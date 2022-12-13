I ran across an interesting article as I scoured the headlines of some national news publications: Told by Ron DeSantis, “Nobody wants to hear from you,” now he’s headed to congress, the HuffPost headlines read.
Ron DeSantis is a Catholic politician, governor of Florida, and probable 2024 presidential candidate. His policies have gained popularity with conservatives and the conservative religious right. He is riding the wave of righteousness on the troubled waters of Christian Nationalism. He will need the support of their base; he will need the support of Conservative Evangelicals behind him to secure the nomination. Both religious camps have demonstrated that personal piety is not a prerequisite to land their support. Nor is there a need to be conversant with Scripture or adherents to Biblical principles.
In the gospel narrative of Mark, people were bringing their children to Jesus, bringing them into His presence that He might touch them. His disciples, however, now in themselves righteous, rebuked the parents. When Jesus saw it, He was indignant and said to them, “Let the little children come to me. Don’t stop them because the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.” (Mark 10:14)
DeSantis apparently was not familiar with that Scripture which speaks volumes about the importance of all people to God. It also gives us a glimpse of how DeSantis would govern the people. May God help the little people, the marginalized.
Maxwell Frost, a Gen-Z activist, confronted DeSantis at one of his pollical events, questioning him about the number of people dying from gun violence. “Nobody wants to hear from you,” DeSantis said.
The 25-year-old progressive activist from Orlando was elected to represent the 10th congressional district of Florida. Generation Z was shaped by gun violence. Frost tags his generation as the ‘Mass Shooting Generation.’ Frost, who identifies as Afro-Cuban of Haitian, Puerto Rico and Lebanese descent, will take the oath of office with baby boomer members in January.
There is similarity in the timelines that shaped these two generations. Gen Z matured in a milieu of violence from Sandy Hook, Parkland, Pulse, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Trayvon Martin. Baby Boomers who came of age in the 60s were shaped in a culture of racial hatred, social and political violence. We saw a president assassinated – John Kennedy, a civil rights/voting rights activist assassinated in the driveway of his home – Medger Evers, Black activists Malcolm X assassinated, Civil rights leader/prophet Martin Luther King, Jr. assassinated, and Robert ‘Bobby’ Kennedy as he campaigned for president. All these 60s icons represented hope for the nation.
It should be an interesting mix considering the extreme ideologies of his colleagues espousing conservative Christian Nationalism. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, (R-Ga), a Christian who does not condemn the Jan 6 insurrection, suggests she would have done a better job of organizing the coup attempt.
Our prayers are for Maxwell Frost (D-Fla), and the incoming congress. We pray that their commitment to serve is for the people, the country and not extreme religious ideologies that have hijacked Christianity.
There is something disingenuous, something hypocritical, heretical, and ill-fitted about the spiritual positions of the extreme conservative evangelicals, the extreme conservative Christian Nationalist flexing in the political arena, the candidates they support, candidates they prop up as stalwarts of their ideological press to take back the country, re-establish an America grounded in Christian values and principles.
Perhaps we should get back to basics, open the Bible and read it for ourselves. Process what we are willing to accept through the prism of Biblical truth, the Scriptures.
