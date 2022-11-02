There are so many variations of the truth these days, subjective truth, and alternative facts. It is not so clear anymore who or what we should give an ear to or believe. Politicians are known for ductile statements that hang over the precipice of the abyss of lies; now politicians and Christians brazenly rush towards the cliff.
I could never wrap my mind around the ‘why’ that so many Christians, how such a large percentage of Republicans believe that the 2020 election was fraught with corruption and fraudulent voting, why so many refuse to accept the results although absence of any credible and verifiable evidence to the contrary. When I heard it preached in the church, then I understood.
In our today world, Christian theology and political theology have fused into one theology – Christian Nationalism.
Christian Nationalism is not a new theology, albeit today more prominently pressing, has throughout our nation’s history sought privilege for and ascribed moral worth to an ’us’ (white, natural born, cultural conservatives) over and against a ‘them’ (everyone else). It baptizes a quest for power and privilege in the public sphere predicated on ensuring only certain Americans feel welcome to participate in civic life. (Excerpts: Time Magazine May 27, 2021, “The Growing Anti-Democratic Threat of Christian Nationalism in the US”)
Christian Nationalism fuses American identity with an ultra-conservative strain of Christianity. It legitimizes violence and the recent flood of voting restrictions. Many Christian Nationalist were in the crowd at the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
They believed that they were acting in the will of God. Saul thought likewise until he met Jesus who set his theology straight.
Their theology is wrapped with the righteousness of the will of God. Sunday sermons are laced with the God-inspired vison of the Founders, the flawless document of our constitution and the need for Godfearing Americans to take a stand against the socialist trends cascading through the policies and politics of government.
I tuned in to a Sunday morning worship and listened as the preacher, with mellifluous exhortations, extolled the greatness of America, the Founders and the constitution that has served to govern this great nation with equality and justice for all. He cautioned that the congregation is not to be hypnotized by the lies flowing from the lips of the opposers of truth.
It was the hypnotic effect of lies that empowered the atrocities of mid-twentieth century Europe. He didn’t mention the dark stain of injustice prevailing in America’s Southern cities, in the armed forces, and in the institutions of government during that period of history. He just turned that truth on its head and made it a lie. He said that for the last few decades we, mainstream America, have been made to feel that we are evil, unjust, and privileged. These singed emotions are perhaps the driving force behind history deniers.
“They bent their tongues like their bows; lies and not faithfulness prevail in the land, for they proceed from one evil to another, and they do not take Me into account. This is the LORD’s declaration.” Jeremiah 9:3
Sixty percent of White evangelical Republicans believe in the claims of the Deep State, QAnon and that the attack on the Capitol was carried out by Antifa, an antifascist activist group. The Deep State is a group of unelected government officials allegedly working against the interest of the Trump administration. Christian flags, and Christian symbols and Jesus saves banners were prominently carried by the mob attendees.
A survey in December of 2020 found that 75% of Republican voters believed that millions of fraudulent ballots were cast during the 2020 elections. Launching from that platform of misinformation, candidates, in hypnotic trance, in every state pander to the itching ears of the disbelieving; legislatures have introduced, and enacted hundreds of bills that restrict access to the ballot. Poll workers and the lives of elected officials are threatened with violence and intimidations.
