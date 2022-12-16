What is more cheerful and uplifting than opening your front door to a group Christmas carolers?
That was the ‘Christmas Spirit Scene’ on Wednesday night at my 92-year-old mother’s front door. Well to be honest, the Christmas carolers belted out their medley of holiday songs in her living room since there was a torrential downpour of rain outside.
A small group First Presbyterian Church carolers made their way around Somerset spreading Christmas Cheer to the elderly and the homebound in our community. Throughout this month, many other local churches and organizations will be spreading the joy of Christmas to others with the sound of Christmas carols.
It is hard to explain the feeling you get seeing and hearing a group of carolers, dressed in warm Christmas attire, joyfully serenading you with ‘Jungle Bells’. Whether you have had Christmas carolers sing to you or you have been part of a caroling group traveling from house to house on a cold winter night, this simple act of singing is one of the great Christmas traditions.
There’s no definitive history behind Christmas caroling. Where they originated, who wrote them and how they evolved is unclear. Caroling is an oral tradition, passed down from generation to generation.
Carols commemorating the nativity, or birth of Jesus Christ, were purportedly first written in Latin in the 4th and 5th centuries, but they didn’t become associated with Christmas until the 13th century.
Today, many caroling groups sing for charity in churches and neighborhoods; some historical accounts claim this is rooted in feudal societies, when poor citizens would “sing for their supper” in exchange for food or drink. Another theory is that carolers traveled door-to-door because they were not originally allowed to perform in churches. Others say this idea didn’t develop until the 16th century, when Anglo-Saxon peasants adapted these pagan customs when they went wassailing, requesting nourishment from their superiors in exchange for singing good tidings.
A common legend says that Christmas carols were named after Carol Poles, a little English girl who supposedly went missing in London during the holiday season in the late 19th century. People supposedly searched for her by going door-to-door, singing to declare their good intentions. Although it may be a nice story, it has no factual basis.
Over the centuries, the birth of Christ has led to the much-anticipated Christmas season – filled with many holiday traditions. And Christmas caroling is one of those joyful traditions.
Always remember the “Reason for the Season’, and enjoy all the traditions of the season.
Merry Christmas to All!
