Is there a curse on Burnside Island?
Probably not. But it’s interesting to think about.
I raise the question because according to some, the lake on which the Dream Big Burnside project is largely based is.
As a fan of the mysterious side of life — from the legends of Atlantis to reports of cryptozoological creatures — I enjoy watching “the UnXplained,” a History Channel show devoted to such things. It’s true, there are a number of TV programs that cover these topics, but this one is hosted by the one, the only, William Shatner, a national treasure if ever there was one. His hammy, over-the-top delivery and nostalgic familiarity makes his narration a delight.
Recently, I found myself watching a 2022 episode, “Uncanny Curses.” One of the segments focused on Lake Lanier in Georgia, which apparently is believed by some to indeed be cursed — or as Shatner puts it, “Every year, a shocking number of people drown within its placid waters.” That’s compared to other lakes in Georigia of “commensurate size,” another talking head states, “that don’t have half that number of fatalities or accidents” — since the ‘50s, it’s estimated that over 600 people have lost their lives on Lake Lanier, we learn.
This stood out to me as I’d heard the name “Lake Lanier” fairly recently — back in 2021 in fact, when the City of Burnside announced the formation of the “Dream Big Burnside Authority,” a board of citizens with the goal of developing Burnside Island and, ideally, finally putting a lodge on the local state park.
I reported on that announcement, and wrote in an article that Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson and others took a trip to Lake Lanier, which is also a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lake and state park like is in Burnside, and whose development was accomplished through the kind of state-local partnership Burnside is seeking.
“We came away with some great ideas and put the wheels in motion,” said Lawson. He said that Lake Lanier area officials essentially handed over their “playbook” to Burnside and encouraged the local team to use any of the Georgia location’s development strategies that they wished.
Hmmm.
Here’s the thing: Lake Lanier and Lake Cumberland have more in common than just that. Much as “old Burnside” was swallowed up by water in the 1950s to make room for the local lake, the entire city relocating up on the hill, Lake Lanier was also the result of flooding a pre-existing community. Oscarville’s population, like Burnside’s, had to be relocated, the show notes, and several other small towns were also affected. And like with Burnside, you can still find traces of what once was underneath the waters — as anyone familiar with the old train tunnel visible from West Lakeshore Drive knows.
“The UnXplained” goes even deeper, into Stephen King-type territory, by observing that a Native American burial mounds was submerged by Lake Lanier — and as any horror fan knows, that’s always good for a curse, at least in the realm of fiction.
(It’s notable that Lake Lanier’s inspiration for Burnside isn’t the only Pulaski County connection in this episode. I’d already conceived of this column before I got to the end of the show, which featured a segment about a collection of cursed objects owned by Dana and Greg Newkirk — both of whom visited Somerset back in 2019 to film the Amazon Prime series “Hellier” and talk to local folks about some of the weirdness of the Lake Cumberland area. How’s that for an eerie coincidence? Spooky.)
The thing is, Burnside Island seemingly already has a curse on it — or at least, the dream of putting a lodge there has been cursed.
The goal has been in place for longer than many Pulaski Countians have been alive. At the announcement of Dream Big Burnside, the group’s chairman Chris Girdler said the Authority would “aggressively pursue” the vision laid out for Burnside Island in 1958, when the U.S. Congress transferred the title for Burnside Island to the Commonwealth of Kentucky to create a public park.
The first phase of development for the island including camping, picnicking, golfing, and a swimming pool — all aspects that were realized. But a second phase would include “a central building, eating and sleeping accommodations, and the like,” according to a letter from the state’s commissioner of conservation at that time.
Hopefully, no one waiting for that second phase to materialize was holding their breath. A push to put a lodge at the state park has been tried over and over again throughout the years, to no avail.
I’ve been at the Commonwealth Journal for almost 20 years now, and in that time, I cannot count the number of stories our late, great editor emeritus Bill Mardis did on the subject. Every few months, it seemed, there would be talk of an “RFP” — a request for proposal — or some new interested party — frequently accompanied by some picture of woody brush that Bill had taken at the island.
A scan through past articles with the search engine on www.somerset-kentucky.com shows us some of Bill’s work on the topic, with depressing headlines like “Still no interest in a Burnside lodge,” or “Burnside lodge project stalled,” or “Title concerns threaten Burnside Island lodge.” Others are more hopeful — “Developers still interested in Burnside Island lodge” or “Possibility of Burnside Lodge rests with a new administration,” but by now, we know how those stories ended.
It appears the last article Mardis did on the subject was in October of 2019, titled, “It looks like talk of a Burnside lodge has ended.” (A similar and even more ominous headline, “It looks like Burnside Lodge project is dead,” came three months earlier.)
And I know that despite Dream Big Burnside’s efforts and all the dedication of the people involved, things still aren’t easy. Last October, Girdler addressed the progress of the project before the Burnside City Council and didn’t sound especially optimistic.
“Right now, I don’t want to say we’re at a standstill, but we’re waiting to see what the parks department is going to recommend to the state legislature, which is due by December,” he said.
But come 2023, there still hasn’t been much news. In February, Lawson said that the state has sent out an RFP (Request for Proposal) for projects there on their own.
“The state has their own agenda, and that’s all fine and good. We’ve worked with the state the best we can ... but we’re having our troubles trying to get the lodge built,” he said.
A month earlier, Lawson told the Commonwealth Journal that the city had to wait for things to happen at the state level before moving forward. “We want to push the development of Burnside Island and we’re not going to give up on it,” said Lawson in January. “I promise you we’re not going to give up on it.”
I think most everyone who is interested in the economic development of Pulaski County and the health of local tourism would love to see the lodge happen. It could only help bring in more visitors, and would raise the hospitality profile of a lakefront community with surprisingly few high-end lodging options. There are lots of motels here, and yes, some nice ones, and there are also resorts which cater to lake traffic. But it took a long time to get something here the caliber of the Courtyard by Marriott hotel next to The Center for Rural Development, and a lodge on Burnside Island could rival that as a special place to stay for the officers of the Ohio Navy.
Do two curses cancel each other out? Maybe. Two negatives make a positive, as any high school math student knows. And now that Burnside — whose efforts to bring a lodge here have seemingly been cursed — is drawing inspiration from the allegedly cursed Lake Lanier, maybe that will happen here. Maybe those two “curses” make each other fizzle out and we finally see the kind of development on Burnside Island that we’ve been waiting for more than half a century now.
Let’s hope. Because I don’t want to take on the Bill Mardis legacy of writing headline after headline about deflating news on Burnside Island. I’m ready for the curse to be broken, and for that big “dream” to become something real and solid, and less like the kind of thing discussed by Shatner on “The UnXplained” — hard for most people to believe.
