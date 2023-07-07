John Hicks
John Calvin (J.C.) Hicks peacefully passed from this life into the arms of his heavenly Father at his home on July 5, 2023.
He was born July 2, 1935, to the late Sidney Melvin Hicks, Sr., and Emily Irene (Hanks). Lovingly survived by his wife Mary Frances (Mickey); sons Timothy Michael (Diane), Peter Neil (Linda) and William Benjamin; grandchildren Zachary (Stephanie) and Madeleine and great granddaughter Ivy. Further survived by other family and a host of friends.
J.C. was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Sidney Melvin Hicks, Jr., and William Lloyd Hicks.
From humble beginnings sweeping the floors at Memphis Hardwoods, J.C. went on to have a long and successful career in the wood products industry. He was recognized as an expert in his field. J.C. was blessed to have spent the last 30 years of his career as Director of Engineering at Somerset Hardwoods, retiring at the age of 84. J.C. and Mickey enjoyed camping and made countless memories traveling to see family and explore new places. Their travels took them as far as Alaska and they made new friends everywhere they went. At home, J.C. loved to spend time in the sunroom, watching the birds and wildlife. Always a problem solver, it was there that he would sit and think about a problem or issue one of his sons shared with him and would often give them a call the next day with an idea or solution. J.C. loved hearing about what was going on in his sons' lives, always being sure to ask about their work, latest adventures, and the Weather. J.C. loved God and his church. He was a faithful charter member of Grace Baptist Church of Somerset. J.C. proudly served his country as a member of the Air National Guard of the United States Air Force.
The family is grateful to Jean Waddle Hospice Care Center and Hospice of Lake Cumberland for their loving care of J.C. during his final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Building Fund of Grace Baptist Church Somerset or Hospice of
Lake Cumberland.
Services will be held at Grace Baptist Church, Monday, July 10, 2023. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM. to 1:00 PM with a Celebration of Life to follow with Pastor Todd Meadows and Pastor Bill Haynes officiating,
Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #38
Burial will be in Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
