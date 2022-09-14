Hello, September; please be kind. While your cousins July and August are friendly enough, they were kind of a bully this year. All those 90-degree days and rain were kind of mean. I had so many outdoor projects that are still waiting, thanks to their decision to burn or drown me out.
You, September, are my second favorite month of the year. May takes first place in my heart as the world greens up and dogwoods bloom and winter becomes just a memory.
The almanacs predict an usually cold winter this year so I hope you’ll be nice, September. I already appreciate the cooler nights, especially since I don’t have central air in my house. I like the sounds coming through the open windows and the purr of the fan as I sleep, which is much easier when the night temp is 70 degrees and not 85.
Ah, September, the memories we share. When I was just a child, school never started until after Labor Day. I would stand on my front lawn on that first day of school, dressed in my brand new outfit and shoes, and wait for the bus to make its stop. You were right there with me, September, providing color to the leaves of the towering maples. Those reds and yellows often matched my skirt or sweater, screaming “Fall!” to all who passed by.
Your more moderate temperatures made those outside gym classes not as bad as they could be. We went outside and played games like dodgeball instead of having to stay inside and run laps in the gym, for which I thank you greatly, September.
Those leaves with which you decorated my first days of school soon fell onto our spacious front lawn and provided us with some of the greatest play experiences of fall. Life on the farm can be boring sometimes, September, and you seemed to recognize that. Those leaves swirled down in a steady stream which dismayed my parents but excited us kids. We’d change into our play clothes after school and rush out to build leaf piles to jump into or outline homes from the bountiful yield so we could play house.
And back then, we still burned leaves. Our play would be halted and the grass raked clean. My parents would make long stacks of leaves on our gravel drive and set them on fire. The aroma of those burning leaves filled me and thrilled me because I knew the change into winter wasn’t too far away.
And while I do love you, September, I’ve always kinda liked October because of Halloween and the great Thanksgiving feast in November and, of course, everything wonderful that December and Christmas provide.
So welcome, September. Settle in and keep me company as I sip cider and drive around to see leaves and enjoy everything you give.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.