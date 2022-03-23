On good times around town, heart-breaking basketball losses and topics that widen the political divide ...
• My daughter Caroline suggested we do something a little bit different last Saturday night — she wanted to go see one of her school buddies in the Lake Cumberland Children’s Theatre production of “Annie Jr.”
I’m so glad we loaded up the entire family, headed to The Center for Rural Development and caught the show. It was absolutely fantastic.
This group of talented young people had been working for several months, honing their performance, and Saturday night they were flawless. The entire cast was brilliant, but Kendall Roberts was especially engaging as Annie and Samantha Moore was spot-on as mean old Miss Hannigan.
While the spotlight was on the kiddos, the effort was led by a couple of very gifted adults. Felice Parish-Roach, a Harvard-educated actor who has appeared on stage, in the movies and on television, was the director of Annie Jr.
And heading up the musical direction was Amanda Balltrip, a classically-trained opera singer who has dedicated her life to teaching her craft. She is the founder of the regional vocal program, Lift Every Voice, which provides free voice lessons for students who cannot currently afford it.
If you haven’t caught a LCCT performance, you don’t know what you’re missing.
• Many Big Blue fans have not gotten over the Wildcats’ shocking loss to St. Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament. That’s understandable — after a nice bounce-back season, no one expected the ride to end so soon. As a matter of fact, a couple very knowledgable folks — Dick Vitale for example — picked UK to win it all.
After the stinging loss, the fan base seems split on coach John Calipari. My colleague, CJ Sports Editor Steve Cornelius, penned a column after the loss asking ... has Cal worn out his welcome in the Bluegrass?
A lot of people say they’re ready to move on from the guy once viewed as the UK basketball savior.
I get it — the last couple of years have not been kind to the Cats. UK won just nine of 25 games a season ago — possibly the worst campaign in Kentucky basketball history. They followed that up with a 26-8 record that had Cal in Coach of the Year discussions before tumbling to the Peacocks — a 15 seed — in arguably the worst NCAA Tournament loss in the school’s annals.
Add to the mix that the Cats haven’t won the SEC Tournament in their last three tries and it’s no wonder why fans are restless.
To make things worse — at least in terms of the fan base’s raw feelings toward Calipari — was the coach’s decision to allow his team to kneel during the National Anthem last year prior to the Florida game. And that came on the heels of a controversial video released by the program supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
This is a very conservative state and coach Cal is a little more liberal than what most Kentuckians prefer. Should that matter to the garden-variety basketball fan? Probably not. But in this politically-charged climate, you can bet that it does.
It all creates a perfect storm of discontent over Calipari as the face of the UK basketball program.
• I’m an unapologetic political moderate — which means, in the long run, I manage to tick everyone off. But I have to give kudos to the ultra-conservative Kentucky General Assembly for a couple of ultra-conservative bills.
The House and Senate just passed the “Save Women’s Sports Act” — a piece of legislation that prohibits biological males from competing in girls’ sports from grades 6-12.
“The sex of a student for the purpose of determining eligibility to participate in an athletic activity or sport shall be determined by a student’s biological sex as indicated on the student’s certified birth certificate as originally issued at the time of birth or adoption by the Kentucky Vital Statistics Branch or the state registrar or agency of another state charged with the issuance of vital records,” the bill states.
This means that even if a transgender individual has an amended birth certificate, they still would not be allowed to compete in girls’ sports events.
I truly want transgender kids to be included — to not feel marginalized. In this case, however, you potentially have the rights of a bunch of competitors being trounced on by the rights of one.
We passed Title IX 50 years ago to preserve sporting activities for our female athletes — and women’s athletics have come a long, long way in those five decades. But a biological male will almost always have an athletic advantage over a female. So it skews the competitiveness of a women’s sporting event that includes transgender females.
Case in point: Lia Thomas, the Penn swimmer who became the first transgender athlete to win the Women’s NCAA Swimming Championship. As a male swimmer, Thomas was ranked 462nd in the nation.
I know there’s an argument that there isn’t a problem with transgender athletes competing in Kentucky. But it’s naive to think it won’t happen.
I also liked the bill sponsored by our own State Rep. Shane Baker prohibiting closing churches during an emergency — such as the COVID-19 nightmare.
I admire Gov. Andy Beshear and I think he’s done an exceptional job guiding the commonwealth through trying times. But I don’t agree with how he handled churches during the pandemic. He ordered them shut down and deemed them non-essential.
Houses of worship, in my view, are essential to the well-being of church-goers — their physical, mental and spiritual well-being. Isn’t that just as important as an alcoholic needing booze?
Thank you, Shane, for a bill that both dispels executive overreach and supports Kentucky’s vast religious community.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.