Chapin, Throop. Four great grandchildren, Cameron Williams and companion Lauren Donahue, McKenzie Williams, all of Clayton NC, Emily and Hadley Ricciuti, Bluffton, SC. A brother Creston and wife Pat Woodson, Cypress, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hila was preceded in death by her in-laws, John D. and Violet Williams, three sisters, Virginia Harman, Carol Lawall, Joyce Broughton, six brothers, Howard, J.D., Joe, Curtis, Eddie, and General Ronald Woodson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Regional Hospital, Linwood Rehab Center, and the Green Ridge Health Care Center; for the excellent care provided to their mother. Also, many thanks to her family physician, Dr. Paul Remick, and his staff.
The funeral will be held Saturday, Nov. 5th 11:00 am in the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc. 1660 N. Main Ave. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your favorite charity in Hila’s memory.
Tandy Withers
Tandy Withers, age 67 passed away on November 1st, 2022.
A funeral service will be held at 1 pm Monday, October 7, 2022 at the Pulaski Funeral Home.
The family of Tandy Withers will receive friends at the Pulaski Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. Monday until time for services.
Pulaski Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Ollie Woods
Ollie Woods, 81, of Columbia, TN, passed away Monday, October 31st, at her home.
Ollie was born in Manchester, KY on November 9, 1940, a daughter of the late Bradley and Adabell Jackson Sizemore.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Jack” Woods.
Ollie is survived by her sons: Ricky Woods and wife Juanita of Columbia, TN, Darrell Woods of Oklahoma, Denver Woods and wife Denise of Spring Hill, TN, and Brad Woods and wife Allie of Toledo, OH.
She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Sylvester Sizemore and wife Robin of Tyner, Baxter Sizemore and wife Tressie of Manchester, Mettie Dockendorff and husband Gary of Des Moines, IA, and Pauline Wilson of Corbin; as well as one brother in law, Felix Wagers of Goose Rock; and by host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ollie was preceded in death by her son, David Woods; and the following brothers and sisters: John Sizemore, Steve Sizemore, Lee Sizemore, Luther Sizemore, Martha Smith, Bonnie Wagers, and Thelma Webb.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 5th at Britton Funeral Home, with Harold Jones officiating. Burial will follow at the Bob Woods Cemetery in Goose Rock.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, November 4th at Britton Funeral Home.
