February 1st launches the monthlong study, recognition, and celebration of Black History. The need to study Black history, celebrate the accomplishments of America’s Black citizens was recognized in the second decade of the 20th century. General information about Black Americans notables was sparse, not freely accessible to elementary and high school students. That lack added credence to the deficit value ascribed to Black Americans by social constructs.
In 1916, Dr. Carter G. Woodson, founded the Journal of Negro History. Dr. Woodson is the only person whose parents were enslaved in America to earn a PhD in history from Harvard. Woodson deemed the ‘father of Black history,’ held strong beliefs about the need to provide Black Americans with a positive perspective of themselves, their African ancestors, and their contributions to the greatness of America.
In his book, ‘The Mis-education of the Negro,’ he states, “if you control a man’s thinking you do not have to worry about his actions. When you determine what a man shall think you do not have to concern yourself about what he will do. If you make a man feel that he is inferior, you do not have to compel him to accept an inferior status, for he will seek it for himself…”
The study of Black history unshackled the African American from the indoctrination of inferiority.
The more a people know about their history, about their contributions of purpose, the greater their drive to stand tall on the shoulders of the generations before them to achieve ever greater accomplishments and contributions for a better America.
The plethora of African American professionals, CEOs of Fortune 500 corporations, CFOs, industry leaders and politicians are the manifestation of the fruits of his labor.
Dr. Woodson launched the celebration of “Negro History Week” in 1926. President Gerald R. Ford, a Republican President, officially recognized and elevated the fifty-year old weeklong celebration to Black History Month. He called upon the nation to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
The Republican Party of the 21st century has taken a decisive extreme, far-right shift, developed a thin-skinned tolerance of the truth about African American history, and are making legislative maneuvers to prohibit its inclusion in K-12 curricula.
Other iterations pulled from the pages of American/African American history are state legislators enacting restrictive voting laws. Reacting to unsubstantiated claims of corruption in the election process, Republican state legislators have devised ways to suppress the voting strength of Blacks and Hispanics. Brazen White politicians make outlandish statements with impunity. This is indelibly imprinted on my memory: the Jan 6 mob rampaging through the Capitol appeared to be an orderly group of tourists strolling through the Rotunda. A sitting elected congressman made that claim.
I checked my calendar to verify that we had not quantum leaped into the mid-twentieth century Jim Crow era.
The Stop W.O.K.E Act aims to eliminate content about America’s racist systems, and problematic history from educational curriculum. The Act purports to oppose the indoctrination of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and blocked the implementation of the Advance Placement African American Studies class from Florida high schools. We have entered an era of codified, uncontradicted oppression.
Dr. Woodson stated, “The oppressor has always indoctrinated the weak with his interpretation of the crimes of the strong.”
Pages torn from America’s prohibitive history, reimagined, restated, reapplied.
Rev. Norman Franklin is the Gen . Principal of Best Life Coaching LLC, and Assoc. Pastor of the Church Without Walls Gobal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.