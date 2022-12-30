Matthew Vargas, 10, wasn’t expecting to turn into a mummy on his field trip to the San Antonio Museum of Art this month, but veteran docent Roger “Jolly Roger” Huff had other plans.
Huff instructed Matthew, a Great Hearts Monte Vista fifth-grader, to lie on a bench next to an Egyptian sarcophagus that predated him by about 4,000 years. Arms crossed over his abdomen, his tongue sticking out, he played the part in front of a delighted group of his peers.
It was only their first field trip since the school year began.
Increased costs, a shortage of bus drivers, difficulties finding chaperones and the usual complications of syncronizing these immersive experiences with Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, or TEKS, guidelines placed them among the last educational touchstones to return to normal after the pandemic.
School visits have been picking up, but are roughly at 60 percent of the pre-pandemic numbers that SAMA, the DoSeum, the McNay Art Museum and the Witte Museum used to see.
“Now, I will sprinkle you with salt,” said Huff, miming the mummification process.
He “wrapped” Matthew in imaginary cloth and wove in the imaginary “prized possessions.” Laughs abounded from the group. Matthew struggled to keep from smiling.
“Mummy, rise up!” ordered Huff, his masterpiece complete.
The most interesting part, fun aside, was learning about socioeconomic imbalance, Matthew said.
“If you were poor, it was rare to get a tomb and rare to get cloth to get wrapped,” he said. “I found it fascinating how some people don’t get a tomb. I feel like all people should get tombs.”
It was his first visit to the museum, but Matthew promised to return for a superhero exhibit he didn’t have enough time to take in.
A retired special education professional who once worked with students with behavioral disorders, Huff has been looking for fun ways to reach kids at SAMA for more than a decade.
“When you learn to be a docent, they ask you to figure out what kind of presenter you want to be,” he said. “I’m a storyteller, using entertainment to communicate the history, value and culture of the object. That’s how you connect with them. They will remember that.”
Huff noticed an uptick in school visits only in November. Educators still haven’t signed up for one of his favorite after-school programs at SAMA, called All-Stars, though it is “running on paper,” he said.
“Schools are still trying to get things organized, but a field trip is a privilege, not a necessity,” Huff said.
Kids should be exposed to art, especially local art, said Cynthia Lira, a science and writing teacher at Great Hearts helping get the charter school’s students through SAMA that day. But field trips have become more difficult to schedule, she said, adding, “Some (bus) companies are unable to accommodate groups larger than 50.”
‘It’s the rock stars’
Analecia Lopes took her Storm Elementary first-graders to the Witte on Oct. 18, where they learned about states of matter — solids, liquids and gas — in an animated science demonstration. Many of them were seeing the museum for the first time.
She has tried to plan field trips ever since her first year of teaching, because kids love it, Lopes said. But the hurdles to planning them have only intensified.
Renting the buses can cost hundreds of dollars, ruling out more distant trips. The Witte covered $150 per bus and provided free admission, but Storm Elementary, in the San Antonio Independent School District, still had to find enough in its budget to pay overall costs that worked out to $8 for each of the 55 students, and each chaperone and teacher.
Nailing down the funding can only happen after a field trip is approved by administrators, which depends on a teacher’s ability to link it to the TEKS. Most museums try to help with that, too, offering lesson plans geared to specific subjects and ages.
Administrators are also giving security closer scrutiny.
“Because of safety precautions outside the school, they have to show how the Witte is a safe place and learn their safety protocols,” Lopes said.
Finding a date and time is the last hurdle, working around testing dates and the museums’ calendars. Even field trips that are booked sometimes must be canceled, which has become more common, said Helen Holdsworth, the Witte’s education director.
The Witte has expanded its digital and remote learning opportunities and during the pandemic, it began working with schools all over the state, she said. The museum sent 200 pounds of rocks to a school in El Paso for a program called “Texas Rocks,” for example.
“We’re here to serve our community, but we’re also here to serve the state of Texas. So if they can’t get on a bus to come see us, we can beam ourselves,” Holdsworth said.
Before COVID-19, the McNay Art Museum counted 16,000 to 17,000 student visits per year. Kate Carey, its education director, wants more of them back, especially since an interactive space in the lobby, a partnership with the DoSeum, opened in July. But she understands the limitations schools face.
“Some of those things that were fluid practice in pre-pandemic times are a lot more cumbersome,” Carey said. “I think that there’s a lot to navigate for a school field trip from the teachers’ point of view. … It’s the rock stars that get students to the museum.”
Carey and her team arrange for teachers to be welcomed even without students, to relax and enjoy art as a community. The last such “Educator Night” was in October. The next is in March. The teachers get a keynote speaker and help pick a piece of art for the McNay’s annual Spotlight program.
The museum gets feedback on how it can be more valuable to school instruction — and it gets more teachers willing to fight for field trips, for which the McNay reimburses bus costs and provides free admission.
“It’s such a sticky experience because everything is different from your regular school day. You might eat lunch at a time you wouldn’t normally eat. You’re on a school bus at the crack of dawn right to when you would normally be turning in your homework,” Carey said.
“Everything about the whole day is different. There’s a chance to make it more memorable.”
Helping retool
Many museums have used the pandemic’s unexpected down time to reevaluate what they want to provide to schools.
“Field trips have been the slowest program to recover or to approach pre-pandemic levels,” said Richard Kissel, the education director at the DoSeum, which was seeing 18,000 students per year before the pandemic and had only exceeded 10,000 late in 2022.
The slower pace allowed it to accomplish some long-awaited projects, he said.
“We mapped the galleries to the TEKS. The materials that we’re producing now will still have three to four educational goals, as written-out goals, emphasizing the content area. But underneath that now will be very specific TEKS that these galleries support,” Kissel said. “Having experiences on field trips aligned to TEKS certainly helps justify the expense, the logistics that go into planning a field trip.”
The DoSeum is also launching activity-based “adventure” field trips.
“We are getting ready to launch one that’s rooted in mathematics for upper elementary grades. And then we’re currently prototyping a literacy-based adventure field trip, which will launch in the spring,” Kissel said.
With SAMA’s long-running, multivisit field trip program called START still on hold, education director Lindsay O’Connor and her colleague Sarah Chavarnia have been listening to art teachers on how to rebuild it.
This month, the two met with Briscoe Elementary School’s first-ever art teacher, Krista Powell, pulling up student-sized chairs at the SAISD campus to talk. They’d met a couple of times since the school year began.
Powell expressed her gratitude that SAMA was willing to hear her campus-specific needs, instead of creating one blanket approach.
The START program began in 2012 and got a grant in 2018 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to study how its multiyear format affected students differently from one-off field trips. O’Connor said they were surprised by the results.
“At one point, START was really posited as this way to boost test scores,” but the impact instead was that students were “expressing that they really like art, talking about themselves as creative people,” she said.
“Their families are feeling comfortable in the museum, and teachers are talking about the benefits of this,” O’Connor said.
Now, SAMA is rethinking START as a way to contribute to social-emotional learning.
Powell seconded this — the effort has to go beyond the TEKS, she said, and acknowledge that “art is important just because art is important.”
“It’s not about what we can offer to another subject matter. Art is part of being human,” Powell said.
The art students at Briscoe will have to wait for START to reboot at SAMA but Powell knows it will have an effect.
“From our perspective, we think, well, like that was one day, a year ago. But for kids, that field trip becomes a core memory,” she said.
Holdsworth said a 2024 change in the TEKS itself will make museum visits an integral part of learning science, and thus easier for teachers to justify.
At the Witte in October, some of Lopes’ first-graders went to work with brushes in the Dinosaur Lab’s sandbox, looking to uncover bones. Having learned about parts of the body, they shouted out the names they remembered from class, seeing them emerge from the sand.
“Miss Lopes, I think I found a bone!” one 6-year-old said.
“I found the head!” yelled another.
One student even claimed the rib cage.
“I’m not sure it was the rib cage,” Lopes said later, with a laugh. “But it shows at least they’re retaining the information.”
