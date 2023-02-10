In today’s society there are many voices speaking out, and many times these voices are met with strong opposition. But voices, that are different from our own voices, need to be heard. Those voices may be in the minority or they may be saying things we do not always agree with.
All voices need to be heard.
Very early on in my new position as the Editor at the Commonwealth Journal, I received a visit from John (Johnny B.) Perkins. He asked me to continue to publish the weekly columns written by Rev. Norman Franklin.
He stated he was the ‘voice’ of his people, and everything Rev. Franklin wrote about (controversial or noncontroversial) was always backed up by Biblical scriptures.
I graciously told Mr. Perkins I would do my best to continue to publish Rev. Franklin’s writings. At the time, I did not have a lot of knowledge about what he wrote about.
After reading his columns each week, I started to better understand Mr. Perkins’ comment about the ‘voice of his people’. But I still didn’t really know much about Rev. Franklin as a person.
Thanks to First Presbyterian Church pastor emeritus Jack Wilhelm, I was facilitated to meet the “man with the voice.” Rev. Wilhelm told me one Sunday he enjoyed Rev. Franklin’s writings and wanted to ask him if he would be willing to speak to his Sunday school class.
The two “Men of God” got in touch with each other, and Rev. Franklin agreed to speak to the Sunday school class.
Rev. Franklin has been an ordained Baptist minister since 2006. He is the associate pastor of the Church Without Walls Global; a hybrid virtual and in-person startup church headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC. Rev. Franklin and his wife Maxine are developing ministries in Pakistan, Kenya and Zimbabwe.
The Franklins relocated to Somerset in the fall of 2019 after living in Lexington for nearly 40 years. Franklin worked for the Urban League for 37 years, and after retirement was looking for a quieter community and a little more space.
On that Sunday, in front of an all-white audience, Rev. Franklin started by saying, “Giving thanks unto God for granting us to fellowship in this dialogical platform. We want to learn of one another and grow in our fellowship with one another. With God in this, nothing but good can come out of it.”
That one simple opening statement said so much.
That one simple opening statement could be an opening statement for almost any public forum – Sunday school classes, City Government meetings, County Government meetings, School Board meetings, State Legislature meetings, or maybe the State of the Union.
That one simple opening statement could use be used for any conversation among friends or between two sides with different viewpoints.
On that Sunday, Rev. Franklin’s Sunday school’s opening statement set the tone for a productive interactive conversation between a large group of people with varying backgrounds and viewpoints.
Rev. Franklin stated, “We do have problems, we have lingering issues that must be resolved if America is to live out its creed of ‘one nation under God, freedom and justice for all.’ We may be reluctant to to confront them because of their complexity, but with God nothing is impossible.”
He even gave an example of his own his reluctancy in making his voice heard in his new surrounding of Somerset, Ky.
“God led Maxine, my wife of 28 years to a lovely house here in Somerset,” Franklin stated. “We barely had the opportunity to explore the community before the Covid pandemic shut everything down.” At that time Franklin reached out to the Commonwealth Journal to express his voice. He felt that a lack of attention was given to issues of concern to the less than 3 percent of the community.
Last year, another Presbyterian church member had asked Rev. Franklin to come to the local church to speak. But because he was new to the area and his columns were often controversial, Franklin declined the offer by saying, “I had to process the request with soundness of mind; For God did not give us a spirit of fear, but of power, love and soundness of mind.”
A year later, Franklin was asked again to speak. This time he felt the time was right for his voice to be heard.
All voices need to be heard.
