Words matter.
You would think, as someone who writes, I would never say anything hurtful.
I wish that were true.
I have said hurtful things — sometimes in jest, out of anger or out of ignorance. I've said things I certainly wish I could take back.
Sometimes the words we say have a lasting impact — for elected officials even an historic impact.
Words mattered in January, when former President of the United States Donald Trump incited an insurgence at the nation's Capitol.
As many have pointed out in the months following this horrendous event, Trump's followers likely would have listened to him, had he forcefully urged them to stop as they stormed the Capitol. Strong words would've mattered then — but instead his response was feeble.
Words mattered when "progressive" Democrats such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez assailed Israel as an alleged "Apartheid" state that is killing children – comments some have said are creating an excuse for pro-Palestinian radicals to violently attack Jews.
Perhaps AOC and her buddies should have remained silent.
And words can be utterly disgusting.
Just last week, Georgia right-wing extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had the audacity to compare COVID-19 safety measures, such as wearing paper masks, to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.
Green's comments came on a conservative podcast, “The Water Cooler with David Brody,” released last Thursday. In her interview, Greene excoriated safety protocols adopted by House Democrats, including a requirement that masks be worn on the House floor. She also called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “mentally ill” and suggested that the rules were comparable to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust.
“You know, we can look back in a time and history where people were told to wear a gold star. And they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” Greene said on the podcast. “This is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”
When criticism of her words started flowing, Greene doubled down.
On Tuesday, she tweeted out a news story about a grocery store chain that plans to allow vaccinated employees to go maskless. Those who do would have a logo on their name tags indicating they had been vaccinated.
“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Greene tweeted.
Everyone is Washington is appalled — even those in her own party.
Somerset's own Congressman Hal Rogers said in a statement: “As a member of the House Republican Conference, we condemn Congresswoman Greene’s recent remarks. No challenge we face in this Congress should ever be compared to the horrors of the Holocaust.”
Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, called Greene's comments one of her "frequent outbursts that are absolutely outrageous and reprehensible.”
You might recall McConnell also had harsh words for Trump after the Jan. 6 disaster.
Right here in Somerset, people were repulsed this week when video emerged that contained racial and homophobic slurs from a local artist.
Jeremy Scrimager has been involved quite a bit with city of Somerset projects and, ironically enough, was a featured artist for next month''s Juneteenth Festival, which celebrates the end of slavery in America.
His rant put an end to his involvement with the Juneteenth Festival — the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council made that announcement on Wednesday evening. Somerset Mayor Alan Keck also announced Scrimager will no longer be involved in city projects.
That's good — but let's go further.
Any work this guy has done should be removed from city offices and buildings immediately. If it isn't, it sends the message that the despicable words he used are somehow OK ... that somehow they can be defended.
The city of Somerset should not want to be associated with this type of verbiage because it is utterly indefensible.
So when you use words that hurt, what can you do to rectify the situation?
Sometimes it can help if you just admit what you said was wrong — even if it can never repair the damage or alter the consequences. Expressing regret is a good start to rebuilding trust and good will.
"I'm sorry" can be a powerful phrase if it is used in a sincere manner.
Words do matter.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.