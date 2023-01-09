Teresa Nelson
Teresa Nelson, age 68, of Cookeville, TN, formerly of Somerset, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, January 03 2023 at her residence.
She was born on Saturday, January 09 1954, in Rickman, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Odean Nelson and Wilma Reidlinger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Travis Shane Hopper.
Graveside services will be Sunday, January 08 2023 at 2:30 PM eastern time at Hudson – Weddle Cemetery at Faubush.
There will be no visitation.
Wilson Funeral Home 391 East Steve Wariner Dr., Russell Springs, KY 42642 is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa Roberts
Teresa Ann Roberts, 69, of Science Hill, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center.
She was born September 14, 1953, in Pulaski County; daughter of the late James & Lucille (Troxtell) Adams. She worked as a cook for Ruckel's Restaurant.
She is survived by two sons, Jay & (Sarah) Roberts of Eubank and Larry & (Tammy) Sears of Somerset; two brothers, Glen & Steve Rowe of Eubank; a sister, Anna Cain of Somerset; twelve grandchildren, Katie, James, Clayton, Star, Sophia, Joseph, Caitlin, Ethan, Kirsten, Bella, Ava, & Eli; and one great-grandchild, Piper.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Joe Roberts; and a brother, Hubert Rowe.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. David Carr officiating.
Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 10:00 AM Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Tina Wilson
Tina Elizabeth Wilson, 53, of Science Hill woke up in the arms of Jesus on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Science Hill.
She was born May 25, 1969 in Somerset, KY, daughter of the late Edgar and Zora Lee Correll Wilson. Tina was the biggest UK fan and close second was the Pulaski County Maroons where she was part of the class of 1990. She also loved bowling, playing cards (which she always won), and playing games on her iPad. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Tina is now reunited by death with her parents; Edgar and Zora Lee Correll Wilson, her brothers; Jerry and David Wilson, a sister-in-law; Doris Wilson and two nephews; Bryan Hensley and Barry Ryan.
She is survived by her sister; Sandi Hensley, a brother; Eddie (Billie) Wilson, a sister-in-law; Martha Wilson, her biggest fans; her nieces and nephews; Annette (Jeff) Taylor, Davy Wilson, Brad (Chelsea) Wilson, Brandon (Heather) Wilson, and Angie (Jimmy) Ryan, along with 13 great nieces and nephews (in addition to one on the way), and 10 great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by niece “at heart” niece; Raynette (Jeff) Meece, a very special friend D. J. Haynes, the crew at Brighter Futures, her extended family at West Somerset Baptist Church (where she attended for 53 years) and numerous cousin to celebrate her life.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the West Somerset Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1:00 pm at the Church with Pastor Larry Butte and Pastor Bruce Blevins Officiating. Interment will be in the West Somerset Baptist Church Cemetery. In Celebration of her love for UK, her family request you wear your favorite UK attire.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Gideons Bible Fund or the West Somerset Church Cemetery Fund. You may also offer condolences and sign the online Tribute book at www.somersetundertaking.com.
Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Tina Elizabeth Wilson.
Diane Witherspoon
Diane Cordell Witherspoon, 78, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, formerly of Somerset, Kentucky passed peacefully on November 20, 2022. She was born on December 26, 1943, in Pine Knot, Kentucky, to her loving parents George Atlee and Irene (Spencer) Cordell who proceeded her in death. Diane is also predeceased by two brothers James Lewis (Jimmy) and George Edward (Eddie) and twin sisters Anita and Alicia.
To all who knew her, Diane’s life was filled with loving her family and her many friends. During her youth she participated in 4H, learning the joy of sewing, became the captain of her high school cheerleading team, and helped the many families in her community. Her calling to serve the Lord began by playing the piano in her family’s church for the youth choir and Sunday services.
After receiving her Master’s degree in social work, Diane found ways to lovingly embrace women and children who were underserved, while working for the state of Kentucky in various capacities. As a member of the First Christian Church, she was ordained the first lady Deacon in the church and several years later an Elder. Her desire to serve was also fulfilled as an Executive Secretary for several churches, the First Christian Church in Somerset, Kentucky, Presbyterian Church in Lexington, Kentucky and Hurstbourne Christian Church in Louisville, Kentucky. Diane was able to serve the community through various church outreach programs, a few that she created herself, to care for those she loved in her church and community.
Diane is survived by two daughters Laura Lee Witherspoon (Scott) Tollefson of Bristow, Virginia and Dana Elizabeth Witherspoon (Izzy Trejo) of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, including three grandchildren who lovingly called her Granny Pooh; Christian Roland Tollefson of Leesburg, Virginia, Kavanaugh Roland Tollefson of Daleville, Virginia and Savannah Ashton Tollefson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her brother Alan Spencer Cordell (Ohio) and a sister Linda Cordell Morgan Griffin (Virginia).
A private service was held for the immediate family at the Sara Chapel in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with prayers led by family friend Chaplain Donald Stover. A celebration of Diane’s life will take place at the First Christian Church in Somerset, Kentucky on January 14, 2023. Visitation will begin at 12 noon and the service will begin at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, Diane wished for memorial donations to be given to the mission trip fund at First Christian Church; 1115 HWY 39, Somerset, Kentucky 42503.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.