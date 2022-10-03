Betty Jean Chatham
Dr. Betty Jean Chatham was born in Somerset and died peacefully on September 28 in Shelbyville surrounded by her family. The widow of Dr. Donald Chatham, she was an accomplished pianist, organist, composer, director and teacher.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, the 6th of October, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Shelbyville. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m., Thursday, at the church. Complete obituary at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Sandra Louise Burton Dodson
Sandra Louise Burton Dodson, of Nancy, Kentucky, born on August 15, 1951, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
She was met in Heaven by her beloved husband Philip Dodson, her mother Emma Gail Burton and her father, Donald Burton. Also met by her brother, Jefferey Burton, sisters-in-law, Priscilla Burton, Ruth Dodson-Stogsdill and Kathern Dodson, brothers-in-law, Noel Dodson, Paul Dodson, Albert Dodson, Clarence Dodson and Voyd Stogsdill.
She is survived by her daughter, Emily Dodson (Eddie Zablocki) of Mill Springs, KY, granddaughters, Madalyn Langdon of Mill Springs, KY and Morgan (Dylan) Sisson of Nancy, and a great-grandson Preston Gage Sisson of Nancy. She was also looking forward to the birth of her great-granddaughter, Ryley Grace Sisson in the upcoming spring. Also survived by her brother Steven Burton of Nancy, sisters-in-law, Janice Dodson and Della Dodson both of Somerset, brother-in-law, Eldon Dodson, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins who mourn her passing.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm. Until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in the Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Allan Dodson officiating. Burial will follow in Mill Springs National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Hwy. Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Sandra Louise Burton Dodson.
Wanda Gossett
Wanda L. Gossett, 73, of Science Hill, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
She was born in Letcher Co., KY on August 24, 1949; daughter of the late Orell and Gracie Blair Flanery. She was a librarian for the Pulaski Co. Public Library.
Wanda is survived by three children, Dwayne Gossett, Randy Gossett & Sue Ann Gossett, all of Science Hill; a brother, Ernest Flanery of Science Hill; a sister, Shirley Butt of Somerset; a granddaughter, Kayla Gossett, two great-grandchildren, Colton and Blair Romer.
A funeral service will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. David Bullock officiating.
Burial in Science Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 11:00 AM Tuesday at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist with the arrangement for Wanda L. Gossett.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Nancy Mares
Nancy Mares, age 84, of Somerset, Ky passed away September 30, 2022. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Eddie Vanhook
Mr. Edwin "Eddie" Vanhook, son of the late Robert L. "Bob" and Edna Hamlin Vanhook was born at Ano, KY on Tuesday, June 17th, 1930 and he departed this life on Sunday, September 25th, 2022 having attained the age of 92 years.
He was united in marriage to Wilma Vaught Vanhook on March 28th, 1953. She survives. Other survivors include; one sister, Eulene Zimmerman; one brother, Venson "Vinnie" Vanhook; brothers and sisters in law, D.B. and Sue Hall, Steve and Marilyn Vaught, and Alice and Tiny Childers, and Eula Vanhook along with a vast host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by; three brothers, Hoover, Curtis, and Louie Vanhook, and three sisters, Elva Chaney, Irene Yeary and Irabelle Bales and a brother-in-law, Carroll "Speed" Vaught and several other brothers and sisters in law.
Eddie was a U S Navy Veteran, and after his military service he worked as a welder for General Motors in Indianapolis, IN where he and his wife Wilma made their home. A short time after retirement he and Wilma moved back to their respective roots in Pulaski County, KY.
Growing up, Eddie was a member of the Acorn Baptist Church, when he and Wilma moved to Indianapolis, they moved their letter of church membership to the Eagledale Baptist Church, then when they relocated home after retirement, they became members of the Science Hill Nazarene Church. Needless to say, church was a very important part of their lives.
Eddie was a kind and gentle man who loved life and enjoyed being around family and also loved getting involved in many heated yet lighthearted games of rook over the years.
Eddie will be deeply missed by all who knew him and he leaves a host of relatives and friends who mourn his passing.
A funeral service will be held at the Pulaski Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday October 4th with Dr. Curtis Sellers officiating. Burial will follow in the Science Hill Cemetery.
The family of Mr. Edwin "Eddie" Vanhook will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. Tuesday until time for services at the Pulaski Funeral Home. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Gideon Memorial Bible Plan.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Edwin "Eddie" Vanhook.
