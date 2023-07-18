Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Laurel, north central Pulaski, western Jackson and Rockcastle Counties through 345 PM EDT... At 305 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Bee Lick, or 15 miles east of Liberty, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Bandy around 315 PM EDT. Indian Lakes Park, Gum Sulphur, Ottowa, Bee Lick, Quail and Willailla around 320 PM EDT. Maretburg, Spiro, Bromo and Wabp around 325 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hiatt, Lake Linville, Renfro Valley, Sand Springs, Mount Vernon, Hummel, Wildie, Muellersville, Roundstone, Orlando, Flat Rock, Burr, Conway, Pine Hill, Bummer, Dudley Station, Climax, Donaro, Withers, Sinks, Disputanta, Gauley, Johnetta, Goochland, Cooksburg, Loam, Robinet, Threelinks, Eglon, Jep Hill, Dango and Horse Lick. THIS INCLUDES Interstate 75 in east central Kentucky between mile markers 54 and 71. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for south central Kentucky. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH