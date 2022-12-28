It’s been a year of stumbling, flubs, and miscues by imperfect humans, lies and empty vows by spiritual and political leaders. There were catastrophic events of fires, floods, hurricanes, tornados, and earthquakes. All this was no surprise to God; He hears our groans, our vows to change, our lies to ourselves, our lies to one another and to Him.
The Bible says that the Lord is patient, compassionate and forgiving; He gives second chances and opportunities to get it right. As we undertake the opportunities that God is giving with the coming new year, we would be wise to douse ourselves in the wisdom of Luke 5:37-38: “And no one puts new wine into old wineskins. Otherwise, the new wine will burst the skins, it will spill, and the skins will be ruined. No, new wine is put into fresh wineskins.”
The new year, new wine, brings the opportunity to change the trajectory of America; the direction that hatred pulls us, the ruination that the blurred boundaries of religion and politics promises, and our adaptation to the normalcy of lies that flows from the lips of our spiritual and political leaders. Reminds of the days of the prophet Jeremiah.
Each year we fit the new year, the new wine into the paradigm of old wineskins. Luke 5:39 says, “and no one, after drinking old wine wishes for new; for he says, ’The old is good enough.” We have grown comfortable with the lying, the denying of truth and facts, and the misrepresentation of God, of who is our Savior and what plans God has for America.
God has blessed America, but are we the chosen? Is the chosen one among us? That seems to be the ungirding of our spiritual and political discord. The ideological evangelical extremist has proffered that an abrasive personality is the chosen to lead America down the path to a destiny that God has ordained. Political leaders grovel and pander because of avarice and a thirst for power.
The poor, the minority, the immigrant, the marginalized are trampled under the feet of those rushing to gain power: migrants are ponds for photo ops, political statements, the poor, the minority, the marginalized are disenfranchised through legislatives vigor to shore up the integrity of the alleged, fraudulent voting process. Although the 2020 election, and for that matter, the 2024 mid-terms, were the most secure in our history. The evangelical right echoes these rhetorical inconsistencies. Our comfortableness with lies fuel this frenzy.
The Trump-bump knocked off the scab that covered the wound of hatred and racism on the soul of America; its right, its American to be mean and nasty and abrasive; we’re on a mission from God. Our state and national leaders carried the banner, they bowed to the promise of power. Far right evangelicals and Christian Nationalist laid hands on it and blessed it. They vow the prophecy of God.
But God has a way of working things out; He humbles the proud, He humbles leaders, He humbles nations. Particularly when we pimp Him with false prophecies. “He humbles the spirit of leaders; He is feared by the kings of the earth.” Psalm 76:12
Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), and Senate Minority Leader, boldly speaks as if he has found a pair now that Trump’s political clout seems to be diminishing. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, less abrasive but no less dogmatically cruel, stand in the wings to pick up the mantle of the far-right conservative wing of the party. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga), well.
The Supreme Court will hear an election law case that could give state legislatures unchecked authority over federal elections. The independent state legislative theory, ISL, would place these important decisions in the hands of ‘election denies,’ now in position in many states, to determine election results.
Democrats embrace every liberal policy to the detriment of their credibility. And there are plenty more Hershel Walkers willing to be pander pimps for the rich and powerful.
The ‘WinRed’ donation pages for Walker’s campaign default to a 50/50 split with other Republican backers, and in some cases $1 out of every $100. They grew their own war chest. Sens. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C), Rick Scott (R-Fla), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah), all beefed up their war chests from Walker’s campaign.
Just a brief review of the old wine we will drink in the new year.
