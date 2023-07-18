I had a great morning on Saturday.
I was honored to be asked again to emcee the Sparkling Stars Pageant at the Pulaski County Fair. It’s one of those events that if you’re feeling sorry for yourself or maybe you’ve lost a little faith in humanity, it will restore your hope that we’re going to be okay.
Every participant in the Sparkling Stars Pageant at the Pulaski County Fair is a unique winner in their own category. They each get a crown or a medal and a trophy. They get to feel the love of the crowd as they walk into the winner’s area. They get to wave and smile and clap and show the audience and each other how special they are. They cheer for each other.
Though not as big as other pageants, what the audience lacks in attendance, it makes up for in heart. These parents and grandparents and aunts and uncles and spectators are all proud of their little contestants.
All children are special. But to me, this pageant and these folks that participated today are just a little more special. I stay busy and I’m constantly on the go, but I’m so glad that today I paused a little and let my heart be full.
I’m still not sure what I’m gonna do when I grow up. But if growing up means that I lose my heart for events like the Sparkling Stars Pageant, I’ll probably just stay a big kid for as long as I can.
