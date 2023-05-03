Happy Labor Day!
No, this isn’t a misprint. Monday was the historical Labor Day that’s been celebrated since the 19th century. Also called May Day, the first Labor Day was held in commemoration of the Haymarket Affair.
The Haymarket Affair was a mass protest of workers in Chicago beginning on May 1, 1886. They demanded better pay, weekends, and an 8-hour work day. Before this protest, bosses could make their employees work all day long, if they wanted to.
The protest started out peaceful, and the Chicagoans were joined by cities all over the U.S. All in all, the number of protestors out in the streets in the U.S. that day numbered near 500,000.
In Haymarket, the protestors’ strike lasted for four days. On May 3, in response to protestors getting into a fight with strikebreakers, police fired on the crowds killing two people.
Incensed, the protests became the loudest they’d ever been. Still, they tried to remain peaceful. One of the leaders of the strike, August Spies, was quoted saying this before the May 4 protests: “There seems to prevail the opinion in some quarters that this meeting has been called for the purpose of inaugurating a riot, hence these warlike preparations on the part of so-called ‘law and order.’ However, let me tell you at the beginning that this meeting has not been called for any such purpose. The object of this meeting is to explain the general situation of the eight-hour movement and to throw light upon various incidents in connection with it.”
However, growing weary of the large crowds, the police ordered the workers to disperse and demanded their protest end. Workers refused. Without warning, an unidentified person threw a bomb, and the police opened fire on the protestors. Seven policemen died along with around four people. Hundreds more were injured.
Despite this kerfuffle, the workers were ultimately successful. Now, workers have a limit of 8 hours a day, two days of rest, and a minimum wage.
People campaigning for Worker’s Rights observe May Day’s Labor Day all over the world. While Uncle Sam still prefers a September Labor Day, they did make May 1st “Loyalty Day” so today's workers can have another day to celebrate the red, white, and blue.
We often take the victories at Haymarket for granted nowadays. Americans enjoy time to themselves and with their families. Still, rules have workarounds. While the same job can’t work people too much, many people have to work two jobs, or even three, to make ends meet. Eight-hour work days have changed to 16-hour work days. Five-day work weeks are now 7 days a week.
Minimum wage has been shown to be unlivable for many Americans. Studies show there’s not a single city in all the U.S.A. where someone on a $7.25 per hour salary can rent an apartment and have any left over for other expenses.
We face a time where Americans are in a similar predicament as the workers were in 1885. Here in Somerset, we’re facing a homelessness issue. Even people who get jobs don’t have all their problems solved. They still have trouble getting housing, and they still have trouble finding transportation.
But if we remember the people who came before us, who fought hard to give us the privileges we enjoy today, we too can demand the respect we deserve.
