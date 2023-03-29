Wendell Brotherton
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert Wendell Brotherton of Nancy, Kentucky on March 24, 2023 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Robert was born on September 22, 1946, in Somerset, Kentucky, son of the late Bernard Brotherton and Allene (Brotherton) Tarter, and stepson to the late Athel Tarter.
Wendell was a loving husband of 52 years to his wife Karen Brotherton and proud father to one son Robert Eric Brotherton and one daughter Robin Bernal (Fabian Bernal). Wendell had 3 grandchildren whom he cherished deeply Chloe Brotherton, Morgan Bernal and Zella Bernal. In addition, Wendell is survived by many nieces and nephews including Teresa Haynes, Melissa Helm, Angie Brotherton, Amy Brotherton, Steven Merrick, Sharon Dalton, Sabrina Merrick, Stephanie Woodson, Michael Merrick, Rickey Merrick, Brian Merrick, Jason Merrick, Amy Merrick King, Torey Thompson, Kevin Hargis, Teresa Prouty, Lesley Baker and Belinda Baker. Wendell is also survived by sister-in-law Diane Brotherton and numerous great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Tamera Daulton, brother Ronald Brotherton and nephew Eddie Daulton.
Wendell was a Pulaski County High School graduate. Wendell was a proud Vietnam veteran that served in the United States Airforce. Afterwards he worked for Crane company for 15 years. Wendell and Karen proudly operated their own cattle farm for more than 50 years. They also had sold mattresses since 1990. Wendell enjoyed most being out on his tractor, working on the farm and sitting around with his family enjoying his granddaughters.
Wendell will be missed by all those who had the privilege of calling him father, papa, friend or family member. His family takes comfort in knowing he has no more pain and is reunited with his loved ones in God's warm embrace.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
His funeral service will follow on Friday at 1:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Jamey Epperson and Bro. Matt Thompson officiating. Burial will be at Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #38 Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Fabian Bernal, Brian Merrick, Jason Merrick, Zachary Absher, Chandler Absher, Chris Jones, Ricky Elder and Joe Bastin.
In lieu of flowers, please give in memory to the American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org/) or to Gideons International for Bibles (https://www.gideons.org/donate).
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Wendell Brotherton.
Charles Calder
Charles V Calder (Charlie B/Wildman), age 88, of Somerset, KY went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 28, 2023.
Charlie B was born on September 22, 1934 in Science Hill, KY to Curtis Allen Calder and Hattie Bell Wilson Calder.
He was married to Sandra Ella Hale Calder on July 2, 1960.
Charlie B was a proud veteran, serving in the branch of the Army in the Korean War on the USS Dunsmore in the Arctic Ocean. He worked many years as a coal truck driver and mechanic, and loved tinkering and trading vehicles. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed joking around, telling interesting stories, and especially loved giving everyone he met special nicknames with a story to boot. He enjoyed horses, trading and riding them. He loved camping with his family and was blessed to do that one last time with the help of his Hospice family last summer. He was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 62 years, Sandra Ella "Sandy" Hale Calder; three sons, Donald "Donnie" Calder; Michael "Mikey" (Vickie) Calder; and Charles Allen "Howdy" (Vickie) Calder, all of Somerset, KY; three daughters, Cassandra "Casey" Calder, of Somerset, KY; Pattie (Jamie) Harrison, of Somerset, KY; and Amanda "BB" (Doug) Waldroup, of Eubank, KY; eighteen grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren; two sisters, Chestine Wall and JoAnn Radar; two brothers, Donald (Margaret) Calder and Roger (Carol) Calder. He was loved by a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Richard "Ricky" Calder; one daughter, Vickie Lou Calder; one grandson, Cody Calder; one sister, Irene Powers; and one brother-in-law, Russell Wall.
Visitation will be Friday, March 31, 2023 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home in Somerset, KY with Bro. Tim Ogle officiating. Burial will follow in the Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy, KY.
Pallbearers will be Jake Calder, Bob Calder, Canon Calder, Hunter Waldroup, Josh Harris, Tyler Calder, Jackson Calder, and Jonathan Harris. Honorary pallbearers are all of his grandchildren.
The family of Charles Calder would like to express their appreciation to Hospice (Family) of Lake Cumberland, the Somerset VA, Marsha Oney, and Pulaski Funeral Home (Tyler and staff). Thank you to each of you for your support, love, and care.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate expressions of sympathy take form of donation to Pulaski Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses: 165 Hwy 2227, Somerset, KY 42503.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Debra Dykes
Debra "Debbie" Wilson Dykes, 70, of Somerset, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Baptist Health in Lexington.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the New Beginnings Worship Center at 1335 Thurman Road in Somerset, Kentucky with Bro. Stacy Tuttle officiating.
Burial will be in Silvers Cemetery on Thurman Road in Somerset, Kentucky.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home and after 1:00 PM on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the New Beginnings Worship Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy in the form of donations to the Gideons International or the Silvers Cemetery Fund.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Mary Piercy
Mary Pearl Piercy, age 77, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at her home.
Mary was born on May 2, 1945 to the late Obie Penticuff and Bessie Sexton Penticuff in Monticello, Kentucky.
She was a follower of Christ and enjoyed watching humming birds. She formerly worked at North Speedway and Monticello Shirt Manufacturing.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Obie and Bessie Penticuff, brothers, Carl Ray Penticuff, Jimmy Penticuff, sisters, Dora Penticuff, Edna Mae Dobbs and Grace Daniel.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Wayne (Rosie) Piercy of Somerset, Ky; Kenneth Piercy of Lexington, Ky; sister, Ruth Penticuff; granddaughter, Natasha Wooley of Campbellsville, Ky and great-grandson, Keaton Wooley; along with special neighbor, Angie Anderson, friend, Misael Lopez and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 12-2 P.M. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 2 P.M. with Bro. Tim Ogle officiating. Burial will follow in Southern Oaks Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Kidney Fund. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Mary Pearl Piercy.
David Price
David Lee Price, age 77, of Somerset, passed from this life on March 27, 2023 at UK Hospital. He had fought a good fight with his illnesses for the past 10 years. This one was too big to overcome. God took him Home to rest and have a new body.
David was born on May 14, 1945 in Stab, KY to Odell Price & Lena Jane Mize Price. He was a heavy equipment operator mainly in his past in road building and strip mining in Eastern Kentucky.
He is survived by his wife, Sondra Snell Price; two sons, David Scott & Melody Price of Somerset; and Gregory Alan & Gretchen Price of Richmond, KY. Also, the lights of his life, three grandchildren, Jarred Scott & Mistie Price of Ferguson, KY; Felicity Ann Price & Liza Jane Price of Richmond, KY; One great grandchild, Tori Robertson of Ferguson, KY; one brother, James Lewis Price of Stab, KY; and one brother-in-law, Lynn & Cindy Snell, of Somerset.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his mother- and father-in-law, Omer & Elizabeth Snell of Somerset, KY;
Arrangements are as follows: Visitation on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 5PM - 8PM at First Baptist Church Somerset. Funeral at 11AM on Friday, March 31, 2023 at First Baptist Church Somerset with Brother Ryan Coffey and Brother Bill Fort presiding. Burial will follow at Lakeside Memorial Garden.
Pallbearers are Bobby Whitaker, Jarred Price, Ryan Price, Eric Weddle, Doug Price, and Daryn Morris. Honorary pallbearers are Felicity Ann Price and Liza Jane Price.
In lieu of flowers, honorary contributions are suggested to God's Food Pantry and First Baptist Church Special Building Fund.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
