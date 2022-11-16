October 1
Linda Mink
Linda Faye Mink, age 73, of Nancy, KY, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center.
Linda was born on May 16, 1949 in Somerset, KY to the late James Eaton and Marilyn Hargis Eaton. She worked at Palm Beach for several years and retired as a Spotter. Linda loved crafting and her dog, “Gizzy”.
She is survived by her children, one son, Jimmy Wayne Mink of Eubank, Lori Scruggs of Somerset and Sherry (Martin) Scruggs of Nancy; three brothers, Bill (Patty) Eaton of Nancy, Eddie (Jill) Eaton of Somerset and Alan Eaton of Somerset; two sisters, Marsha Phillips of Somerset and Leanne Eaton of Somerset; seven grandchildren, Scott (Tasha) Cundiff, Ashley (John) Rose, Kayla (Brandon) Cook, Alecia Phelps, Josie (Garrett) Scruggs, Jennifer (Shawn) Mink and Lydianna Mink; eight great grandchildren, Jayden Oestreich, Devlin Oestreich, Freya Denney, Waylen Cook, Larayna Cook, Elijah Gossett, Maddie Cundiff and Kolton Keith; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard “Wayne” Mink, whom she married on February 27, 1969 in Jellico, TN and he preceded her on January 7, 2015.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will follow on Tuesday at 1:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Erp officiating. Burial will be at Acorn Cemetery.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Linda Mink.
Don White
Donald “Don” White, 74, of Somerset passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He was born in Lewes, Delaware on April 14, 1948. A son of the late Robert P. and Anna E. (Bullock) White, he graduated from Pulaski Co. High School in 1966. He went on to study at the University of the Cumberlands and University of Kentucky. He most recently worked as a freelance journalist for the Commonwealth Journal, writing Pulaski’s Past each week. He retired as editor and publisher of The Anderson News in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Don enjoyed the history of Pulaski County and had a true passion for community journalism. Don was a Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame 2016 inductee. He was an avid fan of several collegiate sports programs around the Commonwealth, spending hours on the road to see UofL, UPIKE, Lindsey Wilson and UK. He enjoyed traveling and driving the country roads. An outing with Don was filled with detours. He loved traveling off the beaten path and rarely arrived at his planned destination — discovering plenty of hidden gems and interesting people along the way.
Never one who enjoyed routine or monotony, Don took pleasure in visiting churches across Pulaski County, sometimes serving as a guest speaker who connected with his faith by sharing stories about his life and the people he met along the way.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol (Price) White, whom he married on July 9, 1971; a daughter, Amanda Nelson & (Chris) of Lexington; his son, Daniel Price White & (Emily) of Nicholasville; a brother, Ben White of Somerset; his grandchildren, Alex Nelson, Max Nelson, JaZayla White, and Paisley White.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bob White and Ted White.
The family will host a gathering of friends and family to share memories on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, where a service of remembrance will take place.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of a subscription to your local newspaper or donations to the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame Fund to support and honor the work of journalists, like Don, who are passionate about telling Kentucky’s stories. https://uky.networkforgood.com/causes/18837-kentucky-journalism-hall-of-fame-fund. In 2015, Don published a book about his career, “Paperboy: Giving My Heart to Journalism,” available for purchase on Amazon.com.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
October 4
Betty Jean Chatham
Dr. Betty Jean Chatham was born in Somerset and died peacefully on September 28 in Shelbyville surrounded by her family. The widow of Dr. Donald Chatham, she was an accomplished pianist, organist, composer, director and teacher.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, the 6th of October, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Shelbyville. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m., Thursday, at the church. Complete obituary at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Sandra Louise Burton Dodson
Sandra Louise Burton Dodson, of Nancy, Kentucky, born on August 15, 1951, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
She was met in Heaven by her beloved husband Philip Dodson, her mother Emma Gail Burton and her father, Donald Burton. Also met by her brother, Jefferey Burton, sisters-in-law, Priscilla Burton, Ruth Dodson-Stogsdill and Kathern Dodson, brothers-in-law, Noel Dodson, Paul Dodson, Albert Dodson, Clarence Dodson and Voyd Stogsdill.
She is survived by her daughter, Emily Dodson (Eddie Zablocki) of Mill Springs, KY, granddaughters, Madalyn Langdon of Mill Springs, KY and Morgan (Dylan) Sisson of Nancy, and a great-grandson Preston Gage Sisson of Nancy. She was also looking forward to the birth of her great-granddaughter, Ryley Grace Sisson in the upcoming spring. Also survived by her brother Steven Burton of Nancy, sisters-in-law, Janice Dodson and Della Dodson both of Somerset, brother-in-law, Eldon Dodson, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins who mourn her passing.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm. Until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in the Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Allan Dodson officiating. Burial will follow in Mill Springs National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Hwy. Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Sandra Louise Burton Dodson.
Wanda Gossett
Wanda L. Gossett, 73, of Science Hill, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
She was born in Letcher Co., KY on August 24, 1949; daughter of the late Orell and Gracie Blair Flanery. She was a librarian for the Pulaski Co. Public Library.
Wanda is survived by three children, Dwayne Gossett, Randy Gossett & Sue Ann Gossett, all of Science Hill; a brother, Ernest Flanery of Science Hill; a sister, Shirley Butt of Somerset; a granddaughter, Kayla Gossett, two great-grandchildren, Colton and Blair Romer.
A funeral service will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. David Bullock officiating.
Burial in Science Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 11:00 AM Tuesday at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist with the arrangement for Wanda L. Gossett.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Nancy Mares
Nancy Mares, age 84, of Somerset, Ky passed away September 30, 2022. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Eddie Vanhook
Mr. Edwin “Eddie” Vanhook, son of the late Robert L. “Bob” and Edna Hamlin Vanhook was born at Ano, KY on Tuesday, June 17th, 1930 and he departed this life on Sunday, September 25th, 2022 having attained the age of 92 years.
He was united in marriage to Wilma Vaught Vanhook on March 28th, 1953. She survives. Other survivors include; one sister, Eulene Zimmerman; one brother, Venson “Vinnie” Vanhook; brothers and sisters in law, D.B. and Sue Hall, Steve and Marilyn Vaught, and Alice and Tiny Childers, and Eula Vanhook along with a vast host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by; three brothers, Hoover, Curtis, and Louie Vanhook, and three sisters, Elva Chaney, Irene Yeary and Irabelle Bales and a brother-in-law, Carroll “Speed” Vaught and several other brothers and sisters in law.
Eddie was a U S Navy Veteran, and after his military service he worked as a welder for General Motors in Indianapolis, IN where he and his wife Wilma made their home. A short time after retirement he and Wilma moved back to their respective roots in Pulaski County, KY.
Growing up, Eddie was a member of the Acorn Baptist Church, when he and Wilma moved to Indianapolis, they moved their letter of church membership to the Eagledale Baptist Church, then when they relocated home after retirement, they became members of the Science Hill Nazarene Church. Needless to say, church was a very important part of their lives.
Eddie was a kind and gentle man who loved life and enjoyed being around family and also loved getting involved in many heated yet lighthearted games of rook over the years.
Eddie will be deeply missed by all who knew him and he leaves a host of relatives and friends who mourn his passing.
A funeral service will be held at the Pulaski Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday October 4th with Dr. Curtis Sellers officiating. Burial will follow in the Science Hill Cemetery.
The family of Mr. Edwin “Eddie” Vanhook will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. Tuesday until time for services at the Pulaski Funeral Home. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Gideon Memorial Bible Plan.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Edwin “Eddie” Vanhook.
October 5
Willena Helton
Willena Mae Helton, age 90, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Triple Creek Retirement Community.
Willena was born on September 17, 1932 in Walnut Grove, KY to the late Marvin Booker Mullins and Dorothy “Jewell” Mullins. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Cincinnati.
She is survived by one son, Herbert Marvin (Carole) Helton of Cincinnati, OH; one brother, Marvin “Sonny” (Shirley) Booker Mullins, Jr. of Miamisburg, OH; one sister, Edna Crawford of Somerset; two grandchildren, Adam Scott (Ashley) Helton and Sara Beth (Sean) Jones; and three great grandchildren, Juliet Elizabeth Jones, Alexander Marvin Jones and Rebekah Joy Jones.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Carrol Dee Helton, whom she married on December 26, 1956 and he preceded her on October 15, 2018.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Schrenker officiating. Burial will be at Sloans Valley Cemetery.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Willena Helton.
Kelly Hicks
Kelly Wayne Hicks, age 70 of Burnside, Ky passed away October 3, 2022. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon McQueary
Sharon Elizabeth McQueary, age 69, of Jabez, KY, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Cumberland Nursing and Rehab.
Sharon was born on January 6, 1953 in Somerset, KY to the late Zollie Coffer and Dolorus Johnson. She was a seamstress for many years at Fruit of the Loom. Sharon was a member of Smith Grove United Baptist Church in Jabez. She loved reading and spending time with her family.
She is survived by a stepson, Mark (Tanaya) McQueary of Russell Springs; one grandchild, Mallie Elizabeth McQueary of Russell Springs; two sisters-in-law, Anna Sue Johnson of Greenfield, IN and Barbara (Larry) Popplewell of Russell Springs; one brother-in-law, Bobby Gadberry of Nancy; her nieces and nephew, Bobbie (David) Bernard of Nancy, Brooke (Jeremy) England of Jamestown and Joseph Corsaro of Indianapolis, IN; her great nieces and nephews, Daniel Bernard, Abigail Bernard, Tyson England and Taylor England; and a host of cousins and friends.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward “Eddie” McQueary, whom she married on December 19, 1992; one sister, Sherlene Johnson Gadberry; and one brother, Zollie Alson Johnson.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm EST at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 10:00am EST at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Butte officiating. Burial will be at the Stacy Family Cemetery in Jabez.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland or the Gideon Bible Memorial Fund in memory of Sharon McQueary.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Sharon McQueary.
Nola Neal
Mrs. Nola (Abbott) Neal, age 82, daughter of Will and Arlie Abbott, died Saturday, Funeral Thursday, 2 p.m. New’s Monticello. ONLINE CONDOLENCES & INFO AT www.news-monticello.com.
October 6
Jeremy Jones
Jeremy Jones, 49, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Indiana.
He was born on October 31, 1973; son of Kenneth Sexton, and the late Norma Mitchell Jones. He worked for several years as a warehouse manager.
He is survived by his father, Kenneth Sexton; one son, Curtis Malone of Madison, Indiana; three brothers, Roy Jones, Roger Sexton, and Calvin Sexton all of New Castle, IN; four sisters, Penny Vickory of New Castle, IN., Kimberly Sexton of Daytona, Fl., Beth & (Richard) Deal, and Wanda & (Gary) Hammonds both of Eubank, KY.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Jones; a brother, Paul Jones; and a sister, Lanetta Sexton.
Private services will be held.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Ruth Lawson
Ruth G. Lawson, age 88, of Somerset, Kentucky passed from this life Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at UK Bluegrass Hospice in Lexington, Kentucky.
Ruth was born February 28, 1934 to Russell Keaton and Mary Hannah Keaton in Chattaroy, West Virginia.
She was a member of Community Harvest Church of God and loved to play softball in her youth. She married her loving husband, Julius on February 9, 1951 in Chattaroy, West Virginia. She served as a Sunday School teacher and was the best wife, mother and cook in the world. Ruth loved to quilt, read, cheat at card games, playing games and practical jokes. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Mary Keaton, brother, James Keaton, sisters, Frances Stafford and Gustavia Barrett.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Julius Lawson Jr., sons, William H. (Judy) Lawson of Gallion, OH; Bobby J. (Sandra) Lawson of Loretto, TN; Joseph H. Lawson of Somerset, Ky; daughter, Deborah (Charles) Green of Frankfort, Ky; Patricia A. (Mitchell) Case of Sidney, Ky; along with 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Larry Perkins officiating. Burial will follow in Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass 71733 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, Ky 40504. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Ruth G. Lawson.
October 7
Stephen Green
Stephen Howard Green, age 69 of Lexington, KY, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home, overlooking the water, and surrounded by family on September 17, 2022. He was born May 31, 1953 to the late John and Margaret Ann Green at St. Mary’s Hospital in Shirley, London, England. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife and lifelong friend, Lisa Ann Price, and a nephew, Shaun Dustin Mounts Price. He was raised and educated in Croydon, London, England, and attended junior school at St. John’s in Shirley, and secondary school at Archbishop Tenison’s Grammar School in Croydon from 1963-1970. During his time there, he could usually be found in the library, not studying, but playing cards, honing a skill that would eventually lead to a successful career working in casinos. After finishing school, he worked as a diamond setter in Hatton Garden before being hired as a croupier at Charlie Chester’s Casino in SoHo, London. While employed there, he was offered a job at a casino in Freeport, Bahamas, and left London with only $300 in his wallet, but in a Rolls Royce. What was always described as a special time in his life, he would travel frequently, everywhere from South Beach. Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean Islands, and all the best cities in the US. In 1986, he officially moved to the States with his family, where he would live in Fort Lauderdale and West Virginia, before settling in Lexington, KY in 1988. He spent the remainder of his life, working 6 days most weeks, as a collectibles and antiques dealer, including works of art, literature, music, pop culture, and historical artifacts. He was certified SCUBA, and a member of the Cousteau Society, supporting the philosophy of underwater exploration and conservation. Most notably, he was one of the kindest, most genuine, and wickedly funny individuals in the whole world, and the universe feels a little darker without his light. He is survived by his partner of 20 years, Kiren Poindexter, of Lexington, Kentucky, and his beloved dog, Sugar; one daughter, Jade Ann Johnson (Robert) of Burnside, KY; three grandchildren he adored, Tyler, Averly, and Rylie Johnson; one brother, Graham Green (Linda) of Croydon, England; one niece and one nephew, Christopher and Jennifer Green of London, England; and one nephew Shannon Mounts Price of John’s Island, South Carolina.
A family memorial will take place at a later date in Miami, FL and London, England. All are invited to a dinner and a celebration of life on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 5:00 pm in Lexington, KY at Malones Prime Events and Receptions, 3373 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, KY 40502.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
Somerset Undertaking Company is entrusted with the arrangements of Stephen Howard Green.
October 8
Don Cook, Jr.
Don Cook, Jr., age 76, of Bronston died Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Don was a long time coal miner, avid fisherman, and loved square dancing. He was a US Army Veteran who served in Vietnam.
Funeral will be held at Hindman Funeral Services, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:00AM with Mark Cook and Tim Hall officiating. Burial at Mountain Memory Gardens at Hindman, KY
Visitation at the Chapel, Friday evening from 6:00-9:00PM with additional services at 7:00PM.
In lieu of flowers make donations to: Bevinsville First Baptist Church P.O. Box 175 Bevinsville, KY 41606
Arrangements by Hindman Funeral Services, Hindman, KY.
Michael Crutchman
Michael Allen Crutchman, age 72 of Somerset, Kentucky passed from this life on Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Michael was born on July 6, 1950 to Ralston and Theresa ( Ledbetter) Crutchman in Baltimore, Maryland.
Michael Is survived by his wife; Betty Jewell “BJ” (Southerland) Crutchman, stepdaughter; Tammy Wallace, his son; Michael Crutchman, stepdaughter; Christy Denney, daughter; Erica Crutchman and a brother Gary Donahoo, his special, and as he said, “His ONLY granddaughter” Kenisha (Domingo) Moreno and four grandsons; Allen Roy, Bryan Denney, Jordan Maybrier and Tyler Wheeler, as well as several great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Sharon Deleando, sister in law; Brenda Powell, and three brother in laws; Bill Southerland, Gary Southerland, and Larry Southerland.
Michael served his country for many years in the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines. He also served his community as a volunteer fireman and federal police officer. He was also employed by the Social Security Office and a corrections officer. In his free time he enjoyed trains, country music and spending time with his beloved wife.
Services for Mr. Crutchman are private.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pulaski Funeral Home in memory of Mr. Michael Allen Crutchman.
Pulaski Funeral home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Benny Ray Phelps
Benny Ray Phelps, age 79, of Somerset, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Green Hill Manor Rehab in Greensburg, Kentucky.
He was born on April 27, 1943, in Colo, Kentucky, to the late Bennie and Thelma Roark Phelps.
He is survived by one son, David and Melony Phelps of Nancy, Kentucky; one grandson, Dustin Wade Phelps; two sisters, Ruthella C. Phelps, of Somerset, Kentucky, and Helen “Joyce” Meece, of Crofton, Kentucky; a very special friend, Ruby Leidenheimer, of Somerset Kentucky, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four sisters, Anna Belle Phelps, Wilma L. Colyer, Lois Dean Meece, and Juanita Sue Muse.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
His funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Dunbar officiating. Burial will be at Mill Springs National Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #38 Honor Guard.
The family requests expressions of sympathy can be made to Wesley’s Chapel Cemetery Fund. Donations may be mailed to Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Benny Ray Phelps.
Larry Troxell
Larry Troxell, age 73, of Somerset, Ky passed away October 4, 2022. Southern Oaks Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.
Wilma Tucker
Wilma Jean Singleton Loeser Tucker, 91, of Somerset, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Somerset Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
She was born February 25, 1931 in Eubank; daughter of the late Bluford & Lelia Singleton. Ms Tucker worked as a registered nurse at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for over 30 years, then as Operating Room Supervisor until her retirement. After retiring as OR Supervisor, Ms Tucker founded the Senior Friends program for the hospital. Wilma also went on to help open The Highlands Assisted Living Facility where she was their first Director of Marketing. Ms Tucker was an active member of the DAR, volunteered with God’s Food Pantry and was a founding and active member of Grace Baptist Church.
She is survived by two grandchildren Shannon Stagg Kessinger and Jay Stagg; eight great-grandchildren, Riley, Kaden, Leah & Dylan Kessinger, Jarett & Jayce Simpson, Connor and Kay Ann Stagg; son-in-law, Jeff Stagg; cousin, Bruce Singleton; three nieces, Sue Losey, Janet Knight and Darla Shell; and treasured caregiver, Jane Rutherford.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Tucker, Sr., her daughter, Debra Stagg; and three brothers, Walter (Noylee), Wallace (Geneva) and Charles (Helen) Singleton.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Monday, October 10, 2022 at Grace Baptist Church with Bro. Bill Haynes officiating.
Burial will be in Eubank Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Grace Baptist Church and after 10 AM Monday, October 10, 2022 at the church until time for services.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
October 11
Quenton Albright
Quenton E Albright, 75 of Mims passed away Sunday October 2, 2022 in Titusville, FL. He was born in Somerset, KY to the late Dewey and Ruth Albright.
Quenton is survived by his son Eugene Albright (Kelly), daughter Jennifer Albright, grandchildren; heather, Ashley, Brittany, great grandchildren; Cayden, Lee, Dakota, Christina, Hunter and Levi, sisters Jeannie Todd (Billy), brother Danny Albright(Pearl). He was predeceased by his brother Gordon Albright, sister Gail Dugger and granddaughter Savannah. A service will be held in Florida. North Brevard Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jeanetta Chumbley
Jeannetta Chumbley, age 79, of Russell Springs, Ky passed away October 7, 2022. Southern Oaks Funeral Home are in charge of the arrangements.
Daniel DeCross
Daniel M. DeCross, 92, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
He was born in Aveleno, Italy on September 2, 1930; son of the late Arthur and Concetta (Soconny) DeCross. He retired as a marine engineer. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by his three sons, Daniel, Jr. & (Tina) DeCross of New Jersey, Douglas & (Maureen) DeCross of Rochester, NY., and David & (Judy) DeCross of Somerset; step-daughter-in-law, Hilda Wranovics of Palmyra, VA.; three sisters, Gloria Barbera of Spotswood, NJ., Renee LaRocca of Hamilton, NJ., and Jean Baiori of Monroe, NJ; a sister-in-law, Louise DeCross of Rochester, NY; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Agnes (Loch) DeCross; a stepson, John C. Wranovics; his parents; a brother, Arthur DeCross, Jr.; and a daughter-in-law, Barbara DeCross.
A funeral service will be held at 6 PM Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Phelps officiating.
The family will receive friends after 3 PM Tuesday, October 11, 2022 until time for services at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Inurnment will be in Moravian Cemetery in Staten Island, NY.
Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #38 Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Woodstock Community Center, Attention Stephen, Dan DeCross Memorial, 13215 Hwy 39, Somerset, KY, 42503.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Darrell Roberts
Darrell Roberts, 76, of Eubank, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He was born in Hazard, Kentucky on April 29, 1946; son of the late Burchel and Edna Stevens Roberts. He worked as a retired welder.
He is survived by a son, Travis Roberts of Eubank; two daughters, Dawn & (Dan, Jr.) Cothran of Texas, and Bobbi & (Jeremy) Golden of Indiana; brothers, James Roberts, Kenny Ray Roberts, and Burchel Jr. & (Michelle) Roberts all of Eubank, and George & (Lisa) Roberts of Hazard; sisters, Ernie & (Kenneth) Fields, Priscilla May, and Aileen Gilley all of Eubank; grandchildren, Trinitee, Nolan, Skyler, Gunner, Montana, Britaney, and Logan; a special friend, Elizabeth Morgan of Eubank; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Mullins Roberts; brothers, Woody Roberts, and Robert Roberts; sisters, Kathy Roberts, Mary Dick, and Margarett Hamilton.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Troy Roberts officiating.
Interment will be in Woodstock Cemetery.
The family will receive friends after 11 AM Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Jean Sewell
Jean P Sewell, age 95, passed away October 7, 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving family when she passed.
Jean was born on September 18, 1927 in Trenton, New Jersey. She lived in many places including New Jersey, New York City, Russo, KY, London and Somerset, KY as her parents were missionaries who brought the Gospel of Jesus Christ to many, many people.
Jean was saved at an early age, and she shared in her parent’s vision of spreading the “Good News” to everyone. She and her sisters (Barbara & Mary) often could be found singing, and showing flannel graph bible stories to children, which she continued doing when she taught Sunday School many years later.
Jean was a woman of great faith, and she loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a prayer warrior, and a great encourager. She lifted up in prayer, and sent thousands of cards over the years to those she felt needed an encouraging word, or just to know that someone cared. She taught Sunday School for many years, and also served in other positions in the church as well. She served the Lord faithfully and her heart’s desire was for everyone to accept the gift of salvation, and have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. The legacy of her parents became her legacy as well, and she continued to support missionaries all of her life.
Jean was a remarkable woman who lived her faith every day. She was a devoted wife, and a dedicated mother, who loved her children, and grandchildren with all her heart. She was loving, kind, thoughtful, and very compassionate to those in need. She was a Proverbs 31 woman in every way, and all who knew her were blessed by her loving spirit and faith. Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, but a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised (Proverbs 31:30).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul McCain Maines & Barbara Grace Kendall Maines, and her husband William F. (Bill) Sewell, her son Kenneth E. Sewell, and her sisters Barbara Maines Cool, and Mary Maines Ellison.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, William David Sewell (Teresa), Charles (Chuck) Sewell (Fern), two grandsons, Eric Travis Sewell (Delcare), and William Kendall Sewell, two great grandchildren, Erica Sewell, and Travis Sewell, and two great, great grandchildren, Lily and Violet. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, friends and neighbors who all loved her deeply. Her legacy of love and faith will continue long after her time on this earth.
A service celebrating the life of Jean Sewell will be held at Southern Oaks Funeral Home in Somerset, Kentucky on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am followed by the service at 12:00 noon, with Bro. Kevin Hampton officiating. Burial will be in Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her name to Potters Place Baptist Church, continued support of missionaries, or the Gideon Bible fund. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Jean P Sewell.
October 12
Ralph Bell
Ralph “Tootie” Bell, age 76, of Somerset, Ky passed away Oct. 7, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Judith Pittman
Judith M. Pittman, 78 of Bronston passed from this life on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
She was born on May 9, 1944 in Rinard (Wayne County), Illinois daughter of the late Carlyn and Melba Bissey Pittman. She was a graduate of Flora High School in Flora, Illinois and furthered her career as a Registered Nurse. She was a dedicated and compassionate health care worker until her retirement and was of the Christian Faith. Judith enjoyed traveling, gardening and growing beautiful flowers and spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving, kindhearted and caring person who was always willing to help others. Judith will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her wife; Priscilla Ziemba of Bronston, two daughters; Heather (Dewight) Baker and Sabrina (Mike) Phelps all of Bronston, four grandchildren; Kelsey (Damien) Hoskins, Destiny Baker, Hailey Baker and Alex Phelps, two great-grandchildren; Matthew Lewis and Kayden Baker, four brothers; Joe (Marana) Pittman of Lebanon, Ohio, Everett (Doris) Pittman of Raleigh, North Carolina, Jim (Nancy) Pittman of Seal Beach, California and Terry Pittman of Rinard, Illinois, several nieces, nephews and cousins along with her special fur babies; “Cindy Lou and Precious” and other relatives and friends.
In Accordance with Judith’s wishes, there will be a private Celebration of Life and Tree Planting Ceremony in her honor at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society, 179 Chris Street, Somerset, Kentucky 42501. You may offer condolences and sign the online register book at www.somersetundertaking.com
Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Judith M. Pittman.
Brenda Gail Shepherd
Brenda Gail Shepherd, 74, of Science Hill passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at the University of Louisville Jewish Hospital.
She was born January 1, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter of the late Lewis & Mary Irene (Harmon) Dalton. She worked as a loan officer for Tri-County Mortgage.
She is survived by a son, William Jared & (Alisha) Shepherd of Science Hill; a daughter, Billie Gail & (Ryan) Martin of Somerset; an adopted daughter, Wendy Smith Stewart of Garland Bend; a brother, Garry Lee Dalton of Science Hill; two grandchildren, Daniel Jay Young and Lilly-Ann Mikayla Young; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William “Bill” Shepherd; a daughter, Shannon Rae Simpson; four brothers, Ronald Lewis, Bobby Gerald, Timothy Wayne, and James Arthur Dalton; and a sister, Wanda Rae Sweeney.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 14, 2022, at the First Christian Church on Hwy 39 in Somerset with Bro. Charles Lucas officiating. The family will be receiving visitors at the church prior to services, starting at 10:00 AM.
Burial will be in Science Hill Cemetery.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
October 13
Gladys Mounce
Gladys Marie Pittman Mounce, age 96, of Nancy, KY, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center.
She was born on September 15, 1926 in Cains Store, KY to the late Achillus “Roe” Monroe Pittman and Rosetta “Rosie” Sumpter Pittman.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna Marie (Michael) Toby of Somerset and a son, Ricky Dean (Patty) Mounce of Georgetown whom she loved very much; and a sister, Ruth Turner.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bro. Howard L. Mounce, whom she married on July 16, 1946 and he preceded her on February 16, 2008; two sisters, Nellie Roy and Edith Jasper; two brothers, Joe Pittman and Raymond Pittman; four half-brothers, Delmer Sumpter, Oda Pittman, Shelvie Pittman and Columbus Pittman; and one half-sister, Bess Pittman Hines.
Gladys had a wonderful life. She loved her Lord and church and was a very dedicated minister’s wife always willing to help. She loved to cook and make pies and cakes. Many have been blessed by the food at their table. Gladys and Howard loved to hunt antiques and many know the fun they had. She would always tell her kids they would have fun selling all of those dishes one day and then start laughing.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 10:00am until 12:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will follow on Friday at 12:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Murrell Crockett and Bro. Barry Vaught officiating. Burial will be at Mill Springs National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Larry Pittman, Jeff Pittman, Ronnie Turner, Reece Turner, Clayton Littrel and Kevin Mounce. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Hines, Bruce Turner and Jimmy Fulcher.
The family requests no flowers, and that any donations be made to the Gideon Bible Memorial Fund, Hospice of Lake Cumberland or Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of Gladys Mounce.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Susanne Garland and her family who helped as caretakers and all the Nurses at Hospice of Lake Cumberland, whom the family could not have made it without their care.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Gladys Mounce.
October 14
Ray Burton
Ray Burton, 85, of Nancy, formerly of Eubank, passed from this life Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center, surrounded by his family with love.
Ray was born May 18, 1937. His parents were the late Floyd Burton & Bessie Mae Baston Burton, Eubank. He married his high school sweetheart 65 years ago, Shelva Vaught Burton on June 29, 1957, who survives. God blessed them with 3 (boys will be boys) sons. Surviving are Kenny (Mary Stein-Tyson), Chris (Donna), and Larry, deceased on April 28, 2013. Grandchildren, Kent (Ashley), Andrea (Josh), Brice (Beka), Mahala (Jordan), and Dylan. Great-grandchildren, Karson, Kendall, Allie, Brody, and Blayke, all surviving. A sister, Jean (Terry) Barker, sisters-in-law, Delores (Louie) Floyd, and Judy Vaught. Nephews, Tom Burton, Ronald & Kevin Barker and niece Minda Hudson, aunt, Helen Smith, 96 years of age, from Ohio. Ray leaves a lot of cousins and friends who have good memories to treasure.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Larry Burton; a brother, Ronald Burton; a sister, Joyce Burton; and a brother-in-law, Ronnie Vaught.
He worked in the masonry business, having his own company at one time until retirement. He loved riding horses in his younger days. He trained Tennessee walking horses after retirement for 10-12 years.
He was a Christian and a member of the Estesburg Church of Christ.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Ferlin Price officiating.
Burial will be in Science Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 10:00 AM Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank everyone who called, visited, and sent cards, the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and Hospice for Ray’s care the last few weeks, and also Morris & Hislope Funeral Home for their assistance.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Carl Farrington
Carl Dewayne Farrington, age 74, of Whitley City, KY, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his residence.
Carl was born on May 22, 1948 in Rock Falls, IL to the late Wayne Irwin Farrington and Elizabeth Nettie Ethel Brown Farrington.
He is survived by four sons, Jamie (Stacy) Farrington of Rock Falls, IL, Carlis Thompson of Oneida, TN, William (Katie) Farrington of Big Piney, WY and Bryan Farrington of Whitley City, KY; one daughter, Dakota Farrington of Georgetown, KY; three sisters, his twin, Carol (Louie) Ybarra of Tucson, AZ, Fran McAlonan of Quitman, TX, and Gayle Anderson of Morrison, IL; his grandchildren, Ciana, Dalton, Drake, Camden, Angela, Jonah, Aubrey, David, Judah, Titus, Ephraim, Selah, Aurora, Tirzah, Jachin, Tobias and Rhema.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by one son, Wayne Farrington; one brother, Irwin (Rusty) Farrington; and one sister, Lynn Farrington.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Carl’s Celebration of Life Service will follow on Friday at 2:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. William Farrington officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #38 Honor Guard.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Carl Farrington.
Catherine Joan Pierson
Catherine Joan Pierson, 65, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Karin Riley
Karin Riley, age 75, of Somerset, Ky passed away October 11, 2022. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
October 15
Scottie Jo Snell
Scottie Jo Snell, the daughter of Jacqueline Manis Snell and the late Clell Snell was born in Somerset, Kentucky on Wednesday, January 30, 1957 and she departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 having attained the age of 65 years. Survivors include her mother; Jacqueline Snell, her son, Shane (and Emily) Smith of Lexington, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Lilian (and Connery) Bailey of Georgetown, Kentucky and Chloe Smith of Lexington, Kentucky; one brother, Ronnie Snell and his longtime companion Pam Deniro both of Somerset, Kentucky; four sisters, Linda (and Murrell) Flynn, Robyn (and Mike) Stigall of Somerset, Kentucky, Jackie (and Dale) Smith of Eubank, Kentucky and Tammy (and Jimmy) Whitis of Somerset, Kentucky and a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who mourn her passing.
Other than her father, Scottie was also preceded in death by her husband, Rick Smith, and one daughter, Elizabeth Smith who died at birth. Scottie worked for several years as a Teachers Aide with Shopville School. She was a kind lady who loved life and kept her family close to her heart. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15th, 2022 at the Chapel of the Pulaski Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Nix officiating. Burial will follow in the Goodwater Cemetery. The family of Scottie Jo Snell will receive friends at the Pulaski Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time for services. Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family of Scottie Jo Snell.
October 18
Cecil Brinson
Cecil “Pete” Brinson, age 78, of Somerset, Kentucky passed from this life Friday, October 14, 2022 at Cumberland Nursing and Rehab.
Pete was born December 6, 1943 to Willie Brinson and Nannie Florence Brinson in White Lily, Somerset, Kentucky.
He was a member of Rock Lick Baptist Church, he enjoyed going to church, working in church, Sunday School Superintendent, building committee and trustee. Pete was a truck driver, he drove for Eagle Express and Eagle Carriers, a maintenance man, supervisor and worked for Lear Siegler. He enjoyed camping, working with metal, fabrication and was a skilled builder. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Nannie Brinson, brothers, Ernest Brinson, Arnold Brinson, Carvel Todd Brinson, Leo Brinson, Alonzo William “Billy” Brinson, Garland Brinson and Starland Brinson; sisters, Ginnie V. Brinson, Janet Woodall and Margaret Hall.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 59 ½ years, Joan Baker Brinson; sons, Stephen Michael Brinson of Lexington, Ky; Randall “Randy” Brinson of Somerset, Ky; grandchildren, Timothy Cooper Brinson, Raylan Cole Brinson and Jaylin Burton; great-grandchildren, Remi Harness and Krimsyn Harness; special daughter-in-law, Kiki Brinson; “like a son”, Nick Taylor; along with a host of friends and family to mourn his passing. Pete had may beloved nieces and nephews; to numerous to mention.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 5 p.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home.
Visitation will continue on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rock Lick Baptist Church with a funeral service to begin at 12 p.m. at the church with Pastor Brad Gover officiating. Burial will follow in Rock Lick Cemetery.
If preferred, donations can be made to the Rock Lick Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Cecil “Pete” Brinson.
Mary Dodson
Ms. Mary A. Dodson, age 85, daughter of Thomas & Hattie (Koger) Dodson, died Friday, Funeral Wednesday, 1 p.m. First Baptist Church of Monticello. ONLINE CONDOLENCES & INFO AT www.news-monticello.com
Shirley Huff
Shirley Jean Huff, age 86, of Burnside, Kentucky passed from this life Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her home.
Shirley was born on August 26, 1936 in Quinton, Kentucky to the late Lewis and Zelma Retherford Flynn.
She retired from Pulaski County School Systems of 20 years and later worked at Walmart Bakery for 7 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Burnside of 78 years and was President of her Sunday School Class. Mrs. Huff loved the Lord, going to church, spending time with her family, and cooking.
She was married to the late Curtis Huff of Burnside, Ky whom she married on July 28, 1953 in Trenton, Georgia; one son, Roger (Becky) Huff of Burnside, Ky; two daughters, Judy Smith of Burnside, Ky and Terry (Bobby) Bruce of Somerset, Ky; one special niece, Emma Branum of Burnside, Ky; six grandchildren, Shannon Smith, Shad (Jessica) Smith, Kyle Sadler (Stacey), Taryn (David) Seward, Amanda (Josh) Dennis, Angela (Chris) Randall; great-grandchildren, Cheyanne (Anthony) Smith, Gavin Smith, Paris Smith, Kriscelyn Randall, Adalynn Sadler, Avery Dennis, Jace Dennis, Landry Seward, Kennedy Seward, Leighton Seward, Kash Randall, and Kannon Randall; great-great granddaughter, Lorelei Delaney; step great grandchildren, Kyndal Butcher, Kaelyn Butcher, and Kobe Butcher; two special nephews, Lewis (Jeffa) Turner and Jimmy (Wanda) Flynn. Along with two special friends, Tammy Floyd and Barbara Wilson and a host of friends and family.
Four brothers deceased; Carrol Flynn, Arvin Flynn, Herman Flynn, Boyd Flynn and three sisters deceased; Lucille Young, Irene Flynn, and June Turner; along with a great granddaughter, Kamden Jo Randall.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Richard Christian and Bro. Jordan Burks officiating. Burial will follow in Burnside Cemetery. Kyle Sadler, Landry Seward, David Seward, Gavin Smith, Bobby Bruce, David Hall, and Jason Roberts will be serving as pallbearers. Shad Smith, Chris Randall, Kobe Butcher and Josh Dennis will be serving as honorary pallbearers.
The Huff family would like to thank Hospice of Lake Cumberland for their exceptional care, especially nurses, Debbie Hardwick and Mary Troxtle.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Shirley Jean Huff.
October 19
Georgia Stringer
Georgia Ruth Stringer, age 101, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Marietta, GA.
Georgia was born on January 11, 1921 in Grays, KY to the late Parks Brittain Davenport and Eliza McVay Davenport. She was a member of the Somerset Nazarene Church. Georgia was well known for being a seamstress and doing upholstery work. She was a Riveter in the Navy yards in Baltimore.
She is survived by one son, Thomas (Jodi) Stringer of Marietta, GA; one daughter, Joyce Gwyndolene Stringer Owens of Seminole, FL; one daughter-in-law, Kathy Stringer of Somerset; her grandchildren, Tonya Todd, Travis O’Bryan Owens, Tracey Mouring, Nicholas Stringer and Kyle Stringer; and her great grandchildren, Laren Nease, Braden Nease, Quinton Owens, Graylam Owens, Daigan Owens, Samuel Stringer, Christian Mouring and Toby Mouring.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Zearn Stringer, whom she married on June 10, 1940 in Harlan, KY and he preceded her on August 9, 2004; one son, Frank B. Stringer; her brothers and sisters, Bill Davenport, Maggie Findley, Jess Davenport, Hadly Davenport, Kathlene Hensley, Marie Asbury and Denver Davenport; one son-in-law, Anthony Owens; and one grandson-in-law, George Mouring.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will follow on Friday at 1:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. David Paddick Jr. officiating. Burial will be at Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Travis O’Bryan Owens, Nicholas Stringer, Kyle Stringer, Quinton Owens, Graylam Owens and Christian Mouring.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to the Pulaski County Alzheimer’s Center.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Georgia Stringer.
October 20
Barbara Gibson
Barbara E. Gibson, age 70, of Somerset, Kentucky passed from this life Monday, October 17, 2022 at Jean Waddle Care Center at Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
Barbara was born March 18, 1952 to Otis Oaks and Evelyn Hines Oaks in Somerset, Kentucky.
She formerly attended Highstreet Baptist Church and she loved people, dancing, a caretaker after she retired and a all around good person.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Evelyn Oaks, brothers, Michael Oaks, Tommy Oaks, Kevin Oaks and sister, Judy Brown.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Beth Ann Wood of Somerset, Ky; sisters, Deanna Hash, Pamela Tracy, Peggy Upton, Debbie (Gary) Campbell, Kimberly Oaks and brother, Jonathan Oaks. Grandchildren, Ross (Cheryl) Price, great-grandchildren, Jason Cole Price and Johnnie Carter Price; along with a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. with Bro. Scotty Nix officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Springs Cemetery in Monticello, Ky.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Barbara E. Gibson.
Dr. James D. Turpin
Dr. James “Jim” Donald Turpin, age 85, of Zebulon, GA, passed away October 16, 2022, at Piedmont-Newnan Hospital. Dr. Turpin was born in Woodstock, Kentucky, son of the late James Aaron Turpin and the late Sarah Petrey Turpin. He graduated from Somerset High School in 1955, attended Cumberland Junior College and then earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Eastern Kentucky University.
In the 1950s and 1960s, he taught 5th, 7th and 8th grade physical education and was also a coach at both the junior and high school levels. After earning his Master’s Degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, he became a Principal and Title I Director in Mason, Ohio. Dr. Turpin earned his Education Specialist Degree from Georgia State University and then his Doctorate Degree in Administration and Supervision from Nova University in 1976. He then became the Superintendent of Schools in Danville, Ohio.
After moving to Georgia, he became a Principal in the DeKalb County School System, and then in 1978, he moved his family to Zebulon where he was the Superintendent of the Pike County School System, retiring after 16 years. Dr. Turpin was a devoted educator for 38 years, serving as teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent.
He loved sports. In high school and college, he played basketball and baseball, and was inducted into his High School Hall of Fame in Somerset.
In later years, Dr. Turpin enjoyed golfing, attending sporting events and reading. For the last 40 years, he has been a member of the First Baptist Church of Zebulon. Prior to that, he was a member of High Street Baptist Church in Somerset.
In addition, to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Betty Turpin; son Barry Turpin, step-mother, Zella Turpin, brothers Gerald Turpin, Harold Turpin, Wayne Collins, Junior Collins, and Timmy Turpin and his sisters, Margie Turpin and Betty Foster.
He is survived by his wife: Judy Turpin; son and daughter-in-law: Shane and Bonnie Turpin; step-sons and wives: Jason and Chasity Porter and Tyrone and Mandy Porter; grandchildren and spouses: Alicen Turpin, Andrew Turpin, Audrey Turpin, Tristen Porter, Michael and Brittany Redding, Brittany and Eddie Oswald, and Gracie Middlebrooks; great-grandchildren: Brennen, Bryson, Briscoe, Aiden and Penelope; sisters and brothers-in-law: Juanita and Bob Wilkerson, and Lisa and David Phelps; brothers: Steve Turpin and David Turpin; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 19, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Blackmon and Pastor Matt Hinesley officiating. Burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery in Zebulon.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon, GA is assisting the family with arrangements.
October 21
Genevive Lovett
Genevieve Lovett, age 39, of Somerset, Ky passed away Oct. 17, 2022. Visitation: Oct.23 12-1. Funeral: 1 p.m. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Philip Piatt
Philip Nathaniel Piatt, 37, of Somerset, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
He was born on October 30, 1984 in Wilmington, OH; son of Wanda (Ruggles) Piatt and the late Edwin Brent Piatt, Sr. He owned and operated Piatt’s Tree Service.
He is survived by his mother, Wanda Ruggles Piatt; three sons, Mason Piatt, Taelor Piatt and Gabriel Piatt; a brother, Brent Piatt, Jr. & (Heather); two sisters, Tiffany Randolph & (Andrew), and Bethany Piatt; maternal grandmother, Doris Jarrell & (William); nieces and nephews, Arabella Randolph, Arreya Randolph, JonBrent Piatt, Sean Piatt, and Kaylee Piatt; two uncles, Marlin Duane Piatt, William Ruggles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Brent Piatt, Sr.; maternal grandfather, William Ruggles; paternal grandparents, William and Garnet Piatt.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Brent Piatt, Jr. officiating.
Burial will be in Eubank Cemetery.
Visitation will be from after 11 AM Saturday, October 22, 2022 until time for services at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
Virginia Stuart
Virginia Stuart, 78, of Somerset, Kentucky passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022
Visitation will be Friday, October 21, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday October 22, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
October 22
Margaret Hood
Margaret Jean Hood, age 96, peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 surrounded by loved ones.
Margaret was born on February 25, 1926 to the late John and Martha Dicks in Terre Haute, IN. After Margaret graduated from Central Catholic High School, she worked at Citizens Telephone Company. She married Johnny Hood and they embarked on an exciting Military life, traveling the world, living in many places but eventually settled later in life in Somerset, KY. Never one to miss an opportunity to enjoy her surroundings, Margaret joined the Newcomers Club, The Lake Cumberland Loon hiking club, The Square Dance Club, and was an avid photographer and reader. She even returned to college in her 50’s to study Art while living in Los Angeles. Margaret loved to play cards with her friends, had a fabulous sense of humor and always taught us it was never too late to seize the day, and proved it by becoming a Christ follower at age 94.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents; her husband; son, Bradford; and sisters, Helen Hoskinson, Fran Allen, and Mildred Scott; brother, John Dicks. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Hood-Thurman; sister, Dorothy Scott and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Margaret will be buried with her husband at Mill Springs National Cemetery on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
An open house gathering will be on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 4175 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503 from 12:00 – 2:00pm for anyone that would like to drop by.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Margaret Hood.
Norman Tomlinson
Norman Paul Tomlinson, son of the late Oliver and Ida Fulcher Tomlinson, was born on Sunday, March 11, 1934 and he departed this life on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 having attained the age of 88 years. He was united in marriage to Patsy Aker Tomlinson, she preceded him in death. Survivors include; two children, Brian (and Paula) Tomlinson of Florahome, FL and Beth (and Dean) Hays of Bowling Green, KY; a special niece, Brandy Walters of Somerset, KY and other special relatives, Todd Pittman and Carlie Pittman of Somerset, KY. Other than his parents and his wife, he was also preceded in death by; three brothers, Charlie C., Oscar, and Robert Tomlinson, and three sisters, Ona A. Baker, Carlie Coomer and Pauline Fowler. Norman was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky where he received an associate degree in Law Enforcement. He served as a dedicated member of the Somerset City Police Force for more than 20 years, and he was a member of the Langdon Street Baptist Church where he was active as long as his health would permit. He was also an Army Veteran having served three years in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a very patriotic person who loved his God, His Country and his family with all of his heart. He leaves a host of relatives and friends who mourn his passing.
A funeral service will be held Monday, October 24th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of the Pulaski Funeral Home with Dr. James Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Mill Springs National Cemetery. The family of Mr. Norman Tomlinson will receive friends at the Pulaski Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 24th until time for services. In lieu of flowers the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.
October 25
Courtney Adkins
Courtney “Coco” Farrah Adkins, age 44, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
Courtney was born on June 25, 1978 in Somerset, KY to the late Cecil B. Morrow and Connie Coner Morrow. She was raised in Burnside and was a 1996 graduate of Southwestern High School. Courtney attended Barnesburg Baptist Church. She was the Office manager for Brummett Family Dentistry. Courtney loved to read and go shopping. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband, Christopher Adkins, whom she married on September 19, 1998 at Burnside First Baptist Church; one son, Benjamin Adkins of Somerset; one sister, Christie Ballou (Robbie Eldridge) of Somerset; mother-in-law, Doris Adkins of Somerset; father-in-law, Terry (Ruby) Adkins of Nancy; brother-in-law, Jason Adkins of Nancy; her aunts and uncles; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Along with her parents, Cecil and Connie Morrow, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cecilia “Ceci” Morrow-Meade; and her paternal and maternal grandparents.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10:00am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Jordan Burks officiating. Burial will be at Burnside Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Aaron Petrey, Jason Adkins, Aaron Mills, Mike Harris, Shane Morrow and Jason Hensley.
A memorial has been established in memory of Coco to the American Cancer Society and memorial donations can be left at or mailed to Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441 Somerset, KY 42502.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Courtney Adkins.
Patricia Ann Jasper Bray
Patricia Ann Jasper Bray, age 70 of Eubank, Kentucky, passed from this life on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the UK Chandler Hospital in Lexington.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in the Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral Home with funeral services to be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Southern Oaks Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Patricia Ann Jasper Bray.
Hattie Molee Carroll
Hattie Molee Carroll, daughter of the late Halbert Smith and Mabel Keeney Smith Abbott, was born at Somerset, Kentucky on Sunday, November 13, 1921 and she departed this life on Thursday, October 20th, 2022 having attained the age of 100 years.
She was united in marriage to Rev. Warren Carroll who preceded her in death following 74 years of marriage.
Survivors include; two sons, Jim (and Sue) Carroll of Punta Gorda, Florida and Danny (and Kathy) Carroll of Somerset, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Michelle (and Rob) Lance, Jay (and Sondra) Carroll and Jimmy Dan (and Jasie) Carroll; six great grandchildren, Madison Belzer, Dale Belzer, Kenny (and Kaitlin) Carroll, Alex (and Angie) Becker, Megan Carroll, and Mollee Belle Carroll; two great great granddaughters, Phoebe Carroll, and Mitzi Carroll; one sister, Joan Murphy and one Aunt, Elizabeth Hall.
Other than her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sam and Lola Carroll; a sister Lillian Carroll and a brother, Tom Smith.
Mrs. Carroll worked for many years as a seamstress for Palm Beech Manufacturing. She enjoyed gardening and quilting and was a long standing member of the Langdon Street Baptist Church where she was active as long as her health would permit. She was a very devoted Christian wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and she leaves a host of relatives and church family who both mourn her passing and celebrate her home going.
The family of Mrs. Hattie Molee Carroll want to acknowledge and are forever grateful for all caregivers for the tremendous care and compassion given to Mrs. Carroll during this time.
A funeral service for Hattie Molee Carroll will be held at 11:00 a.m Wednesday, at the Chapel of the Pulaski Funeral Home with Dr. James Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Mill Springs National Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. Carroll will receive friends at the Pulaski Funeral Home from 5 to 7 pm. Tuesday, October 25th and after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday October 26th until time for services.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored in assisting the family of Mrs. Hattie Molee Carroll.
Claudietta Colliver
Claudietta Colliver, age 85, of Somerset, Ky passed away Oct. 24, 2022. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
James Russell Dick
James Russell Dick, 56, of Science Hill, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He was born on March 3, 1966 in Somerset; son of Hazel (Thurman) Dick and the late Russell Leroy Dick. He was an entrepreneur and most known to the community for his involvement in the Carl Dick Grocery Store, a Science Hill tradition for nearly three-quarters of a century. James was a funeral director and co-owner at both Morris & Hislope Funeral Home, and Pulaski Funeral Home where he worked along side the staff daily to help local families through one of life’s most difficult times. James had interest in various other ventures throughout the years. He was a member of the Citizen National Bank — Science Hill Branch Advisory Board. In his younger years he enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family, and seamlessly working around the clock. He was a charismatic man with a business mind like no other. Most of all, he was known for never telling a story that wasn’t true.
He is survived by his mother; aunts, Margie Holt and Grace Hougland; uncle, Benny Thurman; cousin, Brian Holt and a host of cousins too numerous to mention; special friends, Robert Fletcher and Lois Cooper; and his god-daughter, Grayson Fletcher.
He is preceded in death by his father.
He will be remembered and greatly missed by countless people throughout the community. Few lives were untouched by his kindness and generosity throughout his many well-lived years.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bros. Charles Hoskins, Bill Ponder, David Green, Ed Massey, and Dr. Curtis Sellers officiating.
Burial will be in Science Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be given in memory of James R. Dick, to one of these organizations, The Science Hill Garden Club, P.O. Box 186, Science Hill, KY 42553, The American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852-3914 or The Union Church of Christ, 3146 Stilesville South Rd., Science Hill, KY 42553.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is saddened with the loss and honored to assist with funeral arrangements for James.
Danny Hall
Charles Danny Hall, 74, of Somerset, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Janice Herrin
Janice Herrin, age 77, of Somerset, Ky passed away Oct. 23, 2022. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Samuel Jones
Samuel Jones, age 90, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center.
Samuel was born on April 25, 1932 in Knox County, KY to the late Della Howard Jones and Sam T. Jones. He graduated from Knox Central High School in 1950. Samuel served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954.
Upon returning from service he attended college at Sue Bennett College, London, KY and the University of Kentucky where he earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master’s of Science degree. While in college he was a member of the Sigma Xi Honorary Fraternity. After graduation he spent his career as a banker in North Carolina and Virginia. He was Executive Vice President of Valley of Virginia Bankshares in Winchester, VA at the time of his retirement. With a love of nature and farming his avocation was owning and managing a beef cattle operation with a 400 acre farm and a herd of beef cattle. He enjoyed civic and community activities serving as President of the Northern Virginia 4H Center at Front Royal Virginia. During its inception he was the leader of a fundraiser which led to him receiving the nickname, “The Six Million Dollar Man”. He served as President of the Winchester/Frederick County Chamber of Commerce for two terms, he was Chairman of the Finance Committee and taught Sunday school at Braddock Street United Methodist Church, he served on the Wayside Foundation Board, the United Fund Committee, Lord Fairfax Community College Agronomy Board, and was a member of the Winchester, VA Lions Club. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and hunting in his free time.
After graduation from college he married Pauline Girdler Jones of Eubank in 1958. They are the proud parents of Pastor Samuel Kemp Jones (Ann) of Oshkosh, WI. They have one grandson, Riley Carlton Jones.
After retirement the Jones’ moved to Somerset, KY in 2003 where he was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Glen Gover Sunday school class. He was a member of the Somerset Fitness Center Board of Directors, and he continued to enjoy golf and other sports activities. He was an avid Wildcats fan.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Rev. Samuel Kemp Jones, daughter-in-law, Ann and grandson, Riley Carlton Jones of Oshkosh, WI, one brother, Willard Jones of Somerset, KY, and one sister-in-law, Shirley Tetters Jones of Indianapolis, IN. He is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews and a host of friends and relatives who mourn his passing.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at First United Methodist Church in Somerset.
His funeral service will follow on Wednesday at 1:00pm at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Chris Basil officiating. Burial will be at Mill Springs National Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #38 Honor Guard.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland or the First United Methodist Church.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Samuel Jones.
Carolyn Liter
Mary Carolyn Hall Heaton Liter, age 86, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Lexington Country Place.
Carolyn was born on December 14, 1935 in Lexington, KY, the daughter of the late Solly Walker Hall and Leola Dedman Hall. Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, James Louis Liter. She is survived by her son, William Walker (Vivian Jean) Heaton of Versailles and daughter, Sarah Lee (Stephen) Auvenshine of Paris; grandchildren, Katelyn Elizabeth (Jacob) Edgar, Christopher Stephen (Lauren) Auvenshine and William Walker Heaton II; great grandchild, Lily Kate Auvenshine.
Carolyn lived in Kentucky, Florida, Alaska and Missouri. Kentucky was always home, but Alaska was her favorite. She was an avid dog lover, an accomplished seamstress, and well known for her needlework. Carolyn was very generous with her time and talents, donating hundreds of quilts and afghans to many different charities.
The family will hold a private funeral service at Camp Nelson per Carolyn’s wishes.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Carolyn Liter.
Shirley Sapp
Shirley Jean Parrott- Sapp of Eubank, passed away suddenly on October 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Corbin Hospital at the age of 87. Born June 23, 1935, in Louisville, Kentucky. Shirley is the daughter of the late Harry Sanders Parrott born 1904, in Campbellsville, Kentucky, and Minnie Mae Combs-Parrott, born in Eddyville, Kentucky 1914.
Shirley married Ralph E. Sapp on October 1, 1952. Together, they had six children Dianne Sapp- Bennett (and Lee Bennett) of Indiana, Neta Sapp-Brock (and Dwayne) of Nancy, Brenda Sapp- Lowery (and Roger) of Somerset, Marsha Lynn Sapp-Mayfield (and Robert) of Eubank, Janet Sapp-Faw, of Waynesburg, and Michael Sapp (and Bonnie) of Somerset.
For many years, Shirley was a homemaker and worked as an Avon sales representative. She enjoyed collecting dolls and always enjoyed a good laugh. Though separated in 1940 at the age of 5 due to an illness of her parents, she and her two sisters were placed in an orphanage, in Louisville Kentucky. Shirley would frequently reminisce about her two sisters later in life who she would try very hard to keep in her memory; Mary Ann and Glenda Joyce, but unfortunately would not be able to reconnect with them in this life.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Marsha Sapp Mayfield, and son Michael Sapp, along with grandchildren; Stephanie Turpin, John Sutton, Evan Sutton, Michelle Brock-Bramble, Matthew Brock and Kayla Sapp. Shirley also leaves behind several great grandchildren.
The family also wishes to recognize Shirley’s best friend in her later years, Daisy “Duke” Hicks of Jellico, TN who was her best friend that cut up with her to make those nursing home days better.
Visitation will be Monday October 24, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home from Noon-1:30pm with graveside service at 2pm. Burial will be at Lakeside Memorial Gardens, Somerset.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Shirley Sapp.
October 26
Gregory Ramsey
Gregory Neal Ramsey, 49, of Somerset, KY, passed away on October 23, 2022.
He was born on August 17, 1973 to his parents James A. & Barbara Love Ramsey.
He is survived by his parents; one son, James Daulton Ramsey & (Amanda Bullock); one daughter, Clare-Marie L. Ramsey; and their mother, Montie Daulton; one sister, Shelly & (Scott) Tomlinson; two nephews, Mason S. and Noah R. Tomlinson; his aunts, Susan Ramsey Wilson, Marlene Baker & (Keith Sims), Carolyn Davis, and Shirley & (Fred) Southwood. He had many cousins, including a special cousin, Cathy C. Merrick.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, W.R. and Ethel Love; and paternal grandparents, James B. and Mary E. Ramsey.
Greg enjoyed working with home construction projects. He was proud of his children and their accomplishments. He was loved by his family and friends. He was of the Christian faith and attended Community Harvest Church of God, where he played bass guitar.
In lieu of flowers the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Community Harvest Church of God — 200 Empire Dr. Somerset, Kentucky 42501.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Perkins officiating.
Burial will be in Somerset Cemetery.
The family will receive friends after 11 AM Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Pulaski Funeral Home until time for services.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Thomas Travillian
Thomas Travillian, age 64 of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Missouri Baptist Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 in the Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral Home with funeral services to be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Bro. Randy Weaver officiating. Burial will be in Southern Oaks Cemetery.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Thomas Travillian.
October 27
Charlie Price
Charlie Price, age 73, of Somerset, Ky passed away Oct. 24, 2022. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Katharyn Martin
Mrs. Katharyn Jasper “Kathy” Martin, age 70, of Somerset, died Tuesday, October 25, She was born in the Mintonville Community on September 26, 1952 daughter of Elmer & Grace (Wallace) Jasper. She was a Christian Lady, Church Pianist, and Sunday School Teacher. She retired from Oakwood. She was an avid Genealogist, In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Gladys Ard, Jessie Waddle, Ruby Delk, Jimmie Jasper, Hazel Wesley, Jack Jasper & Willard Jasper all of whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her Husband, Larry R. Martin of Somerset, whom she wed on October 11, 1974, step-daughter, Gina Gibson of Lexington, sister, Margaret (Jasper) “Patty” James of Eubank, many Nieces & Nephews.
The Funeral Service will be Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home in Science Hill. Visit after 12 noon Saturday. Burial in the Woodstock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Woodstock Cemetery, Hospice of Lake Cumberland or Mintonville Cemetery.
New’s Monticello Funeral Home in Monticello, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. ONLINE CONDOLENCES & INFO AT www.news-monticello.com.
Jimmy Sandusky
Jimmy Ray Sandusky, age 79 of Windsor, KY, passed away on October 25th, 2022. He was born in Casey County, KY July 28, 1943, and was the son of the late Ollie Gibson. Jimmy served in the US Navy and was a retired truck driver of 47 years.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Richards Sandusky; a son Ray (Jessica) Sandusky; grandson Calvin James Sandusky; brothers Al (Gail) Sandusky, Onie (Judy) Gibson, Danny (Linda) Gibson, Gary Gibson, and David (Susan) Gibson; and sisters Judy (Jerry) Stephens and Marilyn Mays.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, October 28, 2022 in the chapel of the Nancy Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm in the Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Joseph Warren officiating.
Burial will be in the Mills Springs National Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post #38.
Pallbearers will be: Tony West, Carson Gibson, Jared Gibson, Matt Robertson, Scott Lewis, Odus Morgan and Don Tarter.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests to send donations to The Gideons International or St. Jude.
Nancy Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements of Jimmy Ray Sandusky.
James Warren
James Norman Warren, age 90, of Burnside, Kentucky passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. He was born January 1, 1932 in Livingston, Tennessee to the late James William and Bidie(Nelson) Warren.
James is survived by his loving wife Alma who he married on July 5th, 1958 and they had 65 wonderful years together. He is also survived by his children, James William Warren and Anita (Warren) Smith, five grandchildren; Julie Warren, Jillian Bohannon, Michael Thomeczek; Tate Smith and Paige Warren, as well as three great grandchildren, Alex Warren, Jaylen Bohannon and Oliver Smith. As well as a host of friends and family who mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bidie Warren, a daughter; Cynthia Thomeczek, his brothers; Earl Warren, Clitus Warren, and Bill Warren as well as a sister; Magdaline Armstrong.
James proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He liked working in the garden. He was a very special husband, father and grandfather. He was given a good life by the Lord and was a member of Walkers Chapel Baptist Church. He will be deeply missed.
A funeral service for Mr. James Warren will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, October 28, 2022 in the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time for services.
Burial will follow in the Blue John Cemetery.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.
October 28
Eudean Reeves
Eudean Reeves, age 81, of Monticello, Ky passed away Oct. 26, 2022. Private memorial will be held at a later date. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Bob Whitis
Robert Lee “Bob” Whitis, age 76, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Baptist Health Lexington.
Bob was born on July 9, 1946 in Somerset, KY to the late James A. Whitis and Mary Bell Goff Whitis. He was an avid UK Basketball fan and enjoyed buying and selling cars. He liked good food and enjoyed his sweets. Bob loved spending time with his family, the Christmas season and going to Gatlinburg. He especially enjoyed listening to his wife’s singing group, The Unlimited. Most of all, Bob loved his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Farmer Whitis, whom he married on October 10, 1968 in Lexington, KY; one son, Scott (Amy) Whitis of Somerset; one daughter, Missy (Mark) Boyd of Lexington; grandchildren, Cody (Kaylee) Boyd, Emily Whitaker and Zach (Jessica) Whitis; three great grandchildren, Carter Boyd, Lakynn Baber and Kipp Baber; two brothers, Harold Whitis of Somerset and James (Ernestine) Whitis of Somerset; three sisters, Margaret Poindexter of Somerset, Paulette Murphy of Somerset and Mary Lee Mink of Mt. Vernon; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Edwin Whitis, Carl Whitis and Herbert Ray Whitis; and five sisters, Maxine Johnson, Pearl Hall, Lena McQueen, Edna Floyd and Viola Pike.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
His funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 1:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Lawson officiating. Burial will be at Barnesburg Cemetery.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Bob Whitis.
Scotty Woodall
Scotty Lee Woodall, age 54, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home.
Scotty was born on May 13, 1968 to Andrew Lee Woodall and Thelma Josephine Pitman Woodall in Somerset, Kentucky.
He was of the Baptist faith and was a maintenance worker for KY Fair and Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky. He enjoyed hotrods, drawing, gardening and listening 50’s music.
Scotty was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eli and Dora Pitman; John and Bertie Woodall; aunts, Frances Slavey, Marie Taylor, Betty Woodall, Helen Woodall, Ruby Dykes and Hazel Rose, uncles, Bobby Pitman, Alonzo Woodall, John Woodall, James Woodall and Orville Slavey.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, Andrew and Thelma Woodall; his wife, Schelia Kaye Williamson Woodall; brother, Brandon Eli (Bobbie Jo) Woodall of AL; sister, Julie Renee (Raymond Todd) Marr of Louisville, Ky; aunts, Katherine (Louis) Woodall of Somerset, Ky; Evelyn (Mike) Hardwick of Bronston; Velva (Wayne) Whitis of Eubank, Ky; Loretta (Stan) Neff of IN; Janet (Phillip) Gastineau of Eubank, Ky; BrendaWoodall of Louisville, Ky; Anita Woodall of TN; nephews, Donte Marr and Dustin Marr and nieces, Mia Marr and Stella.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 5 p.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Greg Haynes officiating. Burial will follow in Ringgold Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scotty Lee Woodall Memorial Fund. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Scotty Lee Woodall.
October 29
Dorothy Bush
Dorothy Ann Oakley Bush, daughter of the late Samuel Young Oakley Sr. and Wilma Miller Oakley was born January 1st, 1936 and she departed this life on October 20 , 2022 having attained the age of 86 years. She was united in marriage to Jesse Bush on May 27th, 1957 in Miami, Florida. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include; five children, Deborah (and John) Gallagher, Jr. of Bronston, KY, Kathy (and Eric) Matthews of Gaffney, South Carolina, Tim Bush of Busy, Kentucky, Rita Kelso of West Chester, Ohio, and Nicholas (and Ginny) Bush of Somerset, Kentucky; 16 grandchildren, John (and Sandra) Gallagher of Monticello, KY, Sam Gallagher of Las Vegas, Nevada, Ann (and Jamie) Corder of Somerset, Kentucky, Crystal Bush of Somerset, Kentucky, Jessica Poole of Richmond, Kentucky, James (and Susan) Bush of Decatur, Georgia, Daniel (and Cheryl) Bush of Cumming, Georgia, Kayra (and Jonathon) Campbell of Hyden, Kentucky, Cody Bush, and Anthony Gayheart both of Hazard, Kentucky, Brianna Bush, Brandie Bush, Lillian Bush all of Busy, Kentucky, and Olivia Alexander, Jeremiah and Annabelle Bush all of Somerset, Kentucky; 23 great grandchildren, Kayla (and Tyler) Burke, Jaxon Gallagher, Jake Corder, Autumn Phelps, Abigail Weldon, Ayden Bush, Jayden Manuel, Jayson Bush, Jaycob and Darius Poole, Abigail, Alessa and Allie Bush, Wyler and Alaric Combs, Jensen, Jolene and Penelope Campbell, Charlie Bush, Tyler Valentor, Skyler Richardson, Khloe and Aubrey; three great great grandchildren, Laney, Brayden, and Bennett Burke; three brothers, James(and Robyn) Oakley, Steve (and Kerri) Oakley, and Danny and Rhonda) Oakley; three sisters, Sandy Dulaney, Colleen McMahan, and Sue (and Don) Fisher; one sister-in-law, Pam Oakley and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives who mourn her passing.
Other than her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by; three brothers, Sam Oakley, Jr., Milton Oakley, and Thomas Oakley; two brothers-in-law, Bill McMahan and Jim Dulaney; one sister, Jean Lawson; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Oakley and Evelyn Oakley; one granddaughter, Jessica Richardson and one great great grandson, Bentley Cole Burke.
Dorothy was a wonderful mom and grandmother, she loved spending time with her family. She was also a retired Ohio Bell Telephone operator. Dorothy was the first president of the Jimmy Dean Fan Club and she loved country music. She also enjoyed gardening, bowling and watching UK Basketball games.
A funeral service for Dorothy Bush will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 at the Pulaski Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Clark officiating. Burial will follow in the Mill Springs National Cemetery at Nancy, Kentucky.
The family of Dorothy Bush will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 1st until time for services. Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family of Dorothy Ann Oakley Bush.
Jonathon Daulton
Jonathon Daulton, son of the late Daniel and Bonnie Bellamy Daulton was born April 12, 1983 and he departed this life on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky having attained the age of 39 years.
Survivors include two sons, Justin Daulton of Louisa, Virginia, and River Daulton of Waynesburg. Kentucky, one daughter, Remi Daulton of Waynesburg, Kentucky; his special companion, Ashley Robinson of Waynesburg, Kentucky; two brothers, Robert J. Cline of Fallbrooke, California, and Dustin Daulton of Nancy, Kentucky; and one sister, Angela Loveless of Somerset, Kentucky.
Jonathon enjoyed breaking horses, hunting and fishing. He was a kind and loving father, and brother, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He leaves a host of other relatives and friends who mourn his passing.
The family of Jonathon Daulton will receive friends at the Pulaski Funeral Home on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
A graveside service will follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. Monday at Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Pulaski Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Charles Danny Hall
Charles “Danny” Hall, 74, of Somerset, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born on September 12, 1948, in Somerset; son of the late Charles Victor and Mary Mageline Hall; grandson of the late Carson and Hester Dalton. His father-in-law and mother-in-law were the late Ivan and Leaetta (Jones) Baugh.
He was united in marriage to Vicki (Baugh) Hall, who survives. A marriage lasting 53 years. He was Blessed with 2 children, Melissa Anne & (Dana) Patrick of Trenton, OH, and Philip Charles & (Jayetta) Hall of Eubank, KY. Grandchildren are Dalton Wayne Patrick, who is serving in the Navy in the state of Washington, soon to be deployed for 6 months, Victoria “Tori” Rose Patrick, and Jonathan James Patrick, both of Trenton, OH, and Bryson & Noah Hall of Eubank, KY, and a granddaughter, the late Whitney Renee Patrick.
Danny’s siblings are, Shirley & (Gary) Wesley of Science Hill, Kathy “Kay” Stringer of Eubank, Judy Hammond & (the late Gale Hammond) of Science Hill, Kevin & (Patti) Hall of Newnan, GA, Ronnie & (Linda) Hall of London, KY, and Roger & (Mary) Hall of Science Hill, KY. Sister-in-law, Shirley Spears & (the late James G Spears) of Cinti. Brother-in-law, Ricky & (Kay) Baugh of Eubank, KY. An aunt, Helen Hall of Science Hill, KY. He was Blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Danny was a kind man that loved the Lord. He was an active member of the Buncombe Baptist Church of Eubank since 1966, serving as one of their Deacons. He was an active member of the Gideons International, serving since 1995. He was the Somerset North Camp Gideon Card Chairman for many years. As part of the Gideons International, Danny and Vicki attended many International Conventions in Nashville, TN, Chicago, IL, Charlotte, NC Birmingham, AL, Atlanta, GA, Louisville, KY, and Kansas City, KS. He also attended various International State Conventions in Lexington, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Northern Kentucky, and Louisville, KY. He was a Kentucky Colonel. He participated in the Young at Heart Program at First Baptist Church, enjoying the trips and adventures. Fun times were had by the games with June Waters, our organizer. Danny also enjoyed playing Rook with several different friends.
In his military career, he served with the United States Army, receiving the rank of E4. His basic training was at Fort Knox, KY and his AIT training was at Fort Polk, LA. He served his country proudly in Vietnam, receiving the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksman (M-14 Rifle), and the Sharpshooter (M16-Rifle). He was in Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC prior to his discharge, recovering from wounds received in Vietnam. Years later, he took great joy to be part of the Honor Flight to Washington, DC to tour the Vietnam Wall and other sights in the DC area.
He was employed by Winn-Dixie for 37 1/2 years, serving as co-manager.
Danny and Vicki loved to travel. Some of those travels included 2 trips to the Holy Land, Italy, an Alaskan Cruise, Family Vacation on a Disney Cruise, Disney World, Gospel Cruise to Hawaii, Singing at Sea Gospel Cruise to the Bahamas, 2 other trips to Hawaii, and numerous trips to Florida, Myrtle Beach, California, and the Grand Canyon. Danny enjoyed attending the Lake Cumberland Area Development District with Director Brian McGaha. In years past, Danny and Vicki traveled with the Macedonian Missionary Services to help construct buildings for Baptist Churches in Las Vegas, NV, Fresno, CA, and Arkansas.
He was a member of Senior Friends with Arlene Mofield at Lake Cumberland Medical Hospital and Silver Sneakers with Jenny White at Rocky Hollow. Life-long friends include Barbara & Linton Hubble, Sandy & Gene Burton, Rhonda & Don Bloomer, and Debbie & Pat Wilson.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ronnie Hall, Kevin Hall, Matt Stringer, Dalton Patrick, Jake Spears, Robert, Richard, Rodney, Tyler, and Andrew Baugh.
Honorary pallbearers are Bryson & Noah Hall and Jonathan Patrick.
The family has requested expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to The Gideons International.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Kenny Daulton officiating.
Burial will be in the Mill Springs National Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris and Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Murial Morrow
Murial Morrow, 83, of Fayetteville, GA, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Norma Phelps
Norma Phelps, age 52, departed this life Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Hospital.
She was born December 27, 1969 in Middletown, Ohio to James and Cecila Carroll.
Norma was united in marriage to Vinson Phelps on January 23, 1986 , to this union, three sons were born.
Norma leaves behind to mourn her passing, her husband of 37 years; Vinson Phelps, her three sons; Vinson Leonard Phelps, Dale Anthony Phelps and Tyler James Phelps, as well as her two sisters; Helen Crawford and Christy Wood.
She is preceded in death by Her parents; James and Cecila Carroll,and a brother Terry Dale Carroll.
She was a wonderful mother who loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was also an animal lover and enjoyed flowers and nature. Norma is deeply missed by her husband and family.
A celebration of Norma’s life will be held at a later date.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.
Phyllis Wilson
Phyllis Wilson, age 66, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life Thursday, October 27, 2022 at UK Hospital in Lexington.
Phyllis was born on January 19, 1956 to Thomas Winston Ralph and Mary Alene Harper Ralph in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was of the Baptist faith, member of Canaan Baptist Church and she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, vacationing with her family and gospel music. She cherished her family.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Winston and Mary Alene Ralph, daughter, Christina Kay Wilson, brother, Larry Ralph and sister, Romona Ralph.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Darrell Wilson, sons, Darrell Wilson Jr. (Jacki) of Memphis, IN; Daniel (Rachel) Wilson of Somerset, Ky; brothers, Carl Lee (Diane) Ralph of Louisville, Ky; David (Sandy) Ralph of Louisville, Ky; grandchildren, Andrew Stewart Wilson, Audrey Marie Wilson and Miriam Faith Wilson.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 12:30 p.m. with Bro. Brian Plants officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Phyllis Wilson.
