Cause and Effect.
Over my stint of nearly 17 years as the Commonwealth Journal’s Sports Editor, I have written many stories and/or columns about how sports officials should always be treated with respect. Like us all, sports officials have a job to do and they provide a needed unbiased service to the athletes and teams participating in the sporting events.
After 17 years of covering high school sporting events, I have impartially watched a lot games where officials were needlessly harassed by unruly fans.
In those 17 years did I witness some bad or missed calls by the officials? Yes!
Did I think those bad calls were made on purpose or to give one of the teams an unfair advantage? Absolutely not!
But in almost every big game I have ever covered, inevitably an angry fan from the grandstands will yell out, “You are cheating us ref!”. Or sometimes after a game a fan from the losing side might say, “We lost the game because we were cheated by the ref.”
No, you lost the game because you got outscored.
Officials are hired and trained to make sure athletic events are conducted in a fair manner. But in sports, officials are sometimes made out to be the scape goats by some fans as to why their team lost the game.
In the heat of the moment, passionate fans sometime take out their anger on the referees with loud verbal insults and sometimes personal attacks. and for that reason, many sports are having a hard time finding enough people to officiate their events.
Maybe one of the hardest sporting events to find officials is in the sport of soccer. First off, soccer is a fast-paced, up-and-down game which takes a lot of physical stamina to keep up with the pace of play. Secondly, soccer has a unique set of rules that many people don’t understand. and lastly, soccer is a physical game with a lot leeway for referee judgement calls when players collide going for a ball.
I feel these three factors make it a more undesirable sport to officiate. Add the fact that you are running up and down the sidelines with either a boisterous coach or an angry fan yelling in your ear just two feet way, doesn’t make the official’s job any easier.
Now to my ‘Cause and Effect’ point.
Recently, I had a fan ask me why are more high school games now being played on Saturdays or Wednesdays. Wednesdays use to be off limits because of church, and Saturdays were always part of the weekend rest from a busy weekday schedule of games.
So I posed the question to a local high school athletic director as to why so many more games are being played on Wednesday and Saturday? His answer was very interesting and made perfect sense.
“Wednesdays and Saturdays are the best two days that we can get referees to officiate our games, especially in the big cross-town games where we need a three-person crew,” he stated.
So if we all treated officials with more respect, maybe we would have more officials to work soccer games.
And maybe we would see less Saturday and Wednesday games?
