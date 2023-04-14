Junior Dick
Junior "Jiggs" Dick, 83, of Science Hill, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2023 at Cumberland Nursing & Rehab.
He was born December 6, 1939, to the late Beecher Ellsworth and Annie Dick. He was a retired United States Navy veteran and served 25+ years in the Army National Guard. He was a barber and the former mayor of Science Hill. He enjoyed watching Westerns and sports. He was an avid University of Kentucky fan, as well as a fan of the Cincinnati Reds.
He is survived his wife, Carol Dick; one son, Sammie & (Marlana) Dick; one daughter, Shelly & (Jeff) Souders; two step-sons, Terry Correll and Mark Correll; five grandchildren, Samantha & (Patrick) Gides, Amanda Conner, Savannah Dick, Andrew Correll, and Jacob Correll; two great grandchildren, Isla Jolie Gides and Chase Conner; two brothers, Joey Lee & (Kathy) Dick; and Dennis "Minkel" & (Linda) Dick; and one sister-in-law, Jo Dick.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, John Dick, Darrell Dick, Carroll Dick; and one sister, Mathel Cooper.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, April 17, 2023 in the chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Science Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends after 11:00 AM Monday, April 17, 2023 at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post # 38.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Winfred Dodson
Winfred G. (Biggen) Dodson, 95 of Somerset, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, KY.
He was the son of the late Walter Cleveland and Henryetta Reynolds Dodson. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Fowler Dodson on April 15, 1950 in Somerset, KY, she passed away on November, 26, 2002. He later was united in marriage to Shirley Greer McClure in March 2005.
Win, as he was affectionally known, was a co- owner of Dodson & Hutchins Office Equipment in Morgantown, West Virginia. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of WW2, a paratrooper and member of the Army basketball team.
Win is survived by his wife Shirley and a daughter Joy (Ron) Wheeldon of Somerset, KY; Grandchildren; Kaley Wheeldon and Brannen (Annie) Wheeldon both of Somerset, KY and Great Grandchildren; Isaiah Hensley and Amelie and Reese Wheeldon. Special Nieces and Nephews including; Becky (Darrell) Dilsaver, Betsy (Phil) Rodgers, Larry (Debbie) Dodson, Rob Dodson, Jimmy, Jeff, Jerry Cowan and a host of other nieces and nephews. Win was preceded in death by his parents, first wife and siblings: Walter, Francis, Marcus and Lawrence “Jargo” Dodson, Naoma Dodson Cowan and one nephew John Cowan.
Win loved having friends over playing cards. He loved playing solitaire on his iPad. Looking at old pictures, being with his family and visiting shut in’s and visiting with his many old friends. Win was a deacon of First Baptist Church Somerset having joined the church in his early childhood. He was a mason and member of the Morgantown Union Lodge #4 and a Kentucky Colonel. He was a dedicated member of the American Legion Post #38 where he served on the Honor Guard. Win was a graduate of Somerset High School Class of 1945 where he played football and basketball and a member of the Golden Alumni.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Somerset. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 12:00 PM at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Ryan Coffey, Bro. David Pendley and Leighton Lavey officiating.
Interment will be at 1:30 PM in the Mill Springs National Cemetery with Full Military Honors provided by American Legion Post #38. Serving as pallbearers will be Ron Wheeldon, Brannen Wheeldon, Isaiah Hensley, Ryan Hensley, Tommy Floyd and Steve Kiper.
In Lieu of Flowers, expressions of sympathy may be shared to the Hospice of Lake Cumberland or the First Baptist Church of Somerset.
You may offer condolence’s and sign the online guestbook at www.somersetundertaking.com.
Somerset Undertaking Company is entrusted with the arrangements of Winfred G. (Biggen) Dodson.
Shirley Harding
Harding, Shirley Diamond age 87, of Somerset, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. She was born in Pulaski Co., Kentucky. on March 20, 1936 to the late Cameron and Maude Diamond (nee Spears).
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William M. Harding, Sr., sisters, Eula Bowling and Ada Sue Diamond. Shirley is survived by her beloved children, William (Jodi) Harding, Jr., Stephen Harding, Randolph Harding, Cameron Harding and April Gillum; sister, Jean Diamond; numerous grand children and great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Shirley and her late husband, Bill will be 10:00 am Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Newcomer Cremations, Funeral and Receptions, 4350 Dixie Hwy. Erlanger, KY 41018.
Guestbook at NewcomerCincinnati.com.
Glenda Hawkins
Glenda Hawkins, age 65 of Somerset, KY passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at her sister's home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on December 31, 1957 in Lincoln County, KY to the late Marcus McMullin and Lizzie Haste McMullin. "When God made Glenda, he had a sense of humor ... DUH!!!" This is her saying and she had this put on her tombstone. She loved quilting, crafting and God.
She is survived by two daughters; Jennifer Liz McMullin and Violet Rose Price (William); nine grandchildren; Brea Hawkins, Dina Hawkins, Justice Hawkins, Luna Hawkins, Shyla Faulkner, Shayla Cope, Sarah Faulkner, Aaliyah Price and Desiree Price; four great grandchildren, Gracilee Jenkins, Parker Jenkins, Alialynn Jenkins and Addison Cope; two brothers, Robert McMullin and Ronnie McMullin; and six sisters, Evelyn Wheeler, Martha Ellen Randolph, Mary Alice Randolph, Dorothy Hill, Roxie Davis and Bonnie Steiner.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; one son; James Earl Hawkins III; one grandson, Acheron Rhage Hawkins; three brothers; Rufus McMullin, Allen McMullin and Marvin McMullin and five sisters; Goldie McMullin; Margie Jones, Vernell Logan, Sally Abbott and Elsie Elliott.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
Her funeral service will follow on Monday at 1:00pm at the Chapel of the Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Hall officiating. Burial will be at Bethelridge Cemetery.
You are welcome to view the obituary and offer condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Service is entrusted with the arrangements for Glenda Hawkins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.