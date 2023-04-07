March 1st
Sandra Golden, age 56, of Eubank, Ky passed away Feb. 28, 2023. Visitation: March 3rd from 3-5 p.m. Funeral: March 3rd at 5 p.m. at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Robert “Treyton” Logan Jones, 15, of Crab Orchard, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington.
He was born February 7, 2008 in Richmond; son of Robert “Nic” and Emily (Griffin) Jones. He was a student at Rockcastle High School, was a member of ROTC, and liked dirt bikes & guitars. He was a member of the Valley Baptist Church.
He is survived by his parents; brothers, Hayden & Easton (T.H.E. Jones Boys); grandparents, James & Darlene Jones, Myron Griffin & Norma Jean Renner, and Kristie Dungan & Ernie Morgan; great-grandparents, Blaine & Mary Lou Griffin, Judy Dungan, Linda Dungan, and Richard Maxey; and a host of aunts, uncles, & cousins.
He is preceded in death by Peggy & Robert Stanton, Jack Dungan, Margaret & Robert Jones, Dessie & Buck Tankersley, Joan Maxey.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Draper officiating.
Burial will be in Wilmot Chapel Cemetery in Rockcastle County, Kentucky on Copper Creek Road.
Visitation will be after 5:00 PM Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Tristen Dortch, Jesse Dortch, Cameron Bullock, Timothy Bullock, Kenneth Smith, and Robert Reynolds.
Honorary pallbearers are Hayden & Easton (T.H.E. Jones Boys).
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
March 2ndWillard Hildebrand, age 80, of Somerset, Ky passed away March 1, 2023. In accordance with Willard’s wishes, there will be no services. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Roy Donald Thompson, 84, of Ferguson, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
He was born in the Jugornot Community on December 31, 1938, son of the late Steve and Desdia (Hair) Thompson. He retired from Hinkle Contracting, and worked with hauling cattle until his passing. He loved his grandchildren and was a true family man. He also loved UK basketball.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, June (Lowery) Thompson, whom he married on May 6, 1961; one son, Carlos (Connie) Thompson; two daughters, Wilma (Randy) Harrison, and Linda Land; one sister, Jo Ann Thompson; five grandchildren, Candice (Jason) Gibson, Corey (Kayla) Turner, Matthew (Katie) Thompson, Billie Snyder (Garrett Terry), and Madison Land (Chanler Brake); twelve great-grandchildren, Jared (Zoe) Gibson, Mariah Turner, Olivia Morrow, Carson Morrow, Jayden Wilson, Brantley Turner, Aleeah Morrow, Blakley Turner, Aubriella Gibson, Draven Gibson, Walker Lee Terry, and Haven Wilson; one great-great grandchild, Willow Kay; special friends, Bobby Overbay, Juil Noe, and a host of very close friends too many to name.
He is preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings, Bonnie Reed, Letha Lowery, Beulah Casada, Shirley Bray, Violet Haynes, Harmon Thompson, Orville Thompson, Curtis Wayne Thompson, and Viola Duff.
A funeral service for Roy Donald Thompson will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday March 5, 2023 in the chapel at Pulaski Funeral Home with Bro. Raymond Ridner officiating.
Burial will follow in the Thompson Cemetery .The family of Roy Donald Thompson will receive friends at the Pulaski Funeral Home on Saturday, March 4 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
March 6thJames Chumbley, age 70, of Eubank, KY, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
James was born on March 21, 1952 in Caintown, KY to the late Elza Chumbley and Roxie Corner Chumbley. He was a farmer and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Lucille Chumbley; his children, Marvin Chumbley, Susanna (Jackie) Hurley and Matthew Chumbley all of Eubank, KY; eight grandchildren, Bailey Hurley, Brittany Rutherford, Jesi Chumbley, Susie Chumbley, Autumn Smith, Corben Lee, Lillian Chumbley and Julie Chumbley; three great grandchildren, Talin Rutherford, Tydus Rutherford and Remington Brock; one God granddaughter, Liza Evicci; and one brother, David Chumbley.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ethard Chumbley, Margie Holt, Linda Passmore, Edna Passmore and Lois Passmore.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Mt. Calvary Community Church, 11675 US-127, Dunnville, KY 42528.
His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:00am at Mt. Calvary Community Church with Bro. Cliffton Cowan officiating. Burial will be at Cedar Point Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jackie Hurley, Ralph Letner, Danny Shuler, Jake Knox, Thomas McClure, Ralph Letner, Jr. and Chris Letner. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Chumbley and Marvin Chumbley,
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for James Chumbley.
Reda Ping, 66, of Somerset, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Carson Atwood officiating.
Burial will be in Southern Oaks Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Veronica Rogers, age 68, of Somerset, Ky passed away March 5, 2023. Visitation: March 8th at 6 p.m. Funeral: March 9th at 12 p.m. at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial: Southern Oaks Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Jacqueline Lee Smith, age 70, of Somerset, Kentucky went home to be with her Heavenly Father on March 2nd, 2023. Jackie was born on June 24th, 1952 in Somerset, Kentucky to her late parents, Jack Leese and Madeline Mae Hamilton. She was raised on Buck Creek at the Hamilton Farm in the Woodstock community. Jackie graduated from Pulaski County High School in 1970 as Valedictorian of her class. She was a Christian and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. As a dedicated stay at home mom for many years, raising her children to know and love Jesus was one of her greatest accomplishments. During her life Jackie spent time as a realtor, working as an office manager, and other various jobs, however, her favorite title was Granny Jackie.
Jackie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was known for her compassionate, joyful spirit and bubbly personality. She was most forgiving and the best exemplar of unconditional, Godly love. Her happiest moments were when she was spending time with her family for any occasion, she loved all her family fiercely. Jackie also had many cherished friends that she enjoyed throughout the years of her life. She enjoyed simple things in life such as cooking, sewing, gardening, and listening to music. She loved going out to eat and watching television, especially cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats.
She leaves behind her three children to cherish her memory: Daughter, Angela Lee (Marty) Flynn and grandkids, Mackenzie Lee (Justin) Epperson, Hunter Wyatt Flynn, Fisher Jaxon Flynn, and Ashyr Elizabeth Flynn. Daughter, Carrie Ann (Bryan) Sanders and grandkids, Masi Ann Sanders and Jaydon Scott Sanders. Son, Dustin Richard Smith (fiancée, Alicia Ramey) and grandkids, Aslynn Harper Smith, Kelsey Vanhook, Sydney Perkins, Whitney Litton, Andy Vanhook, Madelynn Taylor, and Isaac Taylor. She also leaves behind sister-in-law, Shirley Hamilton, sister, Vickie (Dwight) Dillow, brother-in-law, Russell Hines, sister, Becky Hamilton, and brother, Tim Hamilton. Other loved ones she leaves behind include nieces and nephews, Sherri Stephens, Ryan Hines, Steven Hamilton, Ricky Hamilton, Olivia Russell and their precious families, along with cousins and dear friends.
Jackie will be deeply missed by the ones who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Hines and brother, Larry Hamilton.
To honor and celebrate Jackie’s life, a visitation will be held on Friday, March 10th, 2023 from 5PM – 8PM and a funeral on Saturday, March 11th, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with burial services to follow at Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
A sincere thank you to the staff at Lake Cumberland Nursing and Rehabilitation for the love and care of Jacqueline during the last months of her life.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Jackie Smith.
Myriam Wilson, age 76, of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 in Orlando, FL.
Myriam was born on July 13, 1946 in Santurce, Puerto Rico to the late Luiz Antonio Irizarry and Luz Maria Arce Irizarry. She was a Loan Administrator for many years in Florida. Myriam loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gary G. Wilson, whom she married on December 15, 1967 in Puerto Rico; one son, Jerrod Prescott Wilson of Orlando, FL; one daughter, Valeska Lei-Lana Wilson-Cathcart of Winter Springs, FL; one brother, Luiz Antonio Irizarry II of Puerto Rico; and one sister, Elba Irizarry Ledee of FL.
Myriam was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Wilson officiating. Burial will be at Mill Springs National Cemetery.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Myriam Wilson.
March 7thGlenn N. Jaworski, 91, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Nazareth Home Highlands. A native of Chicago, he was born on August 31, 1931, to George and Marie (Grudzinski) Jaworski.
A short time after graduating Harrison High School in 1950, Glenn joined the Air Force and became a proud veteran of the Korean war. Shortly after the war, he was stationed in Lincoln, Nebraska where he took course work at the University of Nebraska and eventually graduated from Loyola of Chicago with a degree in accounting in 1960. He then worked for Price Waterhouse and Helene Curtis in Chicago in the early 1960’s. In 1965 Glenn moved south to Georgetown, Kentucky, where he became Comptroller of The Mallard Pencil Company and would meet the love of his life, Vivian Sue Vaughn. They were married August 12, 196 7 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Soon after, Glenn was recruited by Bill Samuels, Sr. (founder of Makers Mark Bourbon) and joined Makers Mark Distillery as Vice President and Treasurer (CFO).
Glenn and Sue moved to Bardstown and soon became active in the community. In the mid l 970’s, along with a few other families, Glenn and Sue were founding members of the first Episcopal Church in Bardstown, The Church of the Ascension. He was President of My Old Kentucky Home Country Club for several years, where they enjoyed their Thursday nights with family and friends. Glenn grew a passion for boating in the l 970’s and fell in love with Lake Cumberland. He was an advocate for boating safety and was a member of The United States Power Squadron. Highly involved in the betterment of Kentucky, Glenn was in Leadership Kentucky’s 1991 class.
Although they loved Bardstown, Glenn always enjoyed his time on Lake Cumberland. After his retirement in 1995, he and Sue permanently moved to Jamestown where they would spend their days golfing and boating until Sue’s illness in 2002. Glenn then quickly switched rolls as a retiree to a full time caregiver. He spent the rest of Sue’s life making sure she was given the best possible care. He was the most dedicated, doting, loving and caring husband.
Glenn is preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Sue; brother, Edward and nephew, Tarleton Ware.
He is survived by his son, Glenn V. “Chip” Jaworski and his wife Tina; daughter, Carrie Nunnelley and her husband, Robert; grandchildren, Nicholas Reisert and Catherine Suzanne Nunnelley; bonus grandchildren, Jacob, Emily and Mary Catherine (Luke); brother, Jim Jaworski (Betty); nieces and nephews, Mark and Craig Jaworski, Janes Barnes (David), Kimberly Ware and many great nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
A graveside service was held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Georgetown Cemetery, 710 S. Broadway Street, Georgetown 40324. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.
March 8thVirginia Luanne “Lu” Barton, 62 of Louisville, Kentucky formerly of Somerset passed from this life on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the Clifton Oaks Care Center in Louisville after an extended illness.
She was born on October 22, 1960 in Somerset, Kentucky, daughter of the late George J. Barton, Jr. and Betty Watkins Lorenzen. “Lu” as she was affectionately called by those who knew and loved her graduated from Dawson Springs High School in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. She enjoyed arts and crafts and being around people. She was a jovial and loving person and will be sadly missed. She was of the Protestant Faith.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her two sisters; Laurie (Edward) Heckel of Lebanon, Kentucky and Ellen Carter of Augusta, Georgia along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Virginia Luane Burton.
Mrs. Brenda Lafavers Mounce Buchanan daughter of the late Arvil and Thelma Polston Lafavers was born in Russell County, KY on Monday, March 24, 1947 and she departed this life on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 having attained the age of 75 years.
She was a graduate from Ferguson High School and Danville Beauty College. She worked as a hairdresser for over 30 years and owned Enchanted Moments Bridal Shop. She was an active member of East Somerset Baptist Church. She loved shopping, baking, crafting wreaths, painting, gardening, and watching UK Sports. She also loved to watch her grandchildren play sports. She was always helping others and loved her Thursday lunches with her high school friends.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Buchanan; one son, Kevin (Amanda) Mounce; one daughter, Angela (Ray) Riddick; four stepchildren, Michael Buchanan, Matthew Buchanan, Michelle Daily, and Mark Buchanan; four grandchildren, Peyton Mounce, Riley Mounce, Alexa Mahoney, and Ashley Mahoney; one brother, Eldridge (Kaye) LaFavers; one sister, Jenna (Chris) Walker; two nieces, Jamie Wesley-Godbey and Donna (Mounce) Toby; three nephews, Rick Mounce, Mike Hines, and Steve LaFavers.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, Noel Mounce.
A funeral service will be held Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM in the chapel of East Somerset Baptist Church with Bro. Darvie Fenison officiating.
The family will receive friends from on Thursday, March 9 from 5:00 PM — 8:00 PM, and Friday, March 10 from 11:00 AM until time for services in the chapel of East Somerset Baptist Church.
Burial will follow in Mill Springs National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to East Somerset Baptist Church or Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
J. Richard “Dick” Cornele, 93 of Somerset, Kentucky passed from this life unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He was born on May 21, 1929 in Middletown, Ohio to the late Joseph Cornele and Pauline Johnston Cornele. He was a graduate of Middletown High School and became an accomplished Cost Estimator and Salesperson. He was married to Helen C. Blossom Cornele and she preceded him in death in 2004. “Dick” as he was affectionately called by those who knew and loved his witty sense of humor and kindheartedness will be sadly missed. He and Helen co-directed the “Big Brothers and Sisters” Program for 23 years in Pulaski County. He was member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church for a number of years while in Ohio, he later united with the First United Methodist Church of Somerset where he was active until his passing. Dick enjoyed cooking, feeding the birds, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as a fun loving and jovial person.
Besides his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a brother; Robert Cornele and granddaughter; Susan Weidner.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sister; Judith (Charles) Weidner, Of Middletown, Ohio whom he raised from the age of 10 as a daughter. A grandson; Casey (Denise) Weidner of Middletown, Ohio and their children; Melissa Kennard, Nicklaus Weidner and Abigayle Weidner, great-great grandchildren; Alexis and McKinnan and third generation grandchildren; Jaxon and Ayden, two brothers; Terry Cornele and Tim Cornele both of Middletown, Ohio, special friends; Hugh and Kim Haydon and Pat and Linda Bourne as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church, 99 South Central Avenue, Somerset, Kentucky. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at the Church at 1:00 pm with Pastor Christopher Basil Officiating, A Second Visitation will be held from 12 noon to 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044 with a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 2:00 pm. Interment will be in the Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, Ohio.
Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. J. Richard "Dick" Cornele.
Flornie Rosalie Deel of Somerset, Kentucky passed away on March 3, 2023 at Somerwoods Nursing Home after a long illness.
She was born in Buchanan County, VA on May 24, 1924 to the late John Willie and Mary Frances Deel; the second oldest of thirteen children. She grew up as a helper to her mother with the younger children, and attended elementary school. At the age of seventeen she married Christopher Deel. They became the parents of two beloved children, Grayson and Eloise Deel. She was a homemaker, and was loving and generous to help relatives who had a need. She went “above and beyond” to help many family members have a better life. She kept family members in their home so that they could attend high school, bought new clothes, and was like a second mother to some of her younger siblings.
She loved gardening, canning the vegetables, and growing her beautiful roses and sunflowers. She was a great cook, and many enjoyed her delicious meals.
Flornie professed Jesus as her Savior to family members, and had attended Ferguson (Kentucky) Baptist Church while still able to go. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Myrna McWilliams Deel of Somerset, KY; two great-grandsons, Grant Lockwood of Somerset, KY; Kyle Lockwood of Dallas, GA; and a great-great-grandson, Oliver Lockwood of Somerset, KY. She is also survived by several very beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Christopher C. Deel; daughter Eloise Deel; and her son Grayson Deel and a granddaughter Melanie Deel Lockwood Bradley, both of whom passed away in 2022. She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Arthur, Oliver, Kermit, Garland and Dorsey Deel; seven sisters; Kathern Church; Janie Deel; Bessie Prior; twins Emogene Yates and Arlene Dixon; Sidney Looney, and Rebecca Stewart. She will be missed by those she leaves behind.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM March 11, 2023 at Grundy Funeral Home, Grundy Virgina with Curtis Deel officiating, The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM till time for services. Burial will be in the Parrott Deel Cemetery.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with local arrangements.
Donna Robin Ritter, 63, of Eubank, died Monday, March 6, 2023. She had previously worked as a greenhouse nursery worker and a personal caregiver. She enjoyed spending her time cooking, gardening, and taking care of her dogs.
She is survived by her sisters, Lisa Logsdon (Chuck) and Michelle McClain, both of Shelbyville.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville. Visitation will be 2:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Shelby County Humane Society or American Cancer Society.
Bennie A. Thurman, 91, of Eubank, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center.
He was born September 20, 1931, in Science Hill; son of the late Berlin C. & Della M. (Vaught) Thurman. He worked as a farmer, was a member of the Science Hill Christian Church, and was a United States Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma J. (Roberts) Thurman; three daughters-in-law, Sheila Thurman of Eubank, Rhonda Thurman of Eubank, and Becky Thurman of Bethelridge; two sisters, Grace Hougland of Indiana and Hazel Dick of Science Hill; eight grandchildren, Angie, Shane, Misty, Michael, Jared, Austin, Tyler, and Jackie; seventeen great-grandchildren, Samantha, Kaleb, Kamryn, Sarahbeth, Tessa, Hunter, Haydon, Logan, Lillie, Riley, Jasper, Lainey, Henley, Tucker, Kynlee, Morgan, and Roseland; and two great-great-grandchildren, Xander and Lawson.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three sons, Bennie D., Donald R., and Carl D. Thurman; two brothers, William Eugene “Bud” Thurman and Lester Thurman; and six sisters, Christine Roosa, Frances Hart, Jessie Poynter, Mary Poynter, Betty Smith, and Maxine White.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Hoskins and Bro. Dale Robins officiating.
Burial will be in Science Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 5:00 PM Friday, March 10, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Violet Whitis, 88, of Science Hill, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
March 9thViolet (Girdler) Creekmore Benson, 88, of Science Hill, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
She was born April 21, 1934, in Science Hill; daughter of the late Charlie & Celestia (Vaught) Girdler. She worked as a homemaker and loved her family dearly.
She is survived by a son, Chuck & (Pam) Creekmore of Science Hill; a grandchild, Sarah Tarter, and two great-grandchildren, Abel & Ava Tarter.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merrill Creekmore; and her second husband, Charlie Benson.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Science Hill Cemetery.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
March 10thJack Atwell, age 79, of Somerset, Ky passed away March 9, 2023. Visitation: March 13th at 11 a.m. Funeral: March 13th at 1 p.m. at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial: Southern Oaks Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Emma Lucille Howell, 85, of Nancy, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
She was born April 8, 1937 in Brookeville, Indiana; daughter of the late Wilford & Ada Mae (Smith) Shafer. She was a homemaker and wife of Carthel Howell.
She is survived by her husband; a son, Wade Howell of Nancy; step-son, Tony Howell of Colorado; two daughters, Bertha Morris of Rushville, Indiana and Joyce Smith of Indiana; four sisters, Wilma Jean Blesseringer of Munice, Indiana, Marjorie Emly of Hope, Indiana, and Janet Christmas & Teresa Poindexter, both of Milroy, Indiana; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Greg & Eric Howell; and a sister, Maxine Welks.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Troy Roberts officiating.
Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 11:00 AM Monday, March 13, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Roy Everett and Phyllis Ann Tucker passed away on March 9th, 2023. They were married 75 years ago and have spent their lives surrounded by their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and an extended family that they loved and adored.
Visitation will be from 1:00-2:30 p.m. on March 13th at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 Kentucky Highway 80, Somerset, with a memorial service immediately following. Burial will be at Oak Hill Baptist Church, 2135 Oak Hill Road, Somerset.
Roy was a WWII Army Veteran, fisherman, gardener, and avid mower. He took great pride in his work and was voted Mr. 1948 by his Nancy High School senior class. Phyllis was an extremely talented baker, seamstress, and gardener. She had a special knack for growing beautiful flowers. They loved sitting on their porch watching the birds and squirrels. Roy and Phyllis greatly valued their faith in God and enjoyed their devotionals and daily bible verses. Their marriage was a model for generations in their family. They were devoted to each other and to everyone they loved.
Their family includes their children, Sandra Tucker Stanley (Jim) and Dan Tucker (Adriane), seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and a large group of nieces and nephews. Roy is also survived by a brother, Joe Tucker (Helen). Roy was preceded in death by Dean Tucker Jones (Williard), Lloyd Tucker (Lois), and Hurstle Tucker. Phyllis is survived by a brother, Keith Flannigan, and Phyllis was preceded in death by a sister, Eva Ashbrook (Edward).
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Roy and Phyllis Tucker.
March 13thJeffrey Flynn, age 60, of Bronston, Ky passed away March 9, 2023. Visitation: March 15th at 11 a.m. Funeral: March 15th at 1 p.m. at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial: Flynn Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
We regretfully announce the passing of our brother Ronald Gayle Hayden, 69, of Somerset Kentucky.
Ron passed on February 28th following a short and aggressive battle with cancer.
Ron was born to Charlie and Anna Rita Hayden on July 2nd, 1953 in Shelbyville Kentucky. Ron was fiercely independent but had an ability to converse with many types of people from the very beginning.
Ron graduated from Bardstown High School and finished his college education at Western Kentucky University. He then became permanently involved in the liquor/wine industry where he flourished and eventually became an owner of a successful distributorship. After a brief retirement, he then became an owner of a snack food business in North Carolina. He subsequently returned to Kentucky and worked for a custom cabinetry business. After retiring, he was strongly involved in the care of his mother and father during the later years until their passing. He then moved to Somerset Kentucky and enjoyed his moments with nature and the occasional moments with eagles.
Ron is survived by his three brothers Steve Hayden, Dale Hayden(Earlene) and Jeff Hayden(Julie) along with nephews/nieces(Patrick, Bradley, Bailey, Max and Sarah Beth). Ron also survived by his loving partner Barbara Higgins and his devoted dog Winnie.
He lived life bounded by honesty, integrity, friendship and a dry wit that simultaneously grounds, supports and enriches us all. Ron loved nature, spirituality, Fishing Creek, Amons Sugar Shack and of course his home in Somerset where he could view the beautiful sunsets over Lake Cumberland.
Ron did not wish for any formal ceremony but a private celebration of his life will be held with family, close friends and relatives. His ashes will be taken privately to his favorite places.
Soar majestically with the Eagles dear brother and may the wind carry you peacefully along your way.
Deloris Jane Rogers, age 80, of Nancy, KY, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center.
Deloris was born on September 17, 1942 in Ingle, KY to the late Thomas Jefferson Molden and Susie Jane Kissee Molden. She was a Nancy High School graduate and she retired as a Patient Aide from Oakwood Care Facility. Deloris enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Bucky Rogers, whom she married on March 19, 1977 in Newport, KY; one daughter, Deborah Whitaker of Cincinnati, OH; two sons, Mike (Mary Beth) Rogers of Cincinnati, OH and Gary (Theresa) Rogers of Middletown, OH; nine grandchildren, Megan Rogers, Desirae Rogers, Andrew Rogers, Daniel Rogers, Jacob Rogers, Emily Rogers, Britney (Matthew) MacDonald, Jenilee (Michael) Schierloh and Trevor Whitaker; and eight great grandchildren, Hudson Schierloh, Eliza Schierloh, Maverick Schierloh, Wyatt Whitaker, Josie Rogers, Lauren Rogers, Elijah Rogers and Jackson MacDonald.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Johnny D. Whitaker; and two brothers, Rodney Molden and Raleigh Molden.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 17, 2023 from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will follow on Friday at 2:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Clark officiating. Burial will be at Cedar Point Cemetery in Nancy.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Deloris Rogers.
March 14thWilda (Jones) Childers, 79, of Somerset, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Somerwoods Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility.
She was born March 27, 1943 in Bethelridge; daughter of the late Arthur & Dora Jones. She was a retired seamstress for Palm Beach.
She is survived by two sons, Jeff & (Teresa) Childers of Winder, Georgia and Scott Childers of Somerset; two grandchildren, Michael & Katie Childers; and one great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Finis Childers, to whom she was wed on October 31, 1961 until his passing on October 18, 2012; two brothers, Thomas & Leo Jones; and a sister, Hilda Jones Trimble.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Ringgold Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Thelma “Louise” Hall, age 87 of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Somerset Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on November 29, 1935 in Omega, Kentucky, daughter of the late Wilburn and Oda Calhoun Meece. She was a member of Malvin Hill Church. When it was first established, she was a member of the White Lily Fire Department Auxillary, and was involved in 4-H when her children were younger. When her husband pastored Colo Baptist Church, she was a youth leader. She enjoyed crochet, gardening and fishing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vola Ray Hall; daughters, Julie Hall and Loretta McIntyre; brothers, James Meece and Clayburn Meece; an infant brother, Arthur Meece; sisters, Elizabeth Meece, Dora Meece and Clara Meece.
She is survived by sons, Anthony (Connie) Hall of Somerset and Paul (Lisa) Hall of Nancy; daughter, Paula (Royce) Cain of White Lily; grandchildren, Anthony McIntyre, Gavin (Emily) Hall, Lance Hall and Matthew Hall; her dog Trixie and a host of friends and family.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Friday, March, 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. David Baker and Bro. Danny Withers officiating. Burial will be in Lakeside Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Gideons Bible Fund.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Thelma "Louise" Hall.
Walter “Walt” Ralph Roberts, of London, Kentucky, formerly of Nancy, Kentucky, passed from this life on March 13, 2023 at his home.
Walt was born on April 22, 1973 to Garry Roberts and Sandra Lamantia in Dayton, Ohio.
He was of the Baptist faith, an avid UK Basketball and UK Sports fan and enjoyed riding motorcycles.
Walt leaves behind to cherish his memory, his father, Garry Roberts (Mary) of Nancy, Ky; mother, Sandra Lamantia of Campbellsville, Ky; sons, Shannon (Ashley) Roberts of Campbellsville, Ky; Cody Roberts of San Antonio, TX; daughter, Nevaeh Roberts of Danville, Ky; sisters, Veronica (Kenny) Vaughn of London, Ky; Regina (Junior) Fortenberry of Nancy, Ky; brother, Steven (Jennifer) Johnson of Nancy, Ky; grandsons, Gavin Roberts and Gason Robert along with a host of nieces and nephews that will be greatly miss him.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Isaiah Super officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Walter "Walt" Ralph Roberts.
March 15thJoseph “Waide” Burton, age 69, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at his residence.
Waide was born on July 20, 1953 in Somerset, KY to the late Mark Burton and Betty Richards Burton. He was the Dock manager for many years at Somerset Boat Club.
He is survived by three children, Samantha Watkins of Somerset, KY, Stacy Knox of Moraine, OH and Harley (Delores) Burton of Dalton, GA; his girlfriend, Suzanne Barnett of Somerset; seven grandchildren, Haelee Schmitt, Taylor Knox, Austin Knox, Christian Burton, Sarah Underwood, Dacie Burton and Rebekah Watkins; one great grandson, Cooper Underwood; five sisters, Donna Vanhook of Monticello, Mary (Ronnie) Dagley of Somerset, Violet (Johnny) Rose of Somerset, Wanda (Kevin) Dunn of Somerset and Tammy (Jackie) Loveless of Somerset; one half-brother, Dennis Bolin of Muncie, IN.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Johnny Burton; two sisters Doris Allen and Lisa Roark; one infant sister, Bonna Burton; and one great granddaughter, Ellison Schmitt.
Visitation will be on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
His funeral service will follow on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Dunbar and Bro. Steve Mullins officiating. Burial will be at Somerset Cemetery. The Procession will be led by his Motorcycle Family. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #38 Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be: Billy “Goat” Long, Duke Rowland, Tim Combs, Terry Mullins, Mikey Williams, Adam Burton, and Deano Coffey. Honorary Pallbearers are: Shannon Patrick, Ray Lewis, Russell Gibson and Brian Sims.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Waide Burton.
Kayla Delay age 31, of Science Hill, Ky passed away March 11, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
March 16thFaye Dean Floyd was born on March 1st 1935 to Willard Floyd and Winnie (Dalton) Floyd near Somerset Kentucky.
Faye grew up with humble beginnings. She and her brother Clifford Floyd grew up in a small home with a dirt floor located on a bluff above what is now Lake Cumberland.
Her early years consisted of attending a one room school house, daily household chores and working in the family garden.
As a teen she spent time with girlfriends and cousins, went to town, saw movies and, of course, met boys. One boy in particular that caught her fancy was Charles Glen Godby. He was a World War II military combat veteran and worked as a Machinist at Cincinnati Milacron.
Faye & Glen were married on Dec 31st 1953 and she moved to Cincinnati to start her new life.
After 8 years of wedded bliss, Faye & Glen decided to adopt Roger Dale Godby he was born on July 30th 1961 and became a permanent part of their family on Sept 20th 1961.
After 17 years of marriage Glen Godby passed away on July 26 1971 after a long battle with kidney disease, leaving Faye (in her words) and uneducated, unskilled hillbilly to support herself and her 9 year old son.
She took part time jobs as a waitress, cleaned houses and did whatever else she could to earn a living. She finally landed at the Forest Hills School District in their kitchen. First as a casual on-call employee, then part time, and finally full time as the head cook. If anyone knows anything about Faye, they know she was a fantastic cook.
After many years on what I’m sure was an insanely tight budget, the house had fallen into a state of disrepair. Fortunately, Faye hired 5th generation master plumber Robert Stanley Wells (Bob to all that knew him) to work on the bathroom.
While working on the bathroom they talked and hit it off. He appreciated her strong work ethic, and her simple country values of honesty and fairness and loyalty. She thought he had the most sparkling blue eyes she had ever seen and he made her laugh, despite the fact that she wasn’t so sure about him at first since Bob had lived a much wilder life than anything she was used to.
On January 27, 1973 they were married. They went through and remodeled the house, room by room. When they weren’t working on the house, they enjoyed traveling and Bob loved taking her to all the places she had never been such as Florida, New Orleans, and Gatlinburg and many others.
She was about to retire so they could travel more but, sadly, Bob passed away unexpectedly on February 2nd 1998.
So she continued to work and did so until the age of 82 when she retired with 42 years of service. At her retirement they named the Kitchen Faye’s Kitchen and hung a large sign over the door that still hangs there today.
Faye’s final years were spent at home taking care of the house and the yard that she loved so dearly, which earned her the nick name “ScrubbyDub” because the lawn always looked freshly vacuumed and there was never a speck of dust in the house.
Her favorite past time was feeding the squirrels and the birds and watching them play and chase around the yard.
Faye’s final request was that she pass in the home she loved so much and she did so on March 12th 2023 at 3pm having spent her last few days surrounded by friends and family.
She is survived by her son Roger and his wife Diana, her nieces and nephew Rita, Clifton & Renee and their families.
She will be missed by many, and had a profound effect on more lives than she ever realized.
Goodbye Faye we love you and we will miss you.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 17th, 2023 at 11 A. M. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
March 20thShelia Lynn Barker, age 71, of Nancy, KY passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
She was born on April 1, 1951 to Norman Pierce and Charlene Toms Pierce at Somerset, KY. Shelia was a member of Burnetta Baptist and a 1969 graduate of Nancy High School. She worked at South KY RECC for 34 years before retiring in 2006. Shelia enjoyed making baskets
Shelia is survived by her husband, Billy Barker, whom she married on February 3, 1990 in Somerset, KY; one son, Josh (Denise) Barker of Jeffersonville, IN; one brother, Roger (Kim) Pierce of Nancy; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Rick Barker of Nancy, Randy (Tina) Barker of Somerset, Sue (Jim) Smith of Greenwood, IN; nieces and nephews, Jason (Lyndsey) Pierce of Frankfort, Tyler (Brook) Pierce of Somerset, Corey Pierce of Somerset, Hannah Barker, Devin Barker, Allison (Josh) Fletcher, Suzanne (Phil) Howell; three special grandnieces and a special cousin, Bruce Pierce.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Charlene Pierce; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Ovalene Barker.
Visitation for Shelia L. Barker will be on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 10:00am to 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 W Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
Her funeral service will follow on Thursday at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Mounce and Bro. Rick Barker officiating. Burial will be in the Burnetta Cemetery at Nancy, KY.
Pallbearers will be: Jason Pierce, Corey Pierce, Tyler Pierce, Josh Barker, Bruce Pierce and Devin Barker.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Lake Cumberland and/or the Burnetta Cemetery Fund. c/o Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Shelia L. Barker.
Violet Lonzelle Phillips Bastin, age 101 of Eubank, KY passed away on March 19, 2023.
Violet was born on April 17,1921 in Ashville, NC to Walter Henry Phillips and Lula Jane Pennington Phillips. She was married to James Matthew Bastin and he preceded her in death on October 26, 1999.
She was a founding member of New Life Church of God in Waynesburg, KY where she attended faithfully. She loved her church and was a faithful servant of God. She worked for 45 years as a beautician and many of her friends and customers will always remember “Violets Beauty Shop” in Eubank, KY. She enjoyed working in her flowers and loved to crochet and quilting.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Surviving family includes three sons, Russell (Peggy) Bastin of Somerset, Glen (Cassie) Bastin of Louisville and Mark (Linda) Bastin of Somerset; six grandchildren, Matt (Jill) Bastin, Mandy Bastin, Monica Bastin, Ashley (Clint) Blevins, Brittney Dick and Brad Bastin; thirteen great grandchildren, and two very special friends, Reba Silvers and Shirley Napier.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son; James Matthew Bastin, grandson; James Brian Bastin, two sisters; Polly Powell and Billy Stockdale and two brothers; Glen Phillips and Howard Phillips.
A funeral service will be held on March 22nd at 1:00 pm at New Life Church of God, 25 Ky Hwy 3276, Waynesburg, KY 40489 with Bro Letcher Napier and Bro David Eastham officiating.
The pallbearers for Violet will be her Grandchildren; Matt Bastin, Mandy Bastin, Monica Bastin, Ashley Blevins, Brittany Dick and Brad Bastin.
The family of Violet Bastin would like to express their appreciation to the staff at The Highlands for their love and care, “Thank you”!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to New Life Church of God in Waynesburg, KY. Donations may be mailed to Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Ms. Violet Lonzelle Phillips Bastin.
Mr. Ray E. Coomer, age 68, of Nancy, KY, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Hospice of Lake Cumberland. Ray was born on March 2, 1955 to James Edward Coomer and Isabel Bernice Combest Coomer at Somerset, KY. Ray was a 1973 graduate of Nancy High School. He worked for Beshears Roofing, 25 years at Tecumseh Products, Wal-Mart, then drove a truck for Super Service. Ray was of the Baptist faith and a member of Pleasant Point Baptist Church. He loved hunting, fishing, farming, spending time with his family and his grandchildren were “his world”. Ray will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ray is survived by his wife, Bonnie Eleanor Cameron Coomer whom he married on March 30, 1975 at Ingle, KY; six children, Bobby Ray Coomer (Tonya) of Somerset, Travis Allen (Cortney) Coomer of Nancy, Miranda Nicole (Eric) Cundiff of Ferguson, Elizabeth June (Billy) Neace of Nancy, James Paul (Allyson) Coomer of Louden, TN and Nathan Daniel Coomer of Clearwater, FL; two brothers, Timothy (Linda) Coomer of Nancy and Allan (Barbie) Coomer of Somerset; two sisters, Patricia June (Ray) Patterson of Ingle and Sunda Arnell Smith of Somerset; thirteen grandchildren, Mekeala Helton, Hunter Dobbs, Brandon Roy, Kaelyn Vasquez, Beau Coomer, Elisabeth Nicole Baugh, Kelsey Lynn Baugh, Emily Kaye Neace, Matthew Isaiah Neace, Bella Grace Neace, Memphis Jade Neace, Haven Sawyer Coomer, Weston Coomer, and one great grandchild on the way; Jude August Vasquez.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Coomer and a sister, Tammy Kay Burton.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 W Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
His funeral service will follow on Wednesday at 3:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro David Hammond officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Point Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Ray Coomer Memorial Fund, c/o Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Ray E. Coomer.
Wilda Jean Eaton, age 88 of Somerset, passed from this life March 10th, 2023 at Cumberland Nursing and Rehab after an extended illness.
Wilda was born April 3, 1934 in Plato (Pulaski Co.) KY. to the late Roscoe Harris and Edna Bullock Harris.
Along with her parents, Wilda was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth Jay Eaton; brothers, Hollis (Honey) Harris, Delvin Harris, Maurice Harris, and a sister, Connie Lewis; and a great-granddaughter, Brynn Emerson Moore.
Wilda is survived by one sister, Glenda (Jim) Massey; two sons, Kenny & (Connie) Eaton, Tim (Shelia) Eaton; four grandchildren, Brittany (Dustin) Moore, Brian Eaton, Dr. Matthew Eaton (Leighann Harris) and Kelly (Eric) Burton.
Wilda is survived by four great-grandchildren, McKenna Blake Moore, Willa Kate Burton, Sullivan Jay Yunxi Burton and Milo Thomas Burton.
Wilda and Kenneth made their home in the Shopville Community for 62 years. They both had public jobs, but their love was caring for their church, their family and their farm. Wilda retired from Palm Beach clothing after many years of service. Wilda accepted Christ at 22 years of age and faithfully served her Lord in words and deeds until her health severely declined. Wilda served as Sunday School teacher, Bible School teacher, and training union teacher. Wilda was very passionate for the Kentucky Women’s Missionary Union. Wilda made sure that Kentucky W.M.U. always received an annual monetary gift for Kentucky Baptist Ministries. Wilda had a soft place in her heart for nursing home residents in the area. Wilda and Kenneth visited friends and relatives there on a regular basis. Wilda and Kenneth also did a monthly visit to the Hilltop Nursing Home in Science Hill. They brought happiness to the residents there through scripture, songs and fruit baskets. In later years, Wilda helped in the church nursery department where she could “rock” while working.
Wilda was a very good gardener and a wonderful cook. All of Wilda’s pastors and friends soon learned of her cooking skills and took full advantage of her offers to have them over for a meal. It is a known fact that a lot of dozing took place shortly after partaking in one of her meals.
Wilda believed that according to John 3:36, Whoever believes in the Son “has” eternal life. “Has” was the present tense to Wilda. She received eternal life at the age of 22 and now she claims it in the hands of the Lord.
In accordance with Wilda’s wishes, her funeral services were private. You may extend condolences to the family at: www.pulaskifuneralhome.com
Doris Marie Slone, age 65 of Tateville, Kentucky, passed from this life on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Hicks officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to her Memorial Fund.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Doris Marie Slone.
Clarence “Terry” Upchurch, age 66 of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral home with Bro. Paul Botts officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to his Memorial Fund.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Clarence "Terry" Upchurch.
March 22ndRichard B. Edwards, age 78, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Somerset Nursing and Rehab.
Richard was born on September 21, 1944 to Herman Edwards and Aileen Grant in Tateville, Kentucky.
He was of the Baptist faith, he enjoyed gospel music and worked for over 20 years at Pulaski County School System.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Herman Edwards, mother, Aileen Edwards, stepmother, Vena Edwards and sister, Anne Edwards.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son, Bryan (Amanda) Edwards of Richmond, Ky; Jared Dyche of London, Ky and stepson, Darren Silvers of Somerset, Ky; sister, Helen (Richard) Phelps of Morgantown, Ky; grandchildren, Emma Edwards, Brayden E., Olivia E., Lilly E., Hayley Dyche; along with several nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Richard B. Edwards.
Roger Upchurch, age 71, Husband of Brenda, died Sunday, Funeral Friday 11:00 a.m. New’s Monticello, visit 5 p.m. Thursday. ONLINE CONDOLENCES & INFO AT www.news-monticello.com
March 23rdThomas “Tommy” C. Burns passed away March, 21, 2023 in Somerset, Kentucky.
A full obituary will follow in the next edition.
A funeral service for Thomas will be held at Pulaski Funeral Home, Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Bro. Ed Amundson officiating.
A visitation will be held Sunday, March 28, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Lakeside Memorial Garden.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.
Raymond Charles Cornell, age 76, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Crossville, Tennessee.
Raymond was born on June 8, 1946 to the late Raymond Cornell and Eileen McKeauge Cornell in Detroit, Michigan.
He was a member of East Somerset Baptist Church, he loved hunting, fishing, playing guitar, playing harmonica, spending time with his grandchildren and taking them camping. He proudly served in the United States Marines.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Eileen McKeague. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 40 years, Linda Cornell, son, Joe (Marsha) Cornell of Science Hill, Ky; daughters, Kristina (Alex) Brzsuzek of MI; Nicole (Pete) Cilluffo of MI; brothers, Patrick (Mary Helen) Cornell of MI; Gary (Cherrie) Cornell of FL; grandchildren, Travis, Calvin, Bentley, Charlie, Cash, Zander, Joey and Isabella; niece, Darcey Ross, great-nephews, Gavin and Drake; along with a host of friends and family.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. David Bullock officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Honor Guard Post #38.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Raymond Charles Cornell.
Eurma Shoun Huempfner, age 88 of Columbus, Indiana, formerly of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Monday, March 20, 2023. She was born on May 15, 1934 to the late Darlene Baker and Claude Fleet Shoun, Sr. Eurma graduated with a Bachelors of Home Economics from the University of Kentucky. Eurma enjoyed a lifelong career as a Dietician. Eurma loved watching the University of Kentucky basketball and football. She spent many years living blocks from the football stadium where she enjoyed season tickets and rarely missed a game.
Once moving to Indiana, Eurma became a figure skating fan. She looked forward to watching the videos of her great-nieces competing and hearing how they placed in their latest competition.
She was preceded in death by her husband Herman Huempfner whom she married on December 20, 1968; brother Claude Fleet Shoun, Jr.
She is survived by her niece Lesli (Richard) Gordon; nephew Kevin Shoun; sister-in-law Beverly Groves Shoun; and two great-nieces: Claudia and Claira Gordon that she adored and loved; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Science Hill Cemetery Chapel on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. A Service Celebrating the Life of Eurma will be at 11:00 AM in the Chapel. Interment will follow in the Science Hill Cemetery.
Somerset Undertaking Company is entrusted with the arrangements of Eurma Shoun Huempfner.
Terry Vanover, age 75, of Burnside, Kentucky passed from this life on Thursday March 9, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital following a short battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Bro. Tim Ogle will be officiating.
The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 until time for services.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements of Terry Vanover.
March 24thThe Shepherd called, Momma answered. Dessie R. (Moore) Phelps, 89, of Science Hill, passed away, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center.
She was born April 9, 1933 in McKinney, Kentucky; daughter of the late Paul & Allene (Naylor) Moore. Dessie was a radiant, devoted Christian, a loving example to her family, friends, and church. All who knew her knew she loved her Lord and Savior. With patience of Job she fought a good fight, she kept the faith.
She is survived by her husband, William C. Phelps; two sons, Jerry Phelps of Waynesburg and Johnny & (Caroline) Phelps of Dalton, Georgia; two daughters, Judy K. Miller of Stanford and Janet Lambert of Somerset; a sister, Ruby Rigney of Waynesburg; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Julie Ann, Nancy, Misty, Marshal, and Rachael; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Joyce Phelps; two half-brothers, Dallas Moore & Roscoe Moore; 2 infant brothers; three half-sisters, Virginia Carpenter, Renetta Pryor, and Eunice Pennington; and a grandchild, Michael Lee Phelps.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Hogue and Bro. Ernie Wyatt officiating.
Burial will be in Jacobs Loop Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 11:00 AM Monday, March 27, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Bro. George Pierce, 81, of Somerset, passed away March 23, 2023. Visitation: March 27th 5pm-8pm. Funeral: March 28th at 12pm at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial: Southern Oaks Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Elfreda Thornton, age 76, of Somerset, Ky, passed away March 23, 2023. Visitation: March 29th 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral: March 29th at 1 p.m. at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial: Mill Springs National Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
March 27thJoyce Lou Crabtree, age 84, of Bronston, KY, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 25, 2023. She was born May 2, 1938 in Somerset, KY. She was a charter member of the New Life Church in Ferguson, KY.
Joyce loved her family dearly and enjoyed cooking for them and spending time with them. Her favorite hobbies were sewing and crocheting and she was a skilled artist at both. She loved to go to the beach at every opportunity. She loved Jesus and read her Bible through several times.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Leonard Horton Crabtree, one son, John Horton (and Melissa) Crabtree. Also, by four grandchildren; Scott Calder, Jeremy Calder, Ashley Calder, Aaron (and Brittany) Miller and nine great-grandchildren; Austin (and Aslin) Kane, Jeremiah Calder, Journey Calder, Devon Bradley, Caleb Miller, Bella Miller, Aleah Bradley, Tristan Calder, and Octavia Miller. She is survived by two brothers, Bob Tomlinson and Denny (and Doris) Tomlinson, and one sister, Nancy Simpson. She was adored by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James S. and Virginia Ping Tomlinson, one son, Richard (Rick) Calder, one daughter, Vickie Lou Calder Jones, and one great, great grandchild, Maverick Blaze Richard Bradley. Also, one brother, John R. (Pete) Tomlinson and one sister, Anna Margaret Ping.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 2 p.m. at New Life Church in Ferguson, KY with Bro. Doug Walden officiating. Burial will follow in Southern Oaks Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John Crabtree, Scott Calder, Jeremy Calder, Aaron Miller, Austin Kane, Jeremiah Calder and Caleb Miller.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Joyce Lou Crabtree.
Lucille (Hay) Atkinson
Lucille Elizabeth (Hay) Atkinson, age 89, died Sunday, Funeral Thursday 1:00 a.m. New’s Monticello, visit a.m. Thursday. ONLINE CONDOLENCES & INFO AT www.news-monticello.com
March 28th
Porter Jones
Porter Jones, age 68, of Somerset, Ky passed away March 26, 2023. Visitation: March 30th 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Funeral: 1 p.m. Burial: Cooper Creek Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Quinton J. Smith
Quinton J. Smith, age 77, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Quint was born on October 21, 1945 in Trimble, KY., to the late Jacob F. and Adria F. Brock Smith.
He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church, Lexington, KY. He retired from Trane Company in Lexington after 43 years. Besides cherishing his family, he also cherished his time with his retired Trane workers.
Quint is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Molden Smith of nearly 58 years; one son, Timothy J. Smith (Jennifer), two grandchildren, Madison and Elliott; one brother, Phillip A. Smith (Judy); sisters-in-laws Peggy Daulton Smith, Nancy, KY., and Donna Hunley (Roy) of Somerset, KY; brother-in-law Lindon Molden (Donna) Lexington, KY., and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Rodrick Edgar Smith.
Visitation will be held at Parkway Baptist Church, 1905 North Broadway. Lexington, KY from 10:00 a.m. until funeral service time at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gideon Memorial Bible Plan.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home, Somerset, KY., is entrusted with the arrangements for Quinton J. Smith.
March 30th
Helen Sneed
Helen Sue Sneed, age 54, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center.
Helen was born on September 25, 1968 in Somerset, KY to the late William Theo Decker and Mary Carrender Decker. She was a member of Bronston Holiness Church. Helen loved her family and they were #1 in her life.
She is survived by one son, Jerry Sneed, Jr. of Somerset; one adopted step-daughter/sister, Ita Ann Decker of Somerset; two brothers, Kelley O. Decker of Bronston and William Decker, Jr. of Somerset; four sisters, Mary Cherry of Bowling Green, Pauline Bunch of Frazer, Patricia Schott of Richmond and Frances Sneed of Somerset.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Josephine New of Somerset.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 10:00am until 12:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will follow on Monday at 12:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Clark officiating. Burial will be at Alexander Chapel in Bronston.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Helen Sneed.
Anna Wallace
Anna Ruth Wallace, the daughter of Eula Cole Wallace and Everett Wallace, was born in Quinton, KY, on April 22, 1936, and passed away on March 28, 2023, in Somerset.
Anna Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Pat, Bob, and Rex Wallace, and a niece Wendy Wallace.
Anna Ruth is survived by one sister, Nancy Munchhof of Indianapolis, one brother, John (Teresa) of Somerset, and two sisters-in-law, Ginger Wallace and Myrtie Wallace. Also surviving are nieces Mara Wallace, Kristy McIntire, Amy Beattie, and Melissa Jopes and nephews Michael Munchhof, Ralph Wallace, Roger Wallace, Bruce Wallace, Steve Wallace, and John Wallace. Also surviving are several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Anna Ruth spent 40 years in an elementary classroom doing what she loved, working with children. After retirement, Anna Ruth enjoyed working at her church, reading, and knitting. She enjoyed nothing more than having a room full of people at her house to watch UK basketball and cheer on the cats.
Visitation for Anna Ruth will be on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM. at Pulaski Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Roger Wallace officiating. Burial will be in Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to your favorite children’s charity in honor of Anna Ruth.
