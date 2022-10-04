Willena Helton
Willena Mae Helton, age 90, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Triple Creek Retirement Community.
Willena was born on September 17, 1932 in Walnut Grove, KY to the late Marvin Booker Mullins and Dorothy "Jewell" Mullins. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Cincinnati.
She is survived by one son, Herbert Marvin (Carole) Helton of Cincinnati, OH; one brother, Marvin "Sonny" (Shirley) Booker Mullins, Jr. of Miamisburg, OH; one sister, Edna Crawford of Somerset; two grandchildren, Adam Scott (Ashley) Helton and Sara Beth (Sean) Jones; and three great grandchildren, Juliet Elizabeth Jones, Alexander Marvin Jones and Rebekah Joy Jones.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Carrol Dee Helton, whom she married on December 26, 1956 and he preceded her on October 15, 2018.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Schrenker officiating. Burial will be at Sloans Valley Cemetery.
Kelly Hicks
Kelly Wayne Hicks, age 70 of Burnside, Ky passed away October 3, 2022. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jeremy Jones
Jeremy Jones, 49, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Indiana.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Sharon McQueary
Sharon Elizabeth McQueary, age 69, of Jabez, KY, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Cumberland Nursing and Rehab.
Sharon was born on January 6, 1953 in Somerset, KY to the late Zollie Coffer and Dolorus Johnson. She was a seamstress for many years at Fruit of the Loom. Sharon was a member of Smith Grove United Baptist Church in Jabez. She loved reading and spending time with her family.
She is survived by a stepson, Mark (Tanaya) McQueary of Russell Springs; one grandchild, Mallie Elizabeth McQueary of Russell Springs; two sisters-in-law, Anna Sue Johnson of Greenfield, IN and Barbara (Larry) Popplewell of Russell Springs; one brother-in-law, Bobby Gadberry of Nancy; her nieces and nephew, Bobbie (David) Bernard of Nancy, Brooke (Jeremy) England of Jamestown and Joseph Corsaro of Indianapolis, IN; her great nieces and nephews, Daniel Bernard, Abigail Bernard, Tyson England and Taylor England; and a host of cousins and friends.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward "Eddie" McQueary, whom she married on December 19, 1992; one sister, Sherlene Johnson Gadberry; and one brother, Zollie Alson Johnson.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm EST at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 10:00am EST at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Butte officiating. Burial will be at the Stacy Family Cemetery in Jabez.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland or the Gideon Bible Memorial Fund in memory of Sharon McQueary.
Nola Neal
Mrs. Nola (Abbott) Neal, age 82, daughter of Will and Arlie Abbott, died Saturday, Funeral Thursday, 2 p.m. New's Monticello. ONLINE CONDOLENCES & INFO AT www.news-monticello.com.
Wilma Tucker
Wilma Tucker, 91, of Somerset, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Somerset Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
